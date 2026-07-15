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NeoFX Sniper Pro

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0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 16%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
34
Прибыльных трейдов:
22 (64.70%)
Убыточных трейдов:
12 (35.29%)
Лучший трейд:
6.55 USD
Худший трейд:
-14.05 USD
Общая прибыль:
74.21 USD (179 220 pips)
Общий убыток:
-43.03 USD (136 629 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (30.97 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
30.97 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.20
Торговая активность:
63.66%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
14.52%
Последний трейд:
17 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
8
Ср. время удержания:
10 часов
Фактор восстановления:
1.16
Длинных трейдов:
19 (55.88%)
Коротких трейдов:
15 (44.12%)
Профит фактор:
1.72
Мат. ожидание:
0.92 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.37 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.59 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-8.75 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-26.07 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
16.12%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
22.90 USD
Максимальная:
26.95 USD (13.21%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
13.21% (26.95 USD)
По эквити:
8.86% (16.94 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 12
XAUUSD 9
GBPJPY 7
BTCUSD 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 14
XAUUSD 20
GBPJPY -5
BTCUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 1.4K
XAUUSD 20K
GBPJPY -866
BTCUSD 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +6.55 USD
Худший трейд: -14 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +30.97 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -8.75 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real26" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
Exness-MT5Real28
2.41 × 29
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
17.78 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

NeoFX Sniper Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in technical analysis: trend continuation through Fibonacci retracement.

Rather than entering trades impulsively, NeoFX Sniper Pro patiently waits for the market to retrace into high-probability Fibonacci zones before executing a trade. Every position is validated through multiple layers of confirmation including trend direction, volatility analysis, price action, and risk-to-reward evaluation.

The objective is simple:
Trade less. Trade smarter. Trade only when the probabilities align.

NeoFX Sniper Pro is designed for traders seeking disciplined execution without emotional decision-making.

Why NeoFX Sniper Pro?

Many automated trading systems attempt to capture every market movement.
NeoFX Sniper Pro takes a different approach.
Instead of chasing momentum, it waits for the market to return to value.
Institutional traders often enter positions after pullbacks rather than breakouts. NeoFX Sniper Pro follows the same philosophy by identifying retracement opportunities within an established trend.
This helps reduce unnecessary market exposure while focusing on structured entries.

Strategy Overview

The trading process consists of several sequential filters.
Only when every condition is satisfied will the Expert Advisor execute a trade.

Step 1 — Trend Detection

The EA first determines the dominant market direction using a configurable long-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Only long positions are considered during bullish trends.
Only short positions are considered during bearish trends.
This simple yet effective filter helps avoid counter-trend trades.

Step 2 — Swing Detection

NeoFX Sniper Pro automatically scans recent price action to identify significant swing highs and swing lows.
No manual Fibonacci drawing is required.
The swing range is recalculated continuously as new market structure develops.

Step 3 — Fibonacci Calculation

Once a valid swing has been identified, the EA automatically calculates the Fibonacci retracement levels.

Default configuration:

• Entry Level — 61.8%

• Stop Loss Level — 78.6%

• Take Profit Extension — 161.8%

All Fibonacci parameters can be customized.

Step 4 — ATR Adaptive Entry Zone

Markets never move with identical volatility.
Instead of using fixed pip distances, NeoFX Sniper Pro dynamically expands or contracts the entry zone using the Average True Range (ATR).

This adaptive approach allows the EA to function consistently across:

  • Forex

  • Gold

  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

Step 5 — Bounce Confirmation

Entering immediately when price touches a Fibonacci level often results in premature trades.
NeoFX Sniper Pro optionally requires a confirmation candle showing that price has reacted from the Fibonacci zone before opening a position.
This additional confirmation helps improve trade quality.

Step 6 — Risk-to-Reward Validation

Every potential setup is evaluated before execution.
Trades that fail to meet the minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio are ignored.
This helps maintain disciplined trade selection.

Step 7 — Intelligent Position Management

After a trade is opened, NeoFX Sniper Pro continues managing the position automatically.

Available management tools include:

• Break Even

• Trailing Stop

• Profit Target

• Friday Position Closing

• Maximum Daily Trades

• One Position at a Time

The objective is to protect capital while allowing profitable trades room to develop.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.23 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 21:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 21:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 20:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 20:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 03:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 03:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 03:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 03:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 03:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
NeoFX Sniper Pro
30 USD в месяц
16%
0
0
USD
200
USD
4
100%
34
64%
64%
1.72
0.92
USD
13%
1:500
Копировать

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