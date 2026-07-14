信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Nasdaq Single Contract Intraday
Koo Hotbeom

Nasdaq Single Contract Intraday

Koo Hotbeom
Koo Hotbeom

Koo Hotbeom

★ OFFICIAL VERIFIED LIVE DEMO TRACK RECORD VIA MYFXBOOK ★
TITLE:NASDAQ M15 Intraday Forward Test
ID:strateric

Telegram:
https://t.me/+heKA7IE8Z4M0ZjBl
0条评论
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 39 USD per 
增长自 2026 104%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
12
盈利交易:
8 (66.66%)
亏损交易:
4 (33.33%)
最好交易:
145.53 USD
最差交易:
-3.78 USD
毛利:
164.26 USD (201 891 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7.54 USD (75 403 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (160.87 USD)
最大连续盈利:
160.87 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.33
交易活动:
19.83%
最大入金加载:
95.72%
最近交易:
16 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
23.25
长期交易:
9 (75.00%)
短期交易:
3 (25.00%)
利润因子:
21.79
预期回报:
13.06 USD
平均利润:
20.53 USD
平均损失:
-1.89 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-6.74 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-6.74 USD (3)
每月增长:
104.48%
算法交易:
91%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6.74 USD
最大值:
6.74 USD (4.49%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.49% (6.74 USD)
净值:
3.88% (6.25 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USTEC 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USTEC 157
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USTEC 126K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +145.53 USD
最差交易: -4 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +160.87 USD
最大连续亏损: -6.74 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
19.36 × 25
Tickmill-Live
19.40 × 10305
TickmillUK-Live
20.21 × 345
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

VOLQUIS NASDAQ M15

Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture

  •  6-Year Track Record of Unbroken Annual Profitability (2020–2026)
  •  Zero Losing Years | Strict Capital Protection & Controlled Drawdown
  •  Pure Mathematical Edge : No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging Down.

>> EA PRODUCT



Recommended Subscription & Capital Management

  • Dynamic Position Sizing: 1.00 Mini/Micro Lot per $10,000 of account equity (Scaled strictly proportionally / Fixed-fractional model)
  • Mandatory Investment Horizon: Minimum 1 Year or longer for statistical variance to smooth out
  • Historical Benchmark Target: Approximately 20% to 50% Average Annual Return
  • Engineered strictly for sophisticated, disciplined capital allocation — not short-term retail speculation.


PERFORMANCE SUMMARY(Backtest)

Backtest Period 2020.01.01 – 2026.06.30
History Quality 99%
Net Profit $27,189
Maximum Equity Drawdown 10.86%
Profit Factor 1.53
Recovery Factor 14.85
Sharpe Ratio 3.32
Completed Trades 995
Winning Trades 58.39%

YEARLY PERFORMANCE

Year Net Profit Annual Return Maximum Drawdown
2020 $4,375 +43.75% 8.08%
2021 $2,014 +20.14% 11,37%
2022 $3,324 +33.24% 10.85%
2023 $2,064 +20.64% 10.09%
2024 $3,946 +39.46% 15.49%
2025 $7,684 +76.84% 12.95%
2026* $2,881 +28.81% 9.43%

* Results through June 30, 2026

Performance results are based on annual tests with a $10,000 starting balance.
Maximum Drawdown represents the largest equity decline recorded during each test period.

WHY VOLQUIS

Unlike most commercial Expert Advisors over-fitted to a single market regime, VOLQUIS delivers robust, consistent profitability by successfully adapting to changing market environments.

    Institutional Track Record: Positive calendar-year performance since 2020 with zero losing years.

    High-Fidelity Backtesting: Mathematically verified using 99% every-tick quality data with random execution delays.

    Near-Zero Live Slippage: Replicated in the real market with live broker execution matching the backtest perfectly.

    Strict Risk Insulation: Single-contract execution only—No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging Down.

    Zero Overnight Risk: 100% Intraday Flat with automated server-side position clearings.

    Autonomous Architecture: Fully automated MetaTrader 5 EA integrated with real-time Telegram monitoring.

Designed for Consistency, Not Speculation.

Professional MT5 Expert Advisor

Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS

For product, licensing, and technical support inquiries:
volquis2026@gmail.com


没有评论
2026.08.12 16:27 2026.08.12 16:27:23  

Due to a lot size error (0.1 instead of 0.01) during a VPS migration yesterday, the account experienced a freak 100% spike.

2026.08.12 13:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.12 13:39
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.12 13:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 21:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 21:33
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.17 21:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.14 07:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 07:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 07:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.14 07:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 07:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.14 07:36 2026.07.14 07:36:22  

Live Trading Signals Since July 14, 2026

查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Nasdaq Single Contract Intraday
每月39 USD
104%
0
0
USD
107
USD
4
91%
12
66%
20%
21.78
13.06
USD
4%
1:100
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载