Important note: To perfectly copy this system, you need a minimum of 20,000 USD in capital. If you have less than that, which is understandable, it is much better to rent the EA that trades on this account in the MQL5 Market and install it on the account because you can then significantly reduce the trading frequency / mode. This is different from choosing a smaller ratio when copying. Soon, the EA will be available in the MQL5 Market.

This EA is a fully automated MT5 signal designed for long-term, risk-adjusted capital growth.

The strategy combines mean-reversion and reversal signals with stochastic momentum filters, rule-based position management, spread and slippage filters, and swap-cost optimization. The objective is not to maximize short-term returns, but to achieve consistent performance across extended market cycles. The system trades all 28 unique Forex pairs, which are formed from: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF and CAD.

This demonstrates one key point: this EA does not trade in just one or a few symbols, but trades across the board in every Forex symbol as long as there is sufficient liquidity, which is available in the main 28 Forex pairs. Because the same core trading logic is applied across the entire major-currency universe, the strategy is not dependent on the historical behavior of one specific pair. This provides strong evidence that the underlying trade logic has a genuine structural edge rather than being the result of pair-specific historical optimization.

Recommended Requirements

Minimum capital: A minimum of USD 20,000 is recommended for a perfect 1:1 copy. Capital below this amount with a 1:1 copy may result in significant drawdowns. Copying with a ratio below 1:1 may result in trades not being taken.

Leverage: Minimum 1:30.

Account type: An ECN or Raw Spread account is strongly recommended.

Operation: Fully automated

Risk profile: Normal Risk

Position sizing: No Martingale

Symbol Configuration

Subscribers must ensure that all 28 supported Forex pairs are available in their MT5 account.

Broker-specific symbol prefixes and suffixes must be considered. For example, EURUSD may appear as EURUSD.a , EURUSD.raw , EURUSDm , or mEURUSD .

Incorrect symbol mapping or unavailable pairs may prevent trades from being copied correctly.

Track-Record Transparency

The signal-provider account will not use additional deposits or withdrawals to improve the appearance of the track record.

Such transactions may distort drawdown percentages, balance development, and the visual presentation of the equity curve. The objective is to provide a transparent and undistorted representation of the strategy’s actual performance and risk.