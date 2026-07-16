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Cho Hong Au

Anson Account 3

Cho Hong Au
Cho Hong Au

Cho Hong Au

Sleeping Mode💤
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可靠性
284
1 / 962 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2021 1 315%
MakeCapital-Live
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 117
盈利交易:
644 (57.65%)
亏损交易:
473 (42.35%)
最好交易:
1 390.86 USD
最差交易:
-841.50 USD
毛利:
403 759.61 USD (447 075 pips)
毛利亏损:
-296 484.85 USD (343 876 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (8 131.15 USD)
最大连续盈利:
8 131.15 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
61.12%
最大入金加载:
2.09%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
18.36
长期交易:
750 (67.14%)
短期交易:
367 (32.86%)
利润因子:
1.36
预期回报:
96.04 USD
平均利润:
626.96 USD
平均损失:
-626.82 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-4 488.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4 488.00 USD (6)
每月增长:
6.20%
年度预测:
75.22%
算法交易:
19%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 111.73 USD
最大值:
5 843.43 USD (21.80%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
30.98% (3 989.77 USD)
净值:
2.12% (702.63 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD.s 726
USDJPY.s 391
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD.s 59K
USDJPY.s 48K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD.s 61K
USDJPY.s 42K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 390.86 USD
最差交易: -842 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +8 131.15 USD
最大连续亏损: -4 488.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MakeCapital-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

🚀Anson Account 3 – Long-Term Stable Growth Since 2021

This is a real live account with over 5 years of verified trading history.


✅Key Highlights:

• Deposit: $10,000 (real money, not a small account of a few hundred dollars)

• Growth: +1,300%

• Total Profit: $100k+

• Real Withdrawals: $85,000 (profit has been taken out, not just paper gains)

• Max Deposit Load: Only 2.1% (very low risk for subscribers)

• Average holding time: 3 days

• Focused on major pairs: EURUSD & USDJPY

• Recovery Factor: 18.30

• Monthly average growth: ~8.4%

• Algo Trading: 100%


This signal is designed for traders who prefer steady and sustainable growth rather than high-risk aggressive strategies.

Risk is carefully controlled with very low deposit load, making it suitable for long-term copy trading.

No martingale. No grid. No dangerous high-risk methods.

If you are looking for a signal with a proven multi-year track record and real money withdrawn, this is the one.

Feel free to contact me if you have any question.


没有评论
2026.07.16 05:07
80% of growth achieved within 37 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 1957 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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成长
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资金
结余
EA交易
交易
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预期回报
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杠杆
Anson Account 3
每月30 USD
1 315%
1
962
USD
32K
USD
284
19%
1 117
57%
61%
1.36
96.04
USD
31%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载