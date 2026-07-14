- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|112K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
VOLQUIS NASDAQ M15
Professional Algorithmic Trading System
7 Consecutive Years of Positive Annual Performance (2020–2026)
No Losing Year. Controlled Drawdown.
Recommended Subscription Settings
- Default Position Sizing: 1.00 lot per $10,000 of account equity(scaled proportionally)
- Recommended Investment Horizon: 1 year or longer
- Target Average Annual Return: Approximately 20%
Designed for long-term, disciplined investors—not short-term speculation.
PERFORMANCE SUMMARY(Backtest)
|Backtest Period
|2020.01.01 – 2026.06.30
|History Quality
|99%
|Net Profit
|$27,189
|Maximum Equity Drawdown
|10.86%
|Profit Factor
|1.53
|Recovery Factor
|14.85
|Sharpe Ratio
|3.32
|Completed Trades
|995
|Winning Trades
|58.39%
YEARLY PERFORMANCE
|Year
|Net Profit
|Annual Return
|Maximum Drawdown
|2020
|$4,375
|+43.75%
|8.08%
|2021
|$2,014
|+20.14%
|11,37%
|2022
|$3,324
|+33.24%
|10.85%
|2023
|$2,064
|+20.64%
|10.09%
|2024
|$3,946
|+39.46%
|15.49%
|2025
|$7,684
|+76.84%
|12.95%
|2026*
|$2,881
|+28.81%
|9.43%
* Results through June 30, 2026
WHY VOLQUIS
Unlike many Expert Advisors optimized for a single market period, VOLQUIS demonstrates consistent profitability across multiple market environments.
- Positive performance every calendar year since 2020
- Verified using 99% tick quality historical data
- Single-contract execution only
- No Martingale. No Averaging Down.
- Intraday trading — no overnight positions.
- Fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
|
Designed for Consistency, Not Speculation.
Professional MT5 Expert Advisor
Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS
volquis2026@gmail.com
Live Trading Signals Since July 14, 2026
USD
USD
USD