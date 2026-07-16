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Li Yin Fang

Pivotstorm Signal

Li Yin Fang
Li Yin Fang

Li Yin Fang

0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
53 (65.43%)
Loss Trades:
28 (34.57%)
Best trade:
10.06 USD
Worst trade:
-10.41 USD
Gross Profit:
131.33 USD (175 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137.37 USD (133 473 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (27.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.12 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
0.74%
Max deposit load:
18.46%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
40 (49.38%)
Short Trades:
41 (50.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-4.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.02%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.52 USD
Maximal:
44.22 USD (19.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.42% (44.22 USD)
By Equity:
14.21% (27.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 49
XAUUSDm 32
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 22
XAUUSDm -28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 48K
XAUUSDm -5.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.06 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

# PivotStorm Professional Signal

## Advanced Algorithmic Trading Signal Based on Dynamic Pivot Analysis

PivotStorm Professional Signal is an advanced automated trading solution designed for traders who seek a systematic and disciplined approach to financial markets.

The signal is powered by a quantitative trading methodology combining dynamic Pivot Point analysis, market structure recognition, volatility evaluation, and intelligent position management.

Instead of relying on emotional decisions or fixed trading rules, PivotStorm analyzes market conditions and executes trades based on predefined algorithmic logic.

---

# Strategy Overview

PivotStorm is designed around the principle that markets continuously move between different structural conditions.

The system evaluates:

- Market trend direction
- Pivot level relationships
- Price structure behavior
- Volatility conditions
- Trading environment quality

By combining these factors, PivotStorm attempts to identify higher-quality trading opportunities while avoiding unfavorable market conditions.

---

# Core Features

## Dynamic Pivot Market Analysis

PivotStorm uses advanced Pivot-based calculations to identify important market reference zones and potential trading areas.

The system continuously evaluates price interaction around these levels instead of relying on static signals.

---

## Adaptive Market Condition Recognition

Financial markets constantly change.

PivotStorm is designed to adapt to different market environments, including:

- Trending markets
- Consolidation periods
- High-volatility conditions
- Low-liquidity situations

---

## Intelligent Trade Management

The system includes automated trade management logic:

- Systematic entry execution
- Position monitoring
- Risk-based exposure control
- Automated exit management

All trading decisions are executed according to predefined quantitative rules.

---

# Risk Management Philosophy

Capital protection is one of the key principles of PivotStorm.

The system is designed with risk management considerations to control exposure and avoid excessive trading behavior.

Important risk management concepts include:

- Controlled position sizing
- Avoiding unnecessary market exposure
- Structured trade execution
- Maintaining disciplined trading behavior

---

# Why Follow PivotStorm?

PivotStorm is suitable for traders who:

✓ Prefer automated algorithmic trading  
✓ Want transparent trading activity  
✓ Seek systematic market participation  
✓ Prefer quantitative decision-making instead of emotional trading  

The MQL5 Signals service allows subscribers to monitor performance history and copy trades automatically.

---

# Trading Transparency

PivotStorm provides transparent signal performance through the official MQL5 Signals platform.

Subscribers can review:

- Trading history
- Performance statistics
- Drawdown information
- Account growth curve
- Trading activity

---

# Important Risk Disclosure

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Every trader should evaluate their own risk tolerance and financial situation before subscribing to any trading signal.

Use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.
No reviews
2026.07.28 02:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 01:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.26 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 15:39
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 6 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 00:07
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.20 00:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.20 00:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.19 23:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.19 23:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.19 23:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.18 02:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.18 02:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 17:15
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 17:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.16 17:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pivotstorm Signal
100 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
194
USD
3
97%
81
65%
1%
0.95
-0.07
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.