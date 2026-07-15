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NeoFX Sniper Pro

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可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 15%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
35
盈利交易:
22 (62.85%)
亏损交易:
13 (37.14%)
最好交易:
6.55 USD
最差交易:
-14.05 USD
毛利:
74.21 USD (179 220 pips)
毛利亏损:
-45.81 USD (136 907 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (30.97 USD)
最大连续盈利:
30.97 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.18
交易活动:
66.72%
最大入金加载:
14.52%
最近交易:
11 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
1.05
长期交易:
20 (57.14%)
短期交易:
15 (42.86%)
利润因子:
1.62
预期回报:
0.81 USD
平均利润:
3.37 USD
平均损失:
-3.52 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-8.75 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-26.07 USD (2)
每月增长:
14.50%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
22.90 USD
最大值:
26.95 USD (13.21%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.21% (26.95 USD)
净值:
8.86% (16.94 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 13
XAUUSD 9
GBPJPY 7
BTCUSD 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 11
XAUUSD 20
GBPJPY -5
BTCUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
XAUUSD 20K
GBPJPY -866
BTCUSD 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +6.55 USD
最差交易: -14 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +30.97 USD
最大连续亏损: -8.75 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real26 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
Exness-MT5Real28
2.41 × 29
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
17.78 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

NeoFX Sniper Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in technical analysis: trend continuation through Fibonacci retracement.

Rather than entering trades impulsively, NeoFX Sniper Pro patiently waits for the market to retrace into high-probability Fibonacci zones before executing a trade. Every position is validated through multiple layers of confirmation including trend direction, volatility analysis, price action, and risk-to-reward evaluation.

The objective is simple:
Trade less. Trade smarter. Trade only when the probabilities align.

NeoFX Sniper Pro is designed for traders seeking disciplined execution without emotional decision-making.

Why NeoFX Sniper Pro?

Many automated trading systems attempt to capture every market movement.
NeoFX Sniper Pro takes a different approach.
Instead of chasing momentum, it waits for the market to return to value.
Institutional traders often enter positions after pullbacks rather than breakouts. NeoFX Sniper Pro follows the same philosophy by identifying retracement opportunities within an established trend.
This helps reduce unnecessary market exposure while focusing on structured entries.

Strategy Overview

The trading process consists of several sequential filters.
Only when every condition is satisfied will the Expert Advisor execute a trade.

Step 1 — Trend Detection

The EA first determines the dominant market direction using a configurable long-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Only long positions are considered during bullish trends.
Only short positions are considered during bearish trends.
This simple yet effective filter helps avoid counter-trend trades.

Step 2 — Swing Detection

NeoFX Sniper Pro automatically scans recent price action to identify significant swing highs and swing lows.
No manual Fibonacci drawing is required.
The swing range is recalculated continuously as new market structure develops.

Step 3 — Fibonacci Calculation

Once a valid swing has been identified, the EA automatically calculates the Fibonacci retracement levels.

Default configuration:

• Entry Level — 61.8%

• Stop Loss Level — 78.6%

• Take Profit Extension — 161.8%

All Fibonacci parameters can be customized.

Step 4 — ATR Adaptive Entry Zone

Markets never move with identical volatility.
Instead of using fixed pip distances, NeoFX Sniper Pro dynamically expands or contracts the entry zone using the Average True Range (ATR).

This adaptive approach allows the EA to function consistently across:

  • Forex

  • Gold

  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

Step 5 — Bounce Confirmation

Entering immediately when price touches a Fibonacci level often results in premature trades.
NeoFX Sniper Pro optionally requires a confirmation candle showing that price has reacted from the Fibonacci zone before opening a position.
This additional confirmation helps improve trade quality.

Step 6 — Risk-to-Reward Validation

Every potential setup is evaluated before execution.
Trades that fail to meet the minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio are ignored.
This helps maintain disciplined trade selection.

Step 7 — Intelligent Position Management

After a trade is opened, NeoFX Sniper Pro continues managing the position automatically.

Available management tools include:

• Break Even

• Trailing Stop

• Profit Target

• Friday Position Closing

• Maximum Daily Trades

• One Position at a Time

The objective is to protect capital while allowing profitable trades room to develop.


没有评论
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.23 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 21:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 21:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 20:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 20:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 03:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 03:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 03:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 03:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 03:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
NeoFX Sniper Pro
每月30 USD
15%
0
0
USD
197
USD
4
100%
35
62%
67%
1.61
0.81
USD
13%
1:500
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