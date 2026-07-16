- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDb
|68
|XAUUSDb
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDb
|1.1K
|XAUUSDb
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDb
|6.5K
|XAUUSDb
|90
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Eu faria uma descrição mais profissional para o MQL5. Quem compra sinais lá costuma valorizar uma explicação técnica, mas sem revelar a estratégia.
ATP ALGO
Overview
ATP ALGO is a quantitative algorithmic trading strategy developed exclusively for EURUSD. The system combines Dynamic Structural Hedging, adaptive exposure management, and trend-following models to pursue consistent capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk control.
The strategy continuously adapts to changing market conditions by adjusting exposure according to volatility, market structure, and trend behavior, prioritizing long-term consistency over aggressive returns.
The strategy does NOT use:
-
Martingale
-
Exponential lot multiplication
-
Fixed grid systems
-
Aggressive loss recovery techniques
The strategy uses:
-
Dynamic Hedging
-
Adaptive Exposure Management
-
Volatility Analysis
-
Parametric Risk Control
-
Trend Detection & Trend Following
Risk Management
Risk management is integrated into every trade. Position sizing and market exposure are dynamically adjusted according to market conditions, aiming to preserve capital during unfavorable periods while maximizing efficiency during trending environments.
Trading Style
-
Instrument: EURUSD
-
Strategy Type: Quantitative Algorithm
-
Fully systematic execution
-
Adaptive risk management
-
Trend-oriented approach
-
Long-term capital preservation focus
Objective
The primary objective of ATP ALGO is to deliver consistent, sustainable performance through disciplined execution, robust risk management, and intelligent capital allocation rather than high-risk speculative methods.
USD
USD
USD