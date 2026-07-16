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Luan Breno Souza Santiago

ATP 01

Luan Breno Souza Santiago
Luan Breno Souza Santiago

Luan Breno Souza Santiago

0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 70 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 13%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
74
Прибыльных трейдов:
71 (95.94%)
Убыточных трейдов:
3 (4.05%)
Лучший трейд:
101.01 USD
Худший трейд:
-14.58 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 260.33 USD (7 095 pips)
Общий убыток:
-112.05 USD (170 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
28 (282.87 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
544.86 USD (24)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.07
Торговая активность:
93.20%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
11.15%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
21
Ср. время удержания:
20 часов
Фактор восстановления:
75.64
Длинных трейдов:
41 (55.41%)
Коротких трейдов:
33 (44.59%)
Профит фактор:
11.25
Мат. ожидание:
15.52 USD
Средняя прибыль:
17.75 USD
Средний убыток:
-37.35 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-14.64 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-14.64 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
12.88%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.20 USD
Максимальная:
15.18 USD (0.16%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.17% (15.54 USD)
По эквити:
17.31% (1 732.83 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSDb 73
XAUUSDb 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSDb 1.1K
XAUUSDb 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSDb 6.8K
XAUUSDb 90
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +101.01 USD
Худший трейд: -15 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 24
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +282.87 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -14.64 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "HFMarketsGlobal-Live3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Eu faria uma descrição mais profissional para o MQL5. Quem compra sinais lá costuma valorizar uma explicação técnica, mas sem revelar a estratégia.

ATP ALGO

Overview

ATP ALGO is a quantitative algorithmic trading strategy developed exclusively for EURUSD. The system combines Dynamic Structural Hedging, adaptive exposure management, and trend-following models to pursue consistent capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk control.

The strategy continuously adapts to changing market conditions by adjusting exposure according to volatility, market structure, and trend behavior, prioritizing long-term consistency over aggressive returns.

The strategy does NOT use:

  • Martingale

  • Exponential lot multiplication

  • Fixed grid systems

  • Aggressive loss recovery techniques

The strategy uses:

  • Dynamic Hedging

  • Adaptive Exposure Management

  • Volatility Analysis

  • Parametric Risk Control

  • Trend Detection & Trend Following

Risk Management

Risk management is integrated into every trade. Position sizing and market exposure are dynamically adjusted according to market conditions, aiming to preserve capital during unfavorable periods while maximizing efficiency during trending environments.

Trading Style

  • Instrument: EURUSD

  • Strategy Type: Quantitative Algorithm

  • Fully systematic execution

  • Adaptive risk management

  • Trend-oriented approach

  • Long-term capital preservation focus

Objective

The primary objective of ATP ALGO is to deliver consistent, sustainable performance through disciplined execution, robust risk management, and intelligent capital allocation rather than high-risk speculative methods.



Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 13:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 16:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 12:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 21:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.16 18:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 17:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 15:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 6.25% of days out of the 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 15:13
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.16 15:13
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 15:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.16 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ATP 01
70 USD в месяц
13%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
4
97%
74
95%
93%
11.24
15.52
USD
17%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.