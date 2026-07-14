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Koo Hotbeom

Volquis Nasdaq M15 intraday

Koo Hotbeom
Koo Hotbeom

Koo Hotbeom

An algorithm designer with over 10 years of market experience.
★ Forward Test
OFFICIAL VERIFIED LIVE DEMO TRACK RECORD VIA MYFXBOOK
TITLE: NASDAQ M15 Intraday Forward Test
ID: strateric
★ Telegram
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 7%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Best trade:
3.41 USD
Worst trade:
-3.78 USD
Gross Profit:
18.73 USD (187 339 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.54 USD (75 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (15.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.34 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
21.55%
Max deposit load:
1.00%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.66
Long Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.48
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
2.68 USD
Average Loss:
-1.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.74 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.74 USD
Maximal:
6.74 USD (4.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.49% (6.74 USD)
By Equity:
3.10% (4.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 112K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.41 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
19.36 × 25
Tickmill-Live
19.40 × 10305
TickmillUK-Live
20.21 × 345
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

VOLQUIS NASDAQ M15

Professional Algorithmic Trading System

7 Consecutive Years of Positive Annual Performance (2020–2026)

No Losing Year. Controlled Drawdown.

EA PRODUCT



Recommended Subscription Settings

  • Default Position Sizing: 1.00 lot per $10,000 of account equity(scaled proportionally)
  • Recommended Investment Horizon: 1 year or longer
  • Target Average Annual Return: Approximately 20%

Designed for long-term, disciplined investors—not short-term speculation.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY(Backtest)

Backtest Period 2020.01.01 – 2026.06.30
History Quality 99%
Net Profit $27,189
Maximum Equity Drawdown 10.86%
Profit Factor 1.53
Recovery Factor 14.85
Sharpe Ratio 3.32
Completed Trades 995
Winning Trades 58.39%

YEARLY PERFORMANCE

Year Net Profit Annual Return Maximum Drawdown
2020 $4,375 +43.75% 8.08%
2021 $2,014 +20.14% 11,37%
2022 $3,324 +33.24% 10.85%
2023 $2,064 +20.64% 10.09%
2024 $3,946 +39.46% 15.49%
2025 $7,684 +76.84% 12.95%
2026* $2,881 +28.81% 9.43%

* Results through June 30, 2026

Performance results are based on annual tests with a $10,000 starting balance.
Maximum Drawdown represents the largest equity decline recorded during each test period.

WHY VOLQUIS

Unlike many Expert Advisors optimized for a single market period, VOLQUIS demonstrates consistent profitability across multiple market environments.

  • Positive performance every calendar year since 2020
  • Verified using 99% tick quality historical data
  • Single-contract execution only
  • No Martingale. No Averaging Down.
  • Intraday trading — no overnight positions.
  • Fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Designed for Consistency, Not Speculation.

Professional MT5 Expert Advisor

Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS

For product, licensing, and technical support inquiries:
volquis2026@gmail.com


No reviews
2026.08.03 21:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 21:33
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.17 21:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.14 07:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 07:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 07:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.14 07:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 07:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.14 07:36 2026.07.14 07:36:22  

Live Trading Signals Since July 14, 2026

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Volquis Nasdaq M15 intraday
49 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
161
USD
3
100%
11
63%
22%
2.48
1.02
USD
4%
1:100
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