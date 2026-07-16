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Li Yin Fang

Pivotstorm Signal

Li Yin Fang
Li Yin Fang

Li Yin Fang

0 отзывов
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 100 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -12%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
88
Прибыльных трейдов:
56 (63.63%)
Убыточных трейдов:
32 (36.36%)
Лучший трейд:
10.06 USD
Худший трейд:
-12.81 USD
Общая прибыль:
138.06 USD (178 698 pips)
Общий убыток:
-162.29 USD (195 707 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (27.70 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
29.12 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.05
Торговая активность:
1.80%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
18.46%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
26
Ср. время удержания:
6 минут
Фактор восстановления:
-0.47
Длинных трейдов:
44 (50.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
44 (50.00%)
Профит фактор:
0.85
Мат. ожидание:
-0.28 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.47 USD
Средний убыток:
-5.07 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-11.55 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-20.91 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
-12.12%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
24.23 USD
Максимальная:
51.93 USD (22.81%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
22.81% (51.93 USD)
По эквити:
14.21% (27.21 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 53
XAUUSDm 35
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSDm -2
XAUUSDm -22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSDm -13K
XAUUSDm -4.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +10.06 USD
Худший трейд: -13 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +27.70 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -11.55 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

# PivotStorm Professional Signal

## Advanced Algorithmic Trading Signal Based on Dynamic Pivot Analysis

PivotStorm Professional Signal is an advanced automated trading solution designed for traders who seek a systematic and disciplined approach to financial markets.

The signal is powered by a quantitative trading methodology combining dynamic Pivot Point analysis, market structure recognition, volatility evaluation, and intelligent position management.

Instead of relying on emotional decisions or fixed trading rules, PivotStorm analyzes market conditions and executes trades based on predefined algorithmic logic.

---

# Strategy Overview

PivotStorm is designed around the principle that markets continuously move between different structural conditions.

The system evaluates:

- Market trend direction
- Pivot level relationships
- Price structure behavior
- Volatility conditions
- Trading environment quality

By combining these factors, PivotStorm attempts to identify higher-quality trading opportunities while avoiding unfavorable market conditions.

---

# Core Features

## Dynamic Pivot Market Analysis

PivotStorm uses advanced Pivot-based calculations to identify important market reference zones and potential trading areas.

The system continuously evaluates price interaction around these levels instead of relying on static signals.

---

## Adaptive Market Condition Recognition

Financial markets constantly change.

PivotStorm is designed to adapt to different market environments, including:

- Trending markets
- Consolidation periods
- High-volatility conditions
- Low-liquidity situations

---

## Intelligent Trade Management

The system includes automated trade management logic:

- Systematic entry execution
- Position monitoring
- Risk-based exposure control
- Automated exit management

All trading decisions are executed according to predefined quantitative rules.

---

# Risk Management Philosophy

Capital protection is one of the key principles of PivotStorm.

The system is designed with risk management considerations to control exposure and avoid excessive trading behavior.

Important risk management concepts include:

- Controlled position sizing
- Avoiding unnecessary market exposure
- Structured trade execution
- Maintaining disciplined trading behavior

---

# Why Follow PivotStorm?

PivotStorm is suitable for traders who:

✓ Prefer automated algorithmic trading  
✓ Want transparent trading activity  
✓ Seek systematic market participation  
✓ Prefer quantitative decision-making instead of emotional trading  

The MQL5 Signals service allows subscribers to monitor performance history and copy trades automatically.

---

# Trading Transparency

PivotStorm provides transparent signal performance through the official MQL5 Signals platform.

Subscribers can review:

- Trading history
- Performance statistics
- Drawdown information
- Account growth curve
- Trading activity

---

# Important Risk Disclosure

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Every trader should evaluate their own risk tolerance and financial situation before subscribing to any trading signal.

Use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.
Нет отзывов
2026.08.10 21:22
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.28 02:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 01:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.26 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 15:39
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 00:07
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.20 00:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.20 00:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.19 23:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.19 23:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.19 23:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.18 02:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.18 02:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 17:15
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 17:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.16 17:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Pivotstorm Signal
100 USD в месяц
-12%
0
0
USD
176
USD
4
96%
88
63%
2%
0.85
-0.28
USD
23%
1:500
Копировать

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