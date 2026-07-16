- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
53 (65.43%)
Loss Trades:
28 (34.57%)
Best trade:
10.06 USD
Worst trade:
-10.41 USD
Gross Profit:
131.33 USD (175 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137.37 USD (133 473 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (27.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.12 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
0.74%
Max deposit load:
18.46%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
40 (49.38%)
Short Trades:
41 (50.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-4.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.02%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.52 USD
Maximal:
44.22 USD (19.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.42% (44.22 USD)
By Equity:
14.21% (27.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|49
|XAUUSDm
|32
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSDm
|22
|XAUUSDm
|-28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSDm
|48K
|XAUUSDm
|-5.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.06 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
# PivotStorm Professional Signal
## Advanced Algorithmic Trading Signal Based on Dynamic Pivot Analysis
PivotStorm Professional Signal is an advanced automated trading solution designed for traders who seek a systematic and disciplined approach to financial markets.
The signal is powered by a quantitative trading methodology combining dynamic Pivot Point analysis, market structure recognition, volatility evaluation, and intelligent position management.
Instead of relying on emotional decisions or fixed trading rules, PivotStorm analyzes market conditions and executes trades based on predefined algorithmic logic.
---
# Strategy Overview
PivotStorm is designed around the principle that markets continuously move between different structural conditions.
The system evaluates:
- Market trend direction
- Pivot level relationships
- Price structure behavior
- Volatility conditions
- Trading environment quality
By combining these factors, PivotStorm attempts to identify higher-quality trading opportunities while avoiding unfavorable market conditions.
---
# Core Features
## Dynamic Pivot Market Analysis
PivotStorm uses advanced Pivot-based calculations to identify important market reference zones and potential trading areas.
The system continuously evaluates price interaction around these levels instead of relying on static signals.
---
## Adaptive Market Condition Recognition
Financial markets constantly change.
PivotStorm is designed to adapt to different market environments, including:
- Trending markets
- Consolidation periods
- High-volatility conditions
- Low-liquidity situations
---
## Intelligent Trade Management
The system includes automated trade management logic:
- Systematic entry execution
- Position monitoring
- Risk-based exposure control
- Automated exit management
All trading decisions are executed according to predefined quantitative rules.
---
# Risk Management Philosophy
Capital protection is one of the key principles of PivotStorm.
The system is designed with risk management considerations to control exposure and avoid excessive trading behavior.
Important risk management concepts include:
- Controlled position sizing
- Avoiding unnecessary market exposure
- Structured trade execution
- Maintaining disciplined trading behavior
---
# Why Follow PivotStorm?
PivotStorm is suitable for traders who:
✓ Prefer automated algorithmic trading
✓ Want transparent trading activity
✓ Seek systematic market participation
✓ Prefer quantitative decision-making instead of emotional trading
The MQL5 Signals service allows subscribers to monitor performance history and copy trades automatically.
---
# Trading Transparency
PivotStorm provides transparent signal performance through the official MQL5 Signals platform.
Subscribers can review:
- Trading history
- Performance statistics
- Drawdown information
- Account growth curve
- Trading activity
---
# Important Risk Disclosure
Trading financial markets involves substantial risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Every trader should evaluate their own risk tolerance and financial situation before subscribing to any trading signal.
Use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
194
USD
USD
3
97%
81
65%
1%
0.95
-0.07
USD
USD
19%
1:500