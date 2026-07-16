SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ATP 01
Luan Breno Souza Santiago

ATP 01

Luan Breno Souza Santiago
Luan Breno Souza Santiago

Luan Breno Souza Santiago

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2026 12%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
66 (95.65%)
Loss Trades:
3 (4.35%)
Best trade:
101.01 USD
Worst trade:
-14.58 USD
Gross Profit:
1 168.32 USD (6 785 pips)
Gross Loss:
-106.47 USD (170 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (282.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
452.85 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.06
Trading activity:
92.20%
Max deposit load:
11.15%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
69.95
Long Trades:
38 (55.07%)
Short Trades:
31 (44.93%)
Profit Factor:
10.97
Expected Payoff:
15.39 USD
Average Profit:
17.70 USD
Average Loss:
-35.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-14.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.95%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.20 USD
Maximal:
15.18 USD (0.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.17% (15.54 USD)
By Equity:
17.31% (1 732.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDb 68
XAUUSDb 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDb 1.1K
XAUUSDb 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDb 6.5K
XAUUSDb 90
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.01 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +282.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Eu faria uma descrição mais profissional para o MQL5. Quem compra sinais lá costuma valorizar uma explicação técnica, mas sem revelar a estratégia.

ATP ALGO

Overview

ATP ALGO is a quantitative algorithmic trading strategy developed exclusively for EURUSD. The system combines Dynamic Structural Hedging, adaptive exposure management, and trend-following models to pursue consistent capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk control.

The strategy continuously adapts to changing market conditions by adjusting exposure according to volatility, market structure, and trend behavior, prioritizing long-term consistency over aggressive returns.

The strategy does NOT use:

  • Martingale

  • Exponential lot multiplication

  • Fixed grid systems

  • Aggressive loss recovery techniques

The strategy uses:

  • Dynamic Hedging

  • Adaptive Exposure Management

  • Volatility Analysis

  • Parametric Risk Control

  • Trend Detection & Trend Following

Risk Management

Risk management is integrated into every trade. Position sizing and market exposure are dynamically adjusted according to market conditions, aiming to preserve capital during unfavorable periods while maximizing efficiency during trending environments.

Trading Style

  • Instrument: EURUSD

  • Strategy Type: Quantitative Algorithm

  • Fully systematic execution

  • Adaptive risk management

  • Trend-oriented approach

  • Long-term capital preservation focus

Objective

The primary objective of ATP ALGO is to deliver consistent, sustainable performance through disciplined execution, robust risk management, and intelligent capital allocation rather than high-risk speculative methods.



No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 13:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 16:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 12:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 21:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.16 18:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 17:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 15:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 6.25% of days out of the 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 15:13
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.16 15:13
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 15:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.16 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ATP 01
70 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
4
98%
69
95%
92%
10.97
15.39
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.