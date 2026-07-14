Unlike most commercial Expert Advisors over-fitted to a single market regime, VOLQUIS delivers robust, consistent profitability by successfully adapting to changing market environments.

• Institutional Track Record: Positive calendar-year performance since 2020 with zero losing years.

• High-Fidelity Backtesting: Mathematically verified using 99% every-tick quality data with random execution delays.

• Near-Zero Live Slippage: Replicated in the real market with live broker execution matching the backtest perfectly.

• Strict Risk Insulation: Single-contract execution only—No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging Down.

• Zero Overnight Risk: 100% Intraday Flat with automated server-side position clearings.

• Autonomous Architecture: Fully automated MetaTrader 5 EA integrated with real-time Telegram monitoring.