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Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio

V5 Apex Signals

Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio
Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio

Eddie Jr Orozco Relucio

0条评论
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -38%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
269
盈利交易:
127 (47.21%)
亏损交易:
142 (52.79%)
最好交易:
24.79 CAD
最差交易:
-8.45 CAD
毛利:
417.36 CAD (435 868 pips)
毛利亏损:
-506.43 CAD (779 954 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (27.37 CAD)
最大连续盈利:
40.18 CAD (12)
夏普比率:
-0.07
交易活动:
96.81%
最大入金加载:
19.21%
最近交易:
13 几小时前
每周交易:
28
平均持有时间:
21 小时
采收率:
-0.62
长期交易:
160 (59.48%)
短期交易:
109 (40.52%)
利润因子:
0.82
预期回报:
-0.33 CAD
平均利润:
3.29 CAD
平均损失:
-3.57 CAD
最大连续失误:
26 (-68.67 CAD)
最大连续亏损:
-83.03 CAD (18)
每月增长:
0.80%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
103.26 CAD
最大值:
144.48 CAD (50.35%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
50.35% (144.48 CAD)
净值:
17.81% (36.18 CAD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 45
BTCUSD 45
EURUSD 43
USDCAD 39
GBPUSD 37
ETHUSD 33
USDCHF 15
AUDUSD 6
AUDJPY 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 55
BTCUSD -28
EURUSD -5
USDCAD 11
GBPUSD 11
ETHUSD -10
USDCHF -56
AUDUSD -19
AUDJPY -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 8K
BTCUSD -252K
EURUSD -359
USDCAD 1.5K
GBPUSD 1.2K
ETHUSD -92K
USDCHF -4.1K
AUDUSD -1.7K
AUDJPY -4.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +24.79 CAD
最差交易: -8 CAD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 18
最大连续盈利: +27.37 CAD
最大连续亏损: -68.67 CAD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.33 × 6
FxPro-MT5
6.00 × 2
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

V5 Institutional Triple-Bullet Matrix

Overview The V5 system is a fully automated, Python-driven algorithmic bridge built for MetaTrader 5 . Designed to operate across multiple asset classes (Major Forex pairs and high-liquidity Crypto), the algorithm utilizes a multi-timeframe matrix (D1, H4, M15) to detect exact market environments and shift its logic between momentum-based trend following and range-bound mean reversion .

The Triple-Bullet Execution System Every valid signal deployed by the scanner is executed as a synchronized "Triple-Bullet" cluster . This allows the algorithm to secure initial safety while keeping massive macro-trend upside open:

  • Bullet 1 (CashGrab): A high-probability, short-term target designed to bank immediate profit and establish a financial safety cushion .

  • Bullet 2 (Milestone): A mid-tier position utilizing a tight 1.5x ATR trailing stop to aggressively lock in core profit as the trend develops .

  • Bullet 3 (Runner): A decoupled macro bullet utilizing a wider 2.5x ATR trailing stop . This tier is intentionally designed to absorb natural mid-trend pullbacks, allowing the system to ride massive institutional extensions .

Advanced Risk & Capital Management

  • Micro-Staircase Trailing Armor: The exact moment the initial CashGrab target is hit, the algorithm rigidly locks the stop-losses of the remaining bullets to the profit floor, ensuring winning sequences are structurally insulated from sudden market reversals .

  • Dynamic Regime Filtration: The algorithm actively monitors EMA spreads and ATR volatility . It automatically suspends crypto execution (BTC/ETH) during low-volatility "ranging" environments to protect capital from erratic chop .

  • 6-Hour Financial Lockout: If a pair experiences a hard, negative stop-loss exit, the system initiates a strict 6-hour execution blackout for that specific asset, preventing knee-jerk re-entries and protecting account equity .

  • Sector Correlation Caps: The portfolio manager automatically prevents overexposure by capping trades within highly correlated baskets (e.g., JPY crosses or Crypto pairs) .

Subscriber Expectations This algorithm is built for mathematical compounding, not gambling . The system relies on dynamic lot scaling, meaning contract sizes automatically step up alongside account equity . Subscribers can expect tight loss mitigation during choppy consolidation months, followed by sharp equity growth during clean, trending market cycles where the "Runner" bullets are allowed to stretch their legs.

It is recommended to copy this signal on a hedge-enabled account with raw/low spreads to ensure the dynamic slippage armor and Micro-Staircase trailing stops execute precisely.


没有评论
2026.08.12 08:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.30 10:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.27 23:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 22:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
V5 Apex Signals
每月30 USD
-38%
0
0
USD
146
CAD
6
99%
269
47%
97%
0.82
-0.33
CAD
50%
1:500
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