- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.s
|726
|USDJPY.s
|391
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD.s
|59K
|USDJPY.s
|48K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD.s
|61K
|USDJPY.s
|42K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MakeCapital-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
🚀Anson Account 3 – Long-Term Stable Growth Since 2021
This is a real live account with over 5 years of verified trading history.
✅Key Highlights:
• Deposit: $10,000 (real money, not a small account of a few hundred dollars)
• Growth: +1,300%
• Total Profit: $100k+
• Real Withdrawals: $85,000 (profit has been taken out, not just paper gains)
• Max Deposit Load: Only 2.1% (very low risk for subscribers)
• Average holding time: 3 days
• Focused on major pairs: EURUSD & USDJPY
• Recovery Factor: 18.30
• Monthly average growth: ~8.4%
• Algo Trading: 100%
This signal is designed for traders who prefer steady and sustainable growth rather than high-risk aggressive strategies.
Risk is carefully controlled with very low deposit load, making it suitable for long-term copy trading.
No martingale. No grid. No dangerous high-risk methods.
If you are looking for a signal with a proven multi-year track record and real money withdrawn, this is the one.
Feel free to contact me if you have any question.
USD
USD
USD