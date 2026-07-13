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Martin Murygin

Universal Forex EA

Martin Murygin
Martin Murygin

Martin Murygin

0 отзывов
Надежность
22 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 39 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 11%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
356
Прибыльных трейдов:
322 (90.44%)
Убыточных трейдов:
34 (9.55%)
Лучший трейд:
347.65 USD
Худший трейд:
-268.63 USD
Общая прибыль:
11 353.31 USD (137 492 pips)
Общий убыток:
-847.98 USD (4 079 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
162 (10 974.05 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
10 974.05 USD (162)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.52
Торговая активность:
88.92%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.44%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
174
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
15.19
Длинных трейдов:
228 (64.04%)
Коротких трейдов:
128 (35.96%)
Профит фактор:
13.39
Мат. ожидание:
29.51 USD
Средняя прибыль:
35.26 USD
Средний убыток:
-24.94 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
20 (-6.72 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-292.70 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
0.08%
Годовой прогноз:
0.96%
Алготрейдинг:
64%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
6.18 USD
Максимальная:
691.51 USD (0.62%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.62% (692.23 USD)
По эквити:
1.26% (1 387.12 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 49
GBPUSD 38
EURCHF 36
CADCHF 30
GBPCAD 24
USDCHF 24
GBPCHF 22
NZDCAD 20
NZDCHF 19
EURCAD 17
GBPNZD 13
USDCAD 10
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 8
CHFJPY 5
USDJPY 5
EURNZD 4
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 4
EURJPY 3
AUDCHF 3
XTIUSD 2
GBPAUD 2
XAUUSD 1
XNGUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD -24
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURCHF 1.4K
CADCHF 501
GBPCAD 2.3K
USDCHF 409
GBPCHF 1.1K
NZDCAD 698
NZDCHF 255
EURCAD -26
GBPNZD 970
USDCAD 491
EURUSD 383
NZDUSD 390
CHFJPY 509
USDJPY 55
EURNZD 59
CADJPY 0
GBPJPY 17
EURJPY 14
AUDCHF 1
XTIUSD 16
GBPAUD 1
XAUUSD -318
XNGUSD -186
AUDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD 3.1K
GBPUSD 17K
EURCHF 10K
CADCHF 5.2K
GBPCAD 23K
USDCHF 4.4K
GBPCHF 9.4K
NZDCAD 9.7K
NZDCHF 3.1K
EURCAD 4K
GBPNZD 15K
USDCAD 6.8K
EURUSD 3.9K
NZDUSD 3.9K
CHFJPY 8.1K
USDJPY 2.4K
EURNZD 1.3K
CADJPY 96
GBPJPY 344
EURJPY 1.9K
AUDCHF 58
XTIUSD 10
GBPAUD 164
XAUUSD -46
XNGUSD -185
AUDUSD 75
EURAUD 252
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +347.65 USD
Худший трейд: -269 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 162
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +10 974.05 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -6.72 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.33 × 4564
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.99 × 222
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
TickmillUK-Live
2.67 × 9
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
еще 26...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Important note: To perfectly copy this system, you need a minimum of 20,000 USD in capital. If you have less than that, which is understandable, it is much better to rent the EA that trades on this account in the MQL5 Market and install it on the account because you can then significantly reduce the trading frequency / mode. This is different from choosing a smaller ratio when copying. Soon, the EA will be available in the MQL5 Market.

This EA is a fully automated MT5 signal designed for long-term, risk-adjusted capital growth.

The strategy combines mean-reversion and reversal signals with stochastic momentum filters, rule-based position management, spread and slippage filters, and swap-cost optimization. The objective is not to maximize short-term returns, but to achieve consistent performance across extended market cycles. The system trades all 28 unique Forex pairs, which are formed from: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF and CAD.

This demonstrates one key point: this EA does not trade in just one or a few symbols, but trades across the board in every Forex symbol as long as there is sufficient liquidity, which is available in the main 28 Forex pairs. Because the same core trading logic is applied across the entire major-currency universe, the strategy is not dependent on the historical behavior of one specific pair. This provides strong evidence that the underlying trade logic has a genuine structural edge rather than being the result of pair-specific historical optimization.

Recommended Requirements

Minimum capital: A minimum of USD 20,000 is recommended for a perfect 1:1 copy. Capital below this amount with a 1:1 copy may result in significant drawdowns. Copying with a ratio below 1:1 may result in trades not being taken.

Leverage: Minimum 1:30.

Account type: An ECN or Raw Spread account is strongly recommended.

Operation: Fully automated
Risk profile: Normal Risk
Position sizing: No Martingale

Symbol Configuration

Subscribers must ensure that all 28 supported Forex pairs are available in their MT5 account.

Broker-specific symbol prefixes and suffixes must be considered. For example, EURUSD may appear as EURUSD.a , EURUSD.raw , EURUSDm , or mEURUSD .

Incorrect symbol mapping or unavailable pairs may prevent trades from being copied correctly.

Track-Record Transparency

The signal-provider account will not use additional deposits or withdrawals to improve the appearance of the track record.

Such transactions may distort drawdown percentages, balance development, and the visual presentation of the equity curve. The objective is to provide a transparent and undistorted representation of the strategy’s actual performance and risk.


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Universal Forex EA
39 USD в месяц
11%
0
0
USD
111K
USD
22
64%
356
90%
89%
13.38
29.51
USD
1%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.