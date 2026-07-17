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Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm

Wleowleowleo

Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm
Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm

Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm

0 отзывов
Надежность
8 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 102%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
38
Прибыльных трейдов:
19 (50.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
19 (50.00%)
Лучший трейд:
52.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-46.11 USD
Общая прибыль:
818.57 USD (626 619 pips)
Общий убыток:
-474.21 USD (402 874 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (181.36 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
181.36 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.32
Торговая активность:
21.65%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.76%
Последний трейд:
11 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
8
Ср. время удержания:
11 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.95
Длинных трейдов:
16 (42.11%)
Коротких трейдов:
22 (57.89%)
Профит фактор:
1.73
Мат. ожидание:
9.06 USD
Средняя прибыль:
43.08 USD
Средний убыток:
-24.96 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-83.55 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-83.55 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
31.96%
Алготрейдинг:
15%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.11 USD
Максимальная:
116.78 USD (15.71%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
15.65% (116.34 USD)
По эквити:
4.02% (23.70 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 344
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 224K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +52.00 USD
Худший трейд: -46 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +181.36 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -83.55 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real8" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real37
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 10
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 1
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
0.00 × 9
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.14 × 7
Exness-MT5Real31
0.90 × 10
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1.19 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
12.19 × 4265
Capital.ComBah-Live
13.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
29.85 × 13
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

XAUUSD Systematic Signal — Breakout + Level-Based Entries

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively, combining a breakout-following approach with structured level-based entries on a real Exness MT5 account. All trades are executed automatically by an algorithmic system — no manual discretion, no news-based emotional entries.

How it trades:

  • Fixed micro-lot sizing (0.01–0.04 per trade) to keep risk contained relative to account size
  • Every position enters with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit — no martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers
  • Multiple independent setups run in parallel (breakout continuation + range/level reactions), which helps smooth out reliance on a single market condition
  • Trade duration ranges from minutes to a few days depending on setup type

Transparency:
This is a live account with a short but fully verifiable track record. I'd rather show you real, evolving numbers than a cherry-picked backtest. Please review the full trading history and equity curve on this page yourself before subscribing — don't take my word for it.

Risk management:

  • Every trade has a hard Stop Loss; no unprotected exposure
  • Position sizing is kept deliberately small during this validation phase
  • Max drawdown and risk-per-trade are visible in the stats panel — check them, not just the profit number

Who this is for:
Traders who want exposure to Gold via a rules-based system and understand that past performance — especially over a short sample — does not guarantee future results. Copy trading carries risk of loss; only allocate capital you can afford to lose, and start with conservative lot multipliers when copying.

Feel free to reach out via comments with questions about the methodology.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.04 00:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 00:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 10:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 08:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.19 11:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.17 13:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.17 13:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 03:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.07.17 03:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 03:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Wleowleowleo
30 USD в месяц
102%
0
0
USD
682
USD
8
15%
38
50%
22%
1.72
9.06
USD
16%
1:500
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