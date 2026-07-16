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Luan Breno Souza Santiago

ATP 01

Luan Breno Souza Santiago
Luan Breno Souza Santiago

Luan Breno Souza Santiago

0条评论
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 70 USD per 
增长自 2026 13%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
79
盈利交易:
76 (96.20%)
亏损交易:
3 (3.80%)
最好交易:
101.01 USD
最差交易:
-14.58 USD
毛利:
1 320.87 USD (7 425 pips)
毛利亏损:
-117.81 USD (170 pips)
最大连续赢利:
29 (605.40 USD)
最大连续盈利:
605.40 USD (29)
夏普比率:
1.05
交易活动:
94.21%
最大入金加载:
11.15%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
19 小时
采收率:
79.25
长期交易:
45 (56.96%)
短期交易:
34 (43.04%)
利润因子:
11.21
预期回报:
15.23 USD
平均利润:
17.38 USD
平均损失:
-39.27 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-14.64 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-14.64 USD (2)
每月增长:
13.49%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.20 USD
最大值:
15.18 USD (0.16%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.17% (15.54 USD)
净值:
17.31% (1 732.83 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSDb 78
XAUUSDb 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSDb 1.2K
XAUUSDb 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSDb 7.2K
XAUUSDb 90
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +101.01 USD
最差交易: -15 USD
最大连续赢利: 29
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +605.40 USD
最大连续亏损: -14.64 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HFMarketsGlobal-Live3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Eu faria uma descrição mais profissional para o MQL5. Quem compra sinais lá costuma valorizar uma explicação técnica, mas sem revelar a estratégia.

ATP ALGO

Overview

ATP ALGO is a quantitative algorithmic trading strategy developed exclusively for EURUSD. The system combines Dynamic Structural Hedging, adaptive exposure management, and trend-following models to pursue consistent capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk control.

The strategy continuously adapts to changing market conditions by adjusting exposure according to volatility, market structure, and trend behavior, prioritizing long-term consistency over aggressive returns.

The strategy does NOT use:

  • Martingale

  • Exponential lot multiplication

  • Fixed grid systems

  • Aggressive loss recovery techniques

The strategy uses:

  • Dynamic Hedging

  • Adaptive Exposure Management

  • Volatility Analysis

  • Parametric Risk Control

  • Trend Detection & Trend Following

Risk Management

Risk management is integrated into every trade. Position sizing and market exposure are dynamically adjusted according to market conditions, aiming to preserve capital during unfavorable periods while maximizing efficiency during trending environments.

Trading Style

  • Instrument: EURUSD

  • Strategy Type: Quantitative Algorithm

  • Fully systematic execution

  • Adaptive risk management

  • Trend-oriented approach

  • Long-term capital preservation focus

Objective

The primary objective of ATP ALGO is to deliver consistent, sustainable performance through disciplined execution, robust risk management, and intelligent capital allocation rather than high-risk speculative methods.



没有评论
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 13:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 16:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 12:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 21:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.16 18:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 17:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 15:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 6.25% of days out of the 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 15:13
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.16 15:13
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 15:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.16 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ATP 01
每月70 USD
13%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
4
96%
79
96%
94%
11.21
15.23
USD
17%
1:500
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