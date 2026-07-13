Invelax is a fully automated MT5 signal designed for long-term, risk-adjusted capital growth.

This signal represents the Low-Risk version of the strategy. It is designed to prioritize capital preservation, controlled drawdowns, and a more stable long-term equity curve.

A separate Invelax High-Risk version is also available. It uses the same underlying trading logic but applies a more assertive position-sizing and exposure framework. It is intended for investors seeking a more growth-oriented approach, while the Low-Risk version remains the preferred alternative for those who place greater emphasis on stability and capital protection.

The strategy combines mean-reversion and reversal signals with stochastic momentum filters, rule-based position management, spread and slippage filters, and swap-cost optimization. The objective is not to maximize short-term returns, but to achieve consistent performance across extended market cycles.

Trading Approach

The system trades all 28 unique Forex pairs formed from:

EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, and CAD.

Because the same core trading logic is applied across the entire major-currency universe, the strategy is not dependent on the historical behavior of one specific pair. Its applicability across 28 different markets provides strong evidence that the underlying trade logic has a genuine structural edge rather than being the result of pair-specific historical optimization or curve fitting.

Trade duration may range from approximately one hour to several weeks, depending on market volatility and trade development.

Trading activity is not constant. There may be periods with higher volume, more simultaneous positions, and greater exposure, followed by quieter phases with fewer trades.

Recommended Requirements

Minimum capital: USD 1,000 or more.

A higher balance provides more free margin and a larger safety buffer. The lot size generally remains unchanged until the account balance reaches approximately USD 10,000.

Therefore, increasing capital below this level does not normally increase the nominal trade size or monetary loss per trade. Instead, it reduces the percentage risk relative to the account balance.

Leverage: Minimum 1:50.

Account type: An ECN or Raw Spread account is strongly recommended.

Low spreads, minimal slippage, stable liquidity, competitive swap rates, and low-latency execution are important for maintaining execution quality.

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Operation: Fully automated

Risk profile: Low Risk

Position sizing: No Martingale

Symbol Configuration

Subscribers must ensure that all 28 supported Forex pairs are available in their MT5 account.

Broker-specific symbol prefixes and suffixes must be considered. For example, EURUSD may appear as EURUSD.a , EURUSD.raw , EURUSDm , or mEURUSD .

Incorrect symbol mapping or unavailable pairs may prevent trades from being copied correctly.

Performance Differences

Subscriber results may differ from the signal-provider account due to differences in spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, swap rates, contract specifications, leverage, and broker conditions.

Track-Record Transparency

The signal-provider account will not use additional deposits or withdrawals to improve the appearance of the track record.

Such transactions may distort drawdown percentages, balance development, and the visual presentation of the equity curve. The objective is to provide a transparent and undistorted representation of the strategy’s actual performance and risk.