- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|335
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|203K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real8 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 10
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.14 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.90 × 10
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|1.19 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.19 × 4265
|
Capital.ComBah-Live
|13.00 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|29.85 × 13
XAUUSD Systematic Signal — Breakout + Level-Based Entries
This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively, combining a breakout-following approach with structured level-based entries on a real Exness MT5 account. All trades are executed automatically by an algorithmic system — no manual discretion, no news-based emotional entries.
How it trades:
- Fixed micro-lot sizing (0.01–0.04 per trade) to keep risk contained relative to account size
- Every position enters with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit — no martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers
- Multiple independent setups run in parallel (breakout continuation + range/level reactions), which helps smooth out reliance on a single market condition
- Trade duration ranges from minutes to a few days depending on setup type
Transparency:
This is a live account with a short but fully verifiable track record. I'd rather show you real, evolving numbers than a cherry-picked backtest. Please review the full trading history and equity curve on this page yourself before subscribing — don't take my word for it.
Risk management:
- Every trade has a hard Stop Loss; no unprotected exposure
- Position sizing is kept deliberately small during this validation phase
- Max drawdown and risk-per-trade are visible in the stats panel — check them, not just the profit number
Who this is for:
Traders who want exposure to Gold via a rules-based system and understand that past performance — especially over a short sample — does not guarantee future results. Copy trading carries risk of loss; only allocate capital you can afford to lose, and start with conservative lot multipliers when copying.
Feel free to reach out via comments with questions about the methodology.
USD
USD
USD