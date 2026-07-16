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Cho Hong Au

Anson Account 3

Cho Hong Au
Cho Hong Au

Cho Hong Au

Sleeping Mode💤
0 отзывов
Надежность
283 недели
1 / 975 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2021 1 351%
MakeCapital-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 114
Прибыльных трейдов:
644 (57.80%)
Убыточных трейдов:
470 (42.19%)
Лучший трейд:
1 390.86 USD
Худший трейд:
-841.50 USD
Общая прибыль:
403 759.61 USD (447 075 pips)
Общий убыток:
-295 668.75 USD (343 086 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (8 131.15 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
8 131.15 USD (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
60.38%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.09%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
24
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
18.50
Длинных трейдов:
748 (67.15%)
Коротких трейдов:
366 (32.85%)
Профит фактор:
1.37
Мат. ожидание:
97.03 USD
Средняя прибыль:
626.96 USD
Средний убыток:
-629.08 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-4 488.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-4 488.00 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
7.00%
Годовой прогноз:
84.92%
Алготрейдинг:
19%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 111.73 USD
Максимальная:
5 843.43 USD (21.80%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
30.98% (3 989.77 USD)
По эквити:
2.12% (702.63 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD.s 724
USDJPY.s 390
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD.s 59K
USDJPY.s 49K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD.s 62K
USDJPY.s 43K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1 390.86 USD
Худший трейд: -842 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +8 131.15 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -4 488.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MakeCapital-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

🚀Anson Account 3 – Long-Term Stable Growth Since 2021

This is a real live account with over 5 years of verified trading history.


✅Key Highlights:

• Deposit: $10,000 (real money, not a small account of a few hundred dollars)

• Growth: +1,300%

• Total Profit: $106,939 

• Real Withdrawals: $85,000 (profit has been taken out, not just paper gains)

• Max Deposit Load: Only 2.1% (very low risk for subscribers)

• Average holding time: 3 days

• Focused on major pairs: EURUSD & USDJPY

• Recovery Factor: 18.30

• Monthly average growth: ~8.4%


This signal is designed for traders who prefer steady and sustainable growth rather than high-risk aggressive strategies.

Risk is carefully controlled with very low deposit load, making it suitable for long-term copy trading.

No martingale. No grid. No dangerous high-risk methods.

If you are looking for a signal with a proven multi-year track record and real money withdrawn, this is the one.

Feel free to contact me if you have any question.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.16 05:07
80% of growth achieved within 37 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 1957 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Anson Account 3
30 USD в месяц
1 351%
1
975
USD
33K
USD
283
19%
1 114
57%
60%
1.36
97.03
USD
31%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.