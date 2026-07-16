- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
88
Прибыльных трейдов:
56 (63.63%)
Убыточных трейдов:
32 (36.36%)
Лучший трейд:
10.06 USD
Худший трейд:
-12.81 USD
Общая прибыль:
138.06 USD (178 698 pips)
Общий убыток:
-162.29 USD (195 707 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (27.70 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
29.12 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.05
Торговая активность:
1.80%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
18.46%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
26
Ср. время удержания:
6 минут
Фактор восстановления:
-0.47
Длинных трейдов:
44 (50.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
44 (50.00%)
Профит фактор:
0.85
Мат. ожидание:
-0.28 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.47 USD
Средний убыток:
-5.07 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-11.55 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-20.91 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
-12.12%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
24.23 USD
Максимальная:
51.93 USD (22.81%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
22.81% (51.93 USD)
По эквити:
14.21% (27.21 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|53
|XAUUSDm
|35
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|BTCUSDm
|-2
|XAUUSDm
|-22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|BTCUSDm
|-13K
|XAUUSDm
|-4.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +10.06 USD
Худший трейд: -13 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +27.70 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -11.55 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
# PivotStorm Professional Signal
## Advanced Algorithmic Trading Signal Based on Dynamic Pivot Analysis
PivotStorm Professional Signal is an advanced automated trading solution designed for traders who seek a systematic and disciplined approach to financial markets.
The signal is powered by a quantitative trading methodology combining dynamic Pivot Point analysis, market structure recognition, volatility evaluation, and intelligent position management.
Instead of relying on emotional decisions or fixed trading rules, PivotStorm analyzes market conditions and executes trades based on predefined algorithmic logic.
---
# Strategy Overview
PivotStorm is designed around the principle that markets continuously move between different structural conditions.
The system evaluates:
- Market trend direction
- Pivot level relationships
- Price structure behavior
- Volatility conditions
- Trading environment quality
By combining these factors, PivotStorm attempts to identify higher-quality trading opportunities while avoiding unfavorable market conditions.
---
# Core Features
## Dynamic Pivot Market Analysis
PivotStorm uses advanced Pivot-based calculations to identify important market reference zones and potential trading areas.
The system continuously evaluates price interaction around these levels instead of relying on static signals.
---
## Adaptive Market Condition Recognition
Financial markets constantly change.
PivotStorm is designed to adapt to different market environments, including:
- Trending markets
- Consolidation periods
- High-volatility conditions
- Low-liquidity situations
---
## Intelligent Trade Management
The system includes automated trade management logic:
- Systematic entry execution
- Position monitoring
- Risk-based exposure control
- Automated exit management
All trading decisions are executed according to predefined quantitative rules.
---
# Risk Management Philosophy
Capital protection is one of the key principles of PivotStorm.
The system is designed with risk management considerations to control exposure and avoid excessive trading behavior.
Important risk management concepts include:
- Controlled position sizing
- Avoiding unnecessary market exposure
- Structured trade execution
- Maintaining disciplined trading behavior
---
# Why Follow PivotStorm?
PivotStorm is suitable for traders who:
✓ Prefer automated algorithmic trading
✓ Want transparent trading activity
✓ Seek systematic market participation
✓ Prefer quantitative decision-making instead of emotional trading
The MQL5 Signals service allows subscribers to monitor performance history and copy trades automatically.
---
# Trading Transparency
PivotStorm provides transparent signal performance through the official MQL5 Signals platform.
Subscribers can review:
- Trading history
- Performance statistics
- Drawdown information
- Account growth curve
- Trading activity
---
# Important Risk Disclosure
Trading financial markets involves substantial risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Every trader should evaluate their own risk tolerance and financial situation before subscribing to any trading signal.
Use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.
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Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
100 USD в месяц
-12%
0
0
USD
USD
176
USD
USD
4
96%
88
63%
2%
0.85
-0.28
USD
USD
23%
1:500