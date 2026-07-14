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Jalaluddin Behdad

TOBA FX VT

Jalaluddin Behdad
Jalaluddin Behdad

Jalaluddin Behdad

0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 3%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
55
Прибыльных трейдов:
37 (67.27%)
Убыточных трейдов:
18 (32.73%)
Лучший трейд:
30.46 USD
Худший трейд:
-31.36 USD
Общая прибыль:
196.68 USD (19 417 pips)
Общий убыток:
-170.95 USD (17 365 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (136.09 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
136.09 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.05
Торговая активность:
79.90%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
23.11%
Последний трейд:
42 минуты
Трейдов в неделю:
8
Ср. время удержания:
20 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.21
Длинных трейдов:
36 (65.45%)
Коротких трейдов:
19 (34.55%)
Профит фактор:
1.15
Мат. ожидание:
0.47 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.32 USD
Средний убыток:
-9.50 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-123.65 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-123.65 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
2.52%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
89.46 USD
Максимальная:
123.98 USD (11.98%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
11.99% (123.89 USD)
По эквити:
45.53% (470.24 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD-ECN 29
XAUUSD-ECN 26
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD-ECN 23
XAUUSD-ECN 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD-ECN 1.6K
XAUUSD-ECN 428
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +30.46 USD
Худший трейд: -31 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +136.09 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -123.65 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VTMarkets-Live 2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Welcome to My Signal

Thank you for choosing to follow my signal.

This signal was created for traders and investors who value consistency, stability, and long-term growth. My objective is not to pursue high-risk gains, but to build steady results through disciplined risk management and a proven trading approach.

Trading Strategy

  • Fully automated trading.

  • Focus on capital preservation and steady growth.

  • Controlled risk management.

  • Long-term trading approach.

Recommended Account Settings

  • Minimum Balance: 1,200 USD

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:300 or higher

For the best synchronization with the signal, it is recommended to use the minimum balance or higher.

What to Expect

This signal is designed to deliver consistent performance over time. While monthly returns may not be extremely high, the goal is to achieve stable growth that can compound and produce meaningful results in the long run.

Patience and consistency are key factors in successful investing. By focusing on sustainable performance rather than excessive risk, this strategy aims to provide a reliable trading experience for subscribers.

Thank you for your trust and support. I look forward to sharing a successful trading journey with you.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.03 10:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 22:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 21:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 10:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 17:43
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.14 17:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.14 16:43
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.14 16:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.14 13:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 13:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 13:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.14 13:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 13:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
TOBA FX VT
30 USD в месяц
3%
0
0
USD
984
USD
4
96%
55
67%
80%
1.15
0.47
USD
46%
1:500
Копировать

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