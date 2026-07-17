XAUUSD Systematic Signal — Breakout + Level-Based Entries

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively, combining a breakout-following approach with structured level-based entries on a real Exness MT5 account. All trades are executed automatically by an algorithmic system — no manual discretion, no news-based emotional entries.

How it trades:

Fixed micro-lot sizing (0.01–0.04 per trade) to keep risk contained relative to account size

Every position enters with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit — no martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers

Multiple independent setups run in parallel (breakout continuation + range/level reactions), which helps smooth out reliance on a single market condition

Trade duration ranges from minutes to a few days depending on setup type

Transparency:

This is a live account with a short but fully verifiable track record. I'd rather show you real, evolving numbers than a cherry-picked backtest. Please review the full trading history and equity curve on this page yourself before subscribing — don't take my word for it.

Risk management:

Every trade has a hard Stop Loss; no unprotected exposure

Position sizing is kept deliberately small during this validation phase

Max drawdown and risk-per-trade are visible in the stats panel — check them, not just the profit number

Who this is for:

Traders who want exposure to Gold via a rules-based system and understand that past performance — especially over a short sample — does not guarantee future results. Copy trading carries risk of loss; only allocate capital you can afford to lose, and start with conservative lot multipliers when copying.

Feel free to reach out via comments with questions about the methodology.