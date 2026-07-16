- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDb
|78
|XAUUSDb
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSDb
|1.2K
|XAUUSDb
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSDb
|7.2K
|XAUUSDb
|90
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HFMarketsGlobal-Live3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Eu faria uma descrição mais profissional para o MQL5. Quem compra sinais lá costuma valorizar uma explicação técnica, mas sem revelar a estratégia.
ATP ALGO
Overview
ATP ALGO is a quantitative algorithmic trading strategy developed exclusively for EURUSD. The system combines Dynamic Structural Hedging, adaptive exposure management, and trend-following models to pursue consistent capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk control.
The strategy continuously adapts to changing market conditions by adjusting exposure according to volatility, market structure, and trend behavior, prioritizing long-term consistency over aggressive returns.
The strategy does NOT use:
-
Martingale
-
Exponential lot multiplication
-
Fixed grid systems
-
Aggressive loss recovery techniques
The strategy uses:
-
Dynamic Hedging
-
Adaptive Exposure Management
-
Volatility Analysis
-
Parametric Risk Control
-
Trend Detection & Trend Following
Risk Management
Risk management is integrated into every trade. Position sizing and market exposure are dynamically adjusted according to market conditions, aiming to preserve capital during unfavorable periods while maximizing efficiency during trending environments.
Trading Style
-
Instrument: EURUSD
-
Strategy Type: Quantitative Algorithm
-
Fully systematic execution
-
Adaptive risk management
-
Trend-oriented approach
-
Long-term capital preservation focus
Objective
The primary objective of ATP ALGO is to deliver consistent, sustainable performance through disciplined execution, robust risk management, and intelligent capital allocation rather than high-risk speculative methods.
USD
USD
USD