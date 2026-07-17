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Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata

MagnuHitam

Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata
Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata

Reynaldi Firstyananda Eppata

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可靠性
58
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 93%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
421
盈利交易:
196 (46.55%)
亏损交易:
225 (53.44%)
最好交易:
199.20 USD
最差交易:
-251.16 USD
毛利:
24 647.12 USD (811 280 pips)
毛利亏损:
-21 965.41 USD (656 156 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (1 329.38 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 329.38 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
40.32%
最大入金加载:
11.59%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
0.62
长期交易:
300 (71.26%)
短期交易:
121 (28.74%)
利润因子:
1.12
预期回报:
6.37 USD
平均利润:
125.75 USD
平均损失:
-97.62 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-854.06 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 630.88 USD (8)
每月增长:
27.65%
年度预测:
335.44%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
271.09 USD
最大值:
4 322.68 USD (61.30%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
65.67% (4 322.68 USD)
净值:
2.40% (103.52 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 421
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 2.7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 155K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +199.20 USD
最差交易: -251 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +1 329.38 USD
最大连续亏损: -854.06 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Disciplined Risk-First Trading Strategy

Welcome to my trading signal. My primary objective is capital preservation and achieving consistent, long-term growth. I firmly believe that managing risk is the absolute key to surviving and thriving in the financial markets.

Key Strategy Features:

  • Strict Stop Loss (SL) Always: Every single trade is executed with a hard Stop Loss set from the very beginning. There are no exceptions, and positions are never left unprotected.

  • Rule-Based Execution: I trade strictly based on clear technical setups and predefined rules. Emotional decisions, revenge trading, and FOMO are entirely excluded from this system.

  • No Toxic Strategies: This system does not use Martingale, Grid, or aggressive averaging-down techniques that could lead to account blowouts.

  • Strict Risk Management: Risk per trade is kept consistently low and controlled (typically [X]% to [Y]% of the account balance).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $[Amount]

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:[Leverage] or higher.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use proportional lot allocation or copy at a 1:1 ratio.

Let's grow steadily and responsibly.

没有评论
2026.08.13 01:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.11 02:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 09:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 10:25
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.8% of days out of 374 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 10:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 10:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
MagnuHitam
每月30 USD
93%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
58
0%
421
46%
40%
1.12
6.37
USD
66%
1:50
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信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

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