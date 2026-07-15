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Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio

V5 Apex Signals

Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio
Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio

Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio

0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -18%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
255
Profit Trades:
125 (49.01%)
Loss Trades:
130 (50.98%)
Best trade:
24.79 CAD
Worst trade:
-7.20 CAD
Gross Profit:
406.39 CAD (435 056 pips)
Gross Loss:
-448.20 CAD (758 883 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (27.37 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.18 CAD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
95.81%
Max deposit load:
16.52%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.34
Long Trades:
156 (61.18%)
Short Trades:
99 (38.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.16 CAD
Average Profit:
3.25 CAD
Average Loss:
-3.45 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-68.67 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-83.03 CAD (18)
Monthly growth:
-21.28%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.26 CAD
Maximal:
122.38 CAD (48.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.08% (122.38 CAD)
By Equity:
17.81% (36.18 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 45
BTCUSD 45
EURUSD 42
USDCAD 39
GBPUSD 36
ETHUSD 30
USDCHF 12
AUDUSD 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 55
BTCUSD -28
EURUSD -8
USDCAD 11
GBPUSD 6
ETHUSD -9
USDCHF -43
AUDUSD -19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 8K
BTCUSD -252K
EURUSD -635
USDCAD 1.5K
GBPUSD 666
ETHUSD -76K
USDCHF -3.2K
AUDUSD -1.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.79 CAD
Worst trade: -7 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.37 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -68.67 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

V5 Institutional Triple-Bullet Matrix

Overview The V5 system is a fully automated, Python-driven algorithmic bridge built for MetaTrader 5 . Designed to operate across multiple asset classes (Major Forex pairs and high-liquidity Crypto), the algorithm utilizes a multi-timeframe matrix (D1, H4, M15) to detect exact market environments and shift its logic between momentum-based trend following and range-bound mean reversion .

The Triple-Bullet Execution System Every valid signal deployed by the scanner is executed as a synchronized "Triple-Bullet" cluster . This allows the algorithm to secure initial safety while keeping massive macro-trend upside open:

  • Bullet 1 (CashGrab): A high-probability, short-term target designed to bank immediate profit and establish a financial safety cushion .

  • Bullet 2 (Milestone): A mid-tier position utilizing a tight 1.5x ATR trailing stop to aggressively lock in core profit as the trend develops .

  • Bullet 3 (Runner): A decoupled macro bullet utilizing a wider 2.5x ATR trailing stop . This tier is intentionally designed to absorb natural mid-trend pullbacks, allowing the system to ride massive institutional extensions .

Advanced Risk & Capital Management

  • Micro-Staircase Trailing Armor: The exact moment the initial CashGrab target is hit, the algorithm rigidly locks the stop-losses of the remaining bullets to the profit floor, ensuring winning sequences are structurally insulated from sudden market reversals .

  • Dynamic Regime Filtration: The algorithm actively monitors EMA spreads and ATR volatility . It automatically suspends crypto execution (BTC/ETH) during low-volatility "ranging" environments to protect capital from erratic chop .

  • 6-Hour Financial Lockout: If a pair experiences a hard, negative stop-loss exit, the system initiates a strict 6-hour execution blackout for that specific asset, preventing knee-jerk re-entries and protecting account equity .

  • Sector Correlation Caps: The portfolio manager automatically prevents overexposure by capping trades within highly correlated baskets (e.g., JPY crosses or Crypto pairs) .

Subscriber Expectations This algorithm is built for mathematical compounding, not gambling . The system relies on dynamic lot scaling, meaning contract sizes automatically step up alongside account equity . Subscribers can expect tight loss mitigation during choppy consolidation months, followed by sharp equity growth during clean, trending market cycles where the "Runner" bullets are allowed to stretch their legs.

It is recommended to copy this signal on a hedge-enabled account with raw/low spreads to ensure the dynamic slippage armor and Micro-Staircase trailing stops execute precisely.


No reviews
2026.07.30 10:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.27 23:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 22:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
V5 Apex Signals
30 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
194
CAD
5
99%
255
49%
96%
0.90
-0.16
CAD
48%
1:500
Copy

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