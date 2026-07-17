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Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm

Wleowleowleo

Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm
Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm

Tangguh Novi Nugraha Gm

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 109%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
18 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (50.00%)
Best trade:
52.00 USD
Worst trade:
-46.11 USD
Gross Profit:
813.50 USD (625 353 pips)
Gross Loss:
-446.98 USD (376 192 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (181.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
181.36 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
24.19%
Max deposit load:
5.76%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.14
Long Trades:
14 (38.89%)
Short Trades:
22 (61.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
10.18 USD
Average Profit:
45.19 USD
Average Loss:
-24.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-83.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-83.55 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
24.16%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
116.78 USD (15.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.65% (116.34 USD)
By Equity:
4.02% (23.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 367
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 249K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.00 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +181.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -83.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real37
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 10
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 1
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
0.00 × 9
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.14 × 7
Exness-MT5Real31
0.90 × 10
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1.19 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
12.19 × 4265
Capital.ComBah-Live
13.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
29.85 × 13
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

XAUUSD Systematic Signal — Breakout + Level-Based Entries

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively, combining a breakout-following approach with structured level-based entries on a real Exness MT5 account. All trades are executed automatically by an algorithmic system — no manual discretion, no news-based emotional entries.

How it trades:

  • Fixed micro-lot sizing (0.01–0.04 per trade) to keep risk contained relative to account size
  • Every position enters with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit — no martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers
  • Multiple independent setups run in parallel (breakout continuation + range/level reactions), which helps smooth out reliance on a single market condition
  • Trade duration ranges from minutes to a few days depending on setup type

Transparency:
This is a live account with a short but fully verifiable track record. I'd rather show you real, evolving numbers than a cherry-picked backtest. Please review the full trading history and equity curve on this page yourself before subscribing — don't take my word for it.

Risk management:

  • Every trade has a hard Stop Loss; no unprotected exposure
  • Position sizing is kept deliberately small during this validation phase
  • Max drawdown and risk-per-trade are visible in the stats panel — check them, not just the profit number

Who this is for:
Traders who want exposure to Gold via a rules-based system and understand that past performance — especially over a short sample — does not guarantee future results. Copy trading carries risk of loss; only allocate capital you can afford to lose, and start with conservative lot multipliers when copying.

Feel free to reach out via comments with questions about the methodology.


No reviews
2026.08.04 00:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 00:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 10:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 08:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.19 11:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.17 13:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.17 13:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 03:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.07.17 03:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 03:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Wleowleowleo
30 USD per month
109%
0
0
USD
704
USD
7
16%
36
50%
24%
1.81
10.18
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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