Disciplined Risk-First Trading Strategy

Welcome to my trading signal. My primary objective is capital preservation and achieving consistent, long-term growth. I firmly believe that managing risk is the absolute key to surviving and thriving in the financial markets.

Key Strategy Features:

Strict Stop Loss (SL) Always: Every single trade is executed with a hard Stop Loss set from the very beginning. There are no exceptions, and positions are never left unprotected.

Rule-Based Execution: I trade strictly based on clear technical setups and predefined rules. Emotional decisions, revenge trading, and FOMO are entirely excluded from this system.

No Toxic Strategies: This system does not use Martingale, Grid, or aggressive averaging-down techniques that could lead to account blowouts.