🚀Anson Account 3 – Long-Term Stable Growth Since 2021

This is a real live account with over 5 years of verified trading history.





✅Key Highlights:

• Deposit: $10,000 (real money, not a small account of a few hundred dollars)

• Growth: +1,300%

• Total Profit: $106,939

• Real Withdrawals: $85,000 (profit has been taken out, not just paper gains)

• Max Deposit Load: Only 2.1% (very low risk for subscribers)

• Average holding time: 3 days

• Focused on major pairs: EURUSD & USDJPY

• Recovery Factor: 18.30

• Monthly average growth: ~8.4%





This signal is designed for traders who prefer steady and sustainable growth rather than high-risk aggressive strategies.

Risk is carefully controlled with very low deposit load, making it suitable for long-term copy trading.

No martingale. No grid. No dangerous high-risk methods.

If you are looking for a signal with a proven multi-year track record and real money withdrawn, this is the one.

Feel free to contact me if you have any question.