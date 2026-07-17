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Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata

MagnuHitam

Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata
Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata

Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata

0 отзывов
Надежность
57 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 100%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
416
Прибыльных трейдов:
195 (46.87%)
Убыточных трейдов:
221 (53.13%)
Лучший трейд:
199.20 USD
Худший трейд:
-251.16 USD
Общая прибыль:
24 561.19 USD (806 780 pips)
Общий убыток:
-21 699.69 USD (646 272 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (1 329.38 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 329.38 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
39.85%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
11.59%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
22
Ср. время удержания:
12 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.66
Длинных трейдов:
296 (71.15%)
Коротких трейдов:
120 (28.85%)
Профит фактор:
1.13
Мат. ожидание:
6.88 USD
Средняя прибыль:
125.95 USD
Средний убыток:
-98.19 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
11 (-854.06 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 630.88 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
59.68%
Годовой прогноз:
724.15%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
271.09 USD
Максимальная:
4 322.68 USD (61.30%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
65.67% (4 322.68 USD)
По эквити:
2.40% (103.52 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 416
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 161K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +199.20 USD
Худший трейд: -251 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 329.38 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -854.06 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

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еще 209...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Disciplined Risk-First Trading Strategy

Welcome to my trading signal. My primary objective is capital preservation and achieving consistent, long-term growth. I firmly believe that managing risk is the absolute key to surviving and thriving in the financial markets.

Key Strategy Features:

  • Strict Stop Loss (SL) Always: Every single trade is executed with a hard Stop Loss set from the very beginning. There are no exceptions, and positions are never left unprotected.

  • Rule-Based Execution: I trade strictly based on clear technical setups and predefined rules. Emotional decisions, revenge trading, and FOMO are entirely excluded from this system.

  • No Toxic Strategies: This system does not use Martingale, Grid, or aggressive averaging-down techniques that could lead to account blowouts.

  • Strict Risk Management: Risk per trade is kept consistently low and controlled (typically [X]% to [Y]% of the account balance).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $[Amount]

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:[Leverage] or higher.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use proportional lot allocation or copy at a 1:1 ratio.

Let's grow steadily and responsibly.

Нет отзывов
2026.08.11 02:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 09:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 10:25
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.8% of days out of 374 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 10:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 10:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
MagnuHitam
30 USD в месяц
100%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
57
0%
416
46%
40%
1.13
6.88
USD
66%
1:50
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