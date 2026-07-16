- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.s
|723
|USDJPY.s
|389
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.s
|59K
|USDJPY.s
|49K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.s
|62K
|USDJPY.s
|42K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MakeCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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🚀Anson Account 3 – Long-Term Stable Growth Since 2021
This is a real live account with over 5 years of verified trading history.
✅Key Highlights:
• Deposit: $10,000 (real money, not a small account of a few hundred dollars)
• Growth: +1,300%
• Total Profit: $106,939
• Real Withdrawals: $85,000 (profit has been taken out, not just paper gains)
• Max Deposit Load: Only 2.1% (very low risk for subscribers)
• Average holding time: 3 days
• Focused on major pairs: EURUSD & USDJPY
• Recovery Factor: 18.30
• Monthly average growth: ~8.4%
This signal is designed for traders who prefer steady and sustainable growth rather than high-risk aggressive strategies.
Risk is carefully controlled with very low deposit load, making it suitable for long-term copy trading.
No martingale. No grid. No dangerous high-risk methods.
If you are looking for a signal with a proven multi-year track record and real money withdrawn, this is the one.
Feel free to contact me if you have any question.
USD
USD
USD