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Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio

V5 Apex Signals

Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio
Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio

Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio

0 отзывов
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -32%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
265
Прибыльных трейдов:
126 (47.54%)
Убыточных трейдов:
139 (52.45%)
Лучший трейд:
24.79 CAD
Худший трейд:
-8.45 CAD
Общая прибыль:
413.46 CAD (435 592 pips)
Общий убыток:
-489.54 CAD (779 045 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (27.37 CAD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
40.18 CAD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.06
Торговая активность:
95.81%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
18.86%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
29
Ср. время удержания:
20 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.57
Длинных трейдов:
160 (60.38%)
Коротких трейдов:
105 (39.62%)
Профит фактор:
0.84
Мат. ожидание:
-0.29 CAD
Средняя прибыль:
3.28 CAD
Средний убыток:
-3.52 CAD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
26 (-68.67 CAD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-83.03 CAD (18)
Прирост в месяц:
-20.66%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
103.26 CAD
Максимальная:
132.44 CAD (46.15%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
48.08% (122.38 CAD)
По эквити:
17.81% (36.18 CAD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDJPY 45
BTCUSD 45
EURUSD 42
USDCAD 39
GBPUSD 37
ETHUSD 33
USDCHF 12
AUDUSD 6
AUDJPY 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDJPY 55
BTCUSD -28
EURUSD -8
USDCAD 11
GBPUSD 11
ETHUSD -10
USDCHF -43
AUDUSD -19
AUDJPY -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDJPY 8K
BTCUSD -252K
EURUSD -635
USDCAD 1.5K
GBPUSD 1.2K
ETHUSD -92K
USDCHF -3.2K
AUDUSD -1.7K
AUDJPY -4.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +24.79 CAD
Худший трейд: -8 CAD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 18
Макс. прибыль в серии: +27.37 CAD
Макс. убыток в серии: -68.67 CAD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.40 × 5
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V5 Institutional Triple-Bullet Matrix

Overview The V5 system is a fully automated, Python-driven algorithmic bridge built for MetaTrader 5 . Designed to operate across multiple asset classes (Major Forex pairs and high-liquidity Crypto), the algorithm utilizes a multi-timeframe matrix (D1, H4, M15) to detect exact market environments and shift its logic between momentum-based trend following and range-bound mean reversion .

The Triple-Bullet Execution System Every valid signal deployed by the scanner is executed as a synchronized "Triple-Bullet" cluster . This allows the algorithm to secure initial safety while keeping massive macro-trend upside open:

  • Bullet 1 (CashGrab): A high-probability, short-term target designed to bank immediate profit and establish a financial safety cushion .

  • Bullet 2 (Milestone): A mid-tier position utilizing a tight 1.5x ATR trailing stop to aggressively lock in core profit as the trend develops .

  • Bullet 3 (Runner): A decoupled macro bullet utilizing a wider 2.5x ATR trailing stop . This tier is intentionally designed to absorb natural mid-trend pullbacks, allowing the system to ride massive institutional extensions .

Advanced Risk & Capital Management

  • Micro-Staircase Trailing Armor: The exact moment the initial CashGrab target is hit, the algorithm rigidly locks the stop-losses of the remaining bullets to the profit floor, ensuring winning sequences are structurally insulated from sudden market reversals .

  • Dynamic Regime Filtration: The algorithm actively monitors EMA spreads and ATR volatility . It automatically suspends crypto execution (BTC/ETH) during low-volatility "ranging" environments to protect capital from erratic chop .

  • 6-Hour Financial Lockout: If a pair experiences a hard, negative stop-loss exit, the system initiates a strict 6-hour execution blackout for that specific asset, preventing knee-jerk re-entries and protecting account equity .

  • Sector Correlation Caps: The portfolio manager automatically prevents overexposure by capping trades within highly correlated baskets (e.g., JPY crosses or Crypto pairs) .

Subscriber Expectations This algorithm is built for mathematical compounding, not gambling . The system relies on dynamic lot scaling, meaning contract sizes automatically step up alongside account equity . Subscribers can expect tight loss mitigation during choppy consolidation months, followed by sharp equity growth during clean, trending market cycles where the "Runner" bullets are allowed to stretch their legs.

It is recommended to copy this signal on a hedge-enabled account with raw/low spreads to ensure the dynamic slippage armor and Micro-Staircase trailing stops execute precisely.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.30 10:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.27 23:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 22:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
V5 Apex Signals
30 USD в месяц
-32%
0
0
USD
159
CAD
5
99%
265
47%
96%
0.84
-0.29
CAD
48%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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