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Koo Hotbeom

Nasdaq Single Contract Intraday

Koo Hotbeom
Koo Hotbeom

Koo Hotbeom

★ OFFICIAL VERIFIED LIVE DEMO TRACK RECORD VIA MYFXBOOK ★
TITLE:NASDAQ M15 Intraday Forward Test
ID:strateric

Telegram:
https://t.me/+heKA7IE8Z4M0ZjBl
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 39 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 7%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
11
Прибыльных трейдов:
7 (63.63%)
Убыточных трейдов:
4 (36.36%)
Лучший трейд:
3.41 USD
Худший трейд:
-3.78 USD
Общая прибыль:
18.73 USD (187 339 pips)
Общий убыток:
-7.54 USD (75 403 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (15.34 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
15.34 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.41
Торговая активность:
21.55%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.00%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
9 часов
Фактор восстановления:
1.66
Длинных трейдов:
8 (72.73%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (27.27%)
Профит фактор:
2.48
Мат. ожидание:
1.02 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.68 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.89 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-6.74 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-6.74 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
7.46%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
6.74 USD
Максимальная:
6.74 USD (4.49%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.49% (6.74 USD)
По эквити:
3.10% (4.56 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USTEC 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USTEC 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USTEC 112K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3.41 USD
Худший трейд: -4 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +15.34 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -6.74 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tickmill-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
19.36 × 25
Tickmill-Live
19.40 × 10305
TickmillUK-Live
20.21 × 345
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

VOLQUIS NASDAQ M15

Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture

  •  6-Year Track Record of Unbroken Annual Profitability (2020–2026)
  •  Zero Losing Years | Strict Capital Protection & Controlled Drawdown
  •  Pure Mathematical Edge : No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging Down.

>> EA PRODUCT



Recommended Subscription & Capital Management

  • Dynamic Position Sizing: 1.00 Mini/Micro Lot per $10,000 of account equity (Scaled strictly proportionally / Fixed-fractional model)
  • Mandatory Investment Horizon: Minimum 1 Year or longer for statistical variance to smooth out
  • Historical Benchmark Target: Approximately 20% to 50% Average Annual Return
  • Engineered strictly for sophisticated, disciplined capital allocation — not short-term retail speculation.


PERFORMANCE SUMMARY(Backtest)

Backtest Period 2020.01.01 – 2026.06.30
History Quality 99%
Net Profit $27,189
Maximum Equity Drawdown 10.86%
Profit Factor 1.53
Recovery Factor 14.85
Sharpe Ratio 3.32
Completed Trades 995
Winning Trades 58.39%

YEARLY PERFORMANCE

Year Net Profit Annual Return Maximum Drawdown
2020 $4,375 +43.75% 8.08%
2021 $2,014 +20.14% 11,37%
2022 $3,324 +33.24% 10.85%
2023 $2,064 +20.64% 10.09%
2024 $3,946 +39.46% 15.49%
2025 $7,684 +76.84% 12.95%
2026* $2,881 +28.81% 9.43%

* Results through June 30, 2026

Performance results are based on annual tests with a $10,000 starting balance.
Maximum Drawdown represents the largest equity decline recorded during each test period.

WHY VOLQUIS

Unlike most commercial Expert Advisors over-fitted to a single market regime, VOLQUIS delivers robust, consistent profitability by successfully adapting to changing market environments.

    Institutional Track Record: Positive calendar-year performance since 2020 with zero losing years.

    High-Fidelity Backtesting: Mathematically verified using 99% every-tick quality data with random execution delays.

    Near-Zero Live Slippage: Replicated in the real market with live broker execution matching the backtest perfectly.

    Strict Risk Insulation: Single-contract execution only—No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging Down.

    Zero Overnight Risk: 100% Intraday Flat with automated server-side position clearings.

    Autonomous Architecture: Fully automated MetaTrader 5 EA integrated with real-time Telegram monitoring.

Designed for Consistency, Not Speculation.

Professional MT5 Expert Advisor

Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS

For product, licensing, and technical support inquiries:
volquis2026@gmail.com


Нет отзывов
2026.08.03 21:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 21:33
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.17 21:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.14 07:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 07:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 07:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.14 07:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 07:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.14 07:36 2026.07.14 07:36:22  

Live Trading Signals Since July 14, 2026

Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
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Средства
Баланс
Недели
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В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
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Nasdaq Single Contract Intraday
39 USD в месяц
7%
0
0
USD
161
USD
3
100%
11
63%
22%
2.48
1.02
USD
4%
1:100
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