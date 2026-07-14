Welcome to My Signal

Thank you for choosing to follow my signal.

This signal was created for traders and investors who value consistency, stability, and long-term growth. My objective is not to pursue high-risk gains, but to build steady results through disciplined risk management and a proven trading approach.

Trading Strategy

Fully automated trading.

Focus on capital preservation and steady growth.

Controlled risk management.

Long-term trading approach.

Recommended Account Settings

Minimum Balance: 1,200 USD

Recommended Leverage: 1:300 or higher

For the best synchronization with the signal, it is recommended to use the minimum balance or higher.

What to Expect

This signal is designed to deliver consistent performance over time. While monthly returns may not be extremely high, the goal is to achieve stable growth that can compound and produce meaningful results in the long run.

Patience and consistency are key factors in successful investing. By focusing on sustainable performance rather than excessive risk, this strategy aims to provide a reliable trading experience for subscribers.

Thank you for your trust and support. I look forward to sharing a successful trading journey with you.



