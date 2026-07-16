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Cho Hong Au

Anson Account 3

Cho Hong Au
Cho Hong Au

Cho Hong Au

Sleeping Mode💤
0 reviews
Reliability
283 weeks
1 / 972 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 1 347%
MakeCapital-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 112
Profit Trades:
642 (57.73%)
Loss Trades:
470 (42.27%)
Best trade:
1 390.86 USD
Worst trade:
-841.50 USD
Gross Profit:
403 671.99 USD (446 997 pips)
Gross Loss:
-295 668.75 USD (343 086 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (8 131.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 131.15 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
57.30%
Max deposit load:
2.09%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
18.48
Long Trades:
747 (67.18%)
Short Trades:
365 (32.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
97.13 USD
Average Profit:
628.77 USD
Average Loss:
-629.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-4 488.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 488.00 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
6.80%
Annual Forecast:
82.49%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 111.73 USD
Maximal:
5 843.43 USD (21.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.98% (3 989.77 USD)
By Equity:
2.12% (702.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.s 723
USDJPY.s 389
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.s 59K
USDJPY.s 49K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.s 62K
USDJPY.s 42K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 390.86 USD
Worst trade: -842 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 131.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 488.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MakeCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🚀Anson Account 3 – Long-Term Stable Growth Since 2021

This is a real live account with over 5 years of verified trading history.


✅Key Highlights:

• Deposit: $10,000 (real money, not a small account of a few hundred dollars)

• Growth: +1,300%

• Total Profit: $106,939 

• Real Withdrawals: $85,000 (profit has been taken out, not just paper gains)

• Max Deposit Load: Only 2.1% (very low risk for subscribers)

• Average holding time: 3 days

• Focused on major pairs: EURUSD & USDJPY

• Recovery Factor: 18.30

• Monthly average growth: ~8.4%


This signal is designed for traders who prefer steady and sustainable growth rather than high-risk aggressive strategies.

Risk is carefully controlled with very low deposit load, making it suitable for long-term copy trading.

No martingale. No grid. No dangerous high-risk methods.

If you are looking for a signal with a proven multi-year track record and real money withdrawn, this is the one.

Feel free to contact me if you have any question.

No reviews
2026.07.16 05:07
80% of growth achieved within 37 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 1957 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Anson Account 3
30 USD per month
1 347%
1
972
USD
33K
USD
283
19%
1 112
57%
57%
1.36
97.13
USD
31%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.