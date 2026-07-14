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Jalaluddin Behdad

TOBA FX VT

Jalaluddin Behdad
Jalaluddin Behdad

Jalaluddin Behdad

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
37 (67.27%)
Loss Trades:
18 (32.73%)
Best trade:
30.46 USD
Worst trade:
-31.36 USD
Gross Profit:
196.68 USD (19 417 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.74 USD (17 365 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (136.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
136.09 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
78.85%
Max deposit load:
23.11%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
36 (65.45%)
Short Trades:
19 (34.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
5.32 USD
Average Loss:
-9.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-123.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.65 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.52%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.46 USD
Maximal:
123.98 USD (11.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.99% (123.89 USD)
By Equity:
45.53% (470.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD-ECN 29
XAUUSD-ECN 26
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-ECN 23
XAUUSD-ECN 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-ECN 1.6K
XAUUSD-ECN 428
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.46 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +136.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Welcome to My Signal

Thank you for choosing to follow my signal.

This signal was created for traders and investors who value consistency, stability, and long-term growth. My objective is not to pursue high-risk gains, but to build steady results through disciplined risk management and a proven trading approach.

Trading Strategy

  • Fully automated trading.

  • Focus on capital preservation and steady growth.

  • Controlled risk management.

  • Long-term trading approach.

Recommended Account Settings

  • Minimum Balance: 1,200 USD

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:300 or higher

For the best synchronization with the signal, it is recommended to use the minimum balance or higher.

What to Expect

This signal is designed to deliver consistent performance over time. While monthly returns may not be extremely high, the goal is to achieve stable growth that can compound and produce meaningful results in the long run.

Patience and consistency are key factors in successful investing. By focusing on sustainable performance rather than excessive risk, this strategy aims to provide a reliable trading experience for subscribers.

Thank you for your trust and support. I look forward to sharing a successful trading journey with you.


No reviews
2026.08.03 10:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 22:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 21:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 10:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 17:43
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.14 17:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.14 16:43
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.14 16:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.14 13:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 13:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 13:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.14 13:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 13:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TOBA FX VT
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
984
USD
4
96%
55
67%
79%
1.15
0.47
USD
46%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.