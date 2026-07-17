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Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata

MagnuHitam

Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata
Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata

Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata

0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 80%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
412
Profit Trades:
191 (46.35%)
Loss Trades:
221 (53.64%)
Best trade:
199.20 USD
Worst trade:
-251.16 USD
Gross Profit:
24 021.21 USD (786 817 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 699.69 USD (646 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 329.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 329.38 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
41.00%
Max deposit load:
11.26%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.54
Long Trades:
292 (70.87%)
Short Trades:
120 (29.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
5.63 USD
Average Profit:
125.77 USD
Average Loss:
-98.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-854.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 630.88 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
37.96%
Annual Forecast:
460.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
271.09 USD
Maximal:
4 322.68 USD (61.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.67% (4 322.68 USD)
By Equity:
2.40% (103.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 412
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 141K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +199.20 USD
Worst trade: -251 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 329.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -854.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Disciplined Risk-First Trading Strategy

Welcome to my trading signal. My primary objective is capital preservation and achieving consistent, long-term growth. I firmly believe that managing risk is the absolute key to surviving and thriving in the financial markets.

Key Strategy Features:

  • Strict Stop Loss (SL) Always: Every single trade is executed with a hard Stop Loss set from the very beginning. There are no exceptions, and positions are never left unprotected.

  • Rule-Based Execution: I trade strictly based on clear technical setups and predefined rules. Emotional decisions, revenge trading, and FOMO are entirely excluded from this system.

  • No Toxic Strategies: This system does not use Martingale, Grid, or aggressive averaging-down techniques that could lead to account blowouts.

  • Strict Risk Management: Risk per trade is kept consistently low and controlled (typically [X]% to [Y]% of the account balance).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $[Amount]

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:[Leverage] or higher.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use proportional lot allocation or copy at a 1:1 ratio.

Let's grow steadily and responsibly.

No reviews
2026.07.26 09:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 10:25
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.8% of days out of 374 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 10:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 10:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MagnuHitam
30 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
4.7K
USD
57
0%
412
46%
41%
1.10
5.63
USD
66%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.