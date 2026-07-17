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Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm

Wleowleowleo

Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm
Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm

Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm

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可靠性
8
1 / 1.8K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 99%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
40
盈利交易:
20 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
20 (50.00%)
最好交易:
52.00 USD
最差交易:
-46.11 USD
毛利:
835.16 USD (630 767 pips)
毛利亏损:
-499.87 USD (427 874 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (181.36 USD)
最大连续盈利:
181.36 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.30
交易活动:
20.40%
最大入金加载:
5.76%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
2.87
长期交易:
18 (45.00%)
短期交易:
22 (55.00%)
利润因子:
1.67
预期回报:
8.38 USD
平均利润:
41.76 USD
平均损失:
-24.99 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-83.55 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-83.55 USD (4)
每月增长:
24.27%
算法交易:
17%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.11 USD
最大值:
116.78 USD (15.71%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.65% (116.34 USD)
净值:
4.02% (23.70 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 335
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 203K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +52.00 USD
最差交易: -46 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +181.36 USD
最大连续亏损: -83.55 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real8 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real37
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 10
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 1
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
0.00 × 9
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.14 × 7
Exness-MT5Real31
0.90 × 10
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1.19 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
12.19 × 4265
Capital.ComBah-Live
13.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
29.85 × 13
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

XAUUSD Systematic Signal — Breakout + Level-Based Entries

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively, combining a breakout-following approach with structured level-based entries on a real Exness MT5 account. All trades are executed automatically by an algorithmic system — no manual discretion, no news-based emotional entries.

How it trades:

  • Fixed micro-lot sizing (0.01–0.04 per trade) to keep risk contained relative to account size
  • Every position enters with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit — no martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers
  • Multiple independent setups run in parallel (breakout continuation + range/level reactions), which helps smooth out reliance on a single market condition
  • Trade duration ranges from minutes to a few days depending on setup type

Transparency:
This is a live account with a short but fully verifiable track record. I'd rather show you real, evolving numbers than a cherry-picked backtest. Please review the full trading history and equity curve on this page yourself before subscribing — don't take my word for it.

Risk management:

  • Every trade has a hard Stop Loss; no unprotected exposure
  • Position sizing is kept deliberately small during this validation phase
  • Max drawdown and risk-per-trade are visible in the stats panel — check them, not just the profit number

Who this is for:
Traders who want exposure to Gold via a rules-based system and understand that past performance — especially over a short sample — does not guarantee future results. Copy trading carries risk of loss; only allocate capital you can afford to lose, and start with conservative lot multipliers when copying.

Feel free to reach out via comments with questions about the methodology.


没有评论
2026.08.04 00:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 00:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 10:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 08:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.19 11:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.17 13:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.17 13:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 03:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.07.17 03:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 03:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Wleowleowleo
每月30 USD
99%
1
1.8K
USD
673
USD
8
17%
40
50%
20%
1.67
8.38
USD
16%
1:500
复制

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