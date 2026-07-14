- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-ECN
|34
|XAUUSD-ECN
|26
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD-ECN
|29
|XAUUSD-ECN
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD-ECN
|1.7K
|XAUUSD-ECN
|428
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Thank you for choosing to follow my signal.
This signal was created for traders and investors who value consistency, stability, and long-term growth. My objective is not to pursue high-risk gains, but to build steady results through disciplined risk management and a proven trading approach.
Trading Strategy
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Fully automated trading.
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Focus on capital preservation and steady growth.
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Controlled risk management.
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Long-term trading approach.
Recommended Account Settings
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Minimum Balance: 1,200 USD
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Recommended Leverage: 1:300 or higher
For the best synchronization with the signal, it is recommended to use the minimum balance or higher.
What to Expect
This signal is designed to deliver consistent performance over time. While monthly returns may not be extremely high, the goal is to achieve stable growth that can compound and produce meaningful results in the long run.
Patience and consistency are key factors in successful investing. By focusing on sustainable performance rather than excessive risk, this strategy aims to provide a reliable trading experience for subscribers.
Thank you for your trust and support. I look forward to sharing a successful trading journey with you.
USD
USD
USD