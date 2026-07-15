V5 Institutional Triple-Bullet Matrix

Overview The V5 system is a fully automated, Python-driven algorithmic bridge built for MetaTrader 5 . Designed to operate across multiple asset classes (Major Forex pairs and high-liquidity Crypto), the algorithm utilizes a multi-timeframe matrix (D1, H4, M15) to detect exact market environments and shift its logic between momentum-based trend following and range-bound mean reversion .

The Triple-Bullet Execution System Every valid signal deployed by the scanner is executed as a synchronized "Triple-Bullet" cluster . This allows the algorithm to secure initial safety while keeping massive macro-trend upside open:

Bullet 1 (CashGrab): A high-probability, short-term target designed to bank immediate profit and establish a financial safety cushion .

Bullet 2 (Milestone): A mid-tier position utilizing a tight 1.5x ATR trailing stop to aggressively lock in core profit as the trend develops .

Bullet 3 (Runner): A decoupled macro bullet utilizing a wider 2.5x ATR trailing stop . This tier is intentionally designed to absorb natural mid-trend pullbacks, allowing the system to ride massive institutional extensions .

Advanced Risk & Capital Management

Micro-Staircase Trailing Armor: The exact moment the initial CashGrab target is hit, the algorithm rigidly locks the stop-losses of the remaining bullets to the profit floor, ensuring winning sequences are structurally insulated from sudden market reversals .

Dynamic Regime Filtration: The algorithm actively monitors EMA spreads and ATR volatility . It automatically suspends crypto execution (BTC/ETH) during low-volatility "ranging" environments to protect capital from erratic chop .

6-Hour Financial Lockout: If a pair experiences a hard, negative stop-loss exit, the system initiates a strict 6-hour execution blackout for that specific asset, preventing knee-jerk re-entries and protecting account equity .

Sector Correlation Caps: The portfolio manager automatically prevents overexposure by capping trades within highly correlated baskets (e.g., JPY crosses or Crypto pairs) .

Subscriber Expectations This algorithm is built for mathematical compounding, not gambling . The system relies on dynamic lot scaling, meaning contract sizes automatically step up alongside account equity . Subscribers can expect tight loss mitigation during choppy consolidation months, followed by sharp equity growth during clean, trending market cycles where the "Runner" bullets are allowed to stretch their legs.

It is recommended to copy this signal on a hedge-enabled account with raw/low spreads to ensure the dynamic slippage armor and Micro-Staircase trailing stops execute precisely.