- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|421
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|155K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
Disciplined Risk-First Trading Strategy
Welcome to my trading signal. My primary objective is capital preservation and achieving consistent, long-term growth. I firmly believe that managing risk is the absolute key to surviving and thriving in the financial markets.
Key Strategy Features:
-
Strict Stop Loss (SL) Always: Every single trade is executed with a hard Stop Loss set from the very beginning. There are no exceptions, and positions are never left unprotected.
-
Rule-Based Execution: I trade strictly based on clear technical setups and predefined rules. Emotional decisions, revenge trading, and FOMO are entirely excluded from this system.
-
No Toxic Strategies: This system does not use Martingale, Grid, or aggressive averaging-down techniques that could lead to account blowouts.
-
Strict Risk Management: Risk per trade is kept consistently low and controlled (typically [X]% to [Y]% of the account balance).
Subscriber Recommendations:
-
Minimum Balance: $[Amount]
-
Recommended Leverage: 1:[Leverage] or higher.
-
Copy Settings: For best results, use proportional lot allocation or copy at a 1:1 ratio.
Let's grow steadily and responsibly.
USD
USD
USD