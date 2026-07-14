- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
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分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USTEC
|157
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USTEC
|126K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
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VOLQUIS NASDAQ M15
Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture
- 6-Year Track Record of Unbroken Annual Profitability (2020–2026)
- Zero Losing Years | Strict Capital Protection & Controlled Drawdown
- Pure Mathematical Edge : No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging Down.
>> EA PRODUCT
Recommended Subscription & Capital Management
- Dynamic Position Sizing: 1.00 Mini/Micro Lot per $10,000 of account equity (Scaled strictly proportionally / Fixed-fractional model)
- Mandatory Investment Horizon: Minimum 1 Year or longer for statistical variance to smooth out
- Historical Benchmark Target: Approximately 20% to 50% Average Annual Return
- Engineered strictly for sophisticated, disciplined capital allocation — not short-term retail speculation.
PERFORMANCE SUMMARY(Backtest)
|Backtest Period
|2020.01.01 – 2026.06.30
|History Quality
|99%
|Net Profit
|$27,189
|Maximum Equity Drawdown
|10.86%
|Profit Factor
|1.53
|Recovery Factor
|14.85
|Sharpe Ratio
|3.32
|Completed Trades
|995
|Winning Trades
|58.39%
YEARLY PERFORMANCE
|Year
|Net Profit
|Annual Return
|Maximum Drawdown
|2020
|$4,375
|+43.75%
|8.08%
|2021
|$2,014
|+20.14%
|11,37%
|2022
|$3,324
|+33.24%
|10.85%
|2023
|$2,064
|+20.64%
|10.09%
|2024
|$3,946
|+39.46%
|15.49%
|2025
|$7,684
|+76.84%
|12.95%
|2026*
|$2,881
|+28.81%
|9.43%
* Results through June 30, 2026
WHY VOLQUIS
Unlike most commercial Expert Advisors over-fitted to a single market regime, VOLQUIS delivers robust, consistent profitability by successfully adapting to changing market environments.
• Institutional Track Record: Positive calendar-year performance since 2020 with zero losing years.
• High-Fidelity Backtesting: Mathematically verified using 99% every-tick quality data with random execution delays.
• Near-Zero Live Slippage: Replicated in the real market with live broker execution matching the backtest perfectly.
• Strict Risk Insulation: Single-contract execution only—No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging Down.
• Zero Overnight Risk: 100% Intraday Flat with automated server-side position clearings.
• Autonomous Architecture: Fully automated MetaTrader 5 EA integrated with real-time Telegram monitoring.
|
Designed for Consistency, Not Speculation.
Professional MT5 Expert Advisor
Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS
volquis2026@gmail.com
Due to a lot size error (0.1 instead of 0.01) during a VPS migration yesterday, the account experienced a freak 100% spike.
Live Trading Signals Since July 14, 2026
USD
USD
USD