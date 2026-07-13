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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Invelax Low Risk
Martin Murygin

Invelax Low Risk

Martin Murygin
Martin Murygin

Martin Murygin

0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
354
Profit Trades:
320 (90.39%)
Loss Trades:
34 (9.60%)
Best trade:
347.65 USD
Worst trade:
-268.63 USD
Gross Profit:
11 324.89 USD (135 779 pips)
Gross Loss:
-847.98 USD (4 079 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
162 (10 974.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 974.05 USD (162)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
87.89%
Max deposit load:
9.44%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
174
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
15.15
Long Trades:
226 (63.84%)
Short Trades:
128 (36.16%)
Profit Factor:
13.36
Expected Payoff:
29.60 USD
Average Profit:
35.39 USD
Average Loss:
-24.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-6.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-292.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.05%
Annual Forecast:
0.65%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.18 USD
Maximal:
691.51 USD (0.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.62% (692.23 USD)
By Equity:
1.26% (1 387.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 49
GBPUSD 38
EURCHF 36
CADCHF 30
GBPCAD 24
USDCHF 24
GBPCHF 22
NZDCAD 20
NZDCHF 19
EURCAD 17
GBPNZD 12
USDCAD 10
EURUSD 10
NZDUSD 8
CHFJPY 5
EURNZD 4
CADJPY 4
USDJPY 4
GBPJPY 4
EURJPY 3
AUDCHF 3
XTIUSD 2
GBPAUD 2
XAUUSD 1
XNGUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -24
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURCHF 1.4K
CADCHF 501
GBPCAD 2.3K
USDCHF 409
GBPCHF 1.1K
NZDCAD 698
NZDCHF 255
EURCAD -26
GBPNZD 949
USDCAD 491
EURUSD 383
NZDUSD 390
CHFJPY 509
EURNZD 59
CADJPY 0
USDJPY 47
GBPJPY 17
EURJPY 14
AUDCHF 1
XTIUSD 16
GBPAUD 1
XAUUSD -318
XNGUSD -186
AUDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.1K
GBPUSD 17K
EURCHF 10K
CADCHF 5.2K
GBPCAD 23K
USDCHF 4.4K
GBPCHF 9.4K
NZDCAD 9.7K
NZDCHF 3.1K
EURCAD 4K
GBPNZD 14K
USDCAD 6.8K
EURUSD 3.9K
NZDUSD 3.9K
CHFJPY 8.1K
EURNZD 1.3K
CADJPY 96
USDJPY 1.2K
GBPJPY 344
EURJPY 1.9K
AUDCHF 58
XTIUSD 10
GBPAUD 164
XAUUSD -46
XNGUSD -185
AUDUSD 75
EURAUD 252
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +347.65 USD
Worst trade: -269 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 162
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 974.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.33 × 4564
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.99 × 222
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
TickmillUK-Live
2.67 × 9
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Invelax is a fully automated MT5 signal designed for long-term, risk-adjusted capital growth.

This signal represents the Low-Risk version of the strategy. It is designed to prioritize capital preservation, controlled drawdowns, and a more stable long-term equity curve.

A separate Invelax High-Risk version is also available. It uses the same underlying trading logic but applies a more assertive position-sizing and exposure framework. It is intended for investors seeking a more growth-oriented approach, while the Low-Risk version remains the preferred alternative for those who place greater emphasis on stability and capital protection.

The strategy combines mean-reversion and reversal signals with stochastic momentum filters, rule-based position management, spread and slippage filters, and swap-cost optimization. The objective is not to maximize short-term returns, but to achieve consistent performance across extended market cycles.

Trading Approach

The system trades all 28 unique Forex pairs formed from:

EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, and CAD.

Because the same core trading logic is applied across the entire major-currency universe, the strategy is not dependent on the historical behavior of one specific pair. Its applicability across 28 different markets provides strong evidence that the underlying trade logic has a genuine structural edge rather than being the result of pair-specific historical optimization or curve fitting.

Trade duration may range from approximately one hour to several weeks, depending on market volatility and trade development.

Trading activity is not constant. There may be periods with higher volume, more simultaneous positions, and greater exposure, followed by quieter phases with fewer trades.

Recommended Requirements

Minimum capital: USD 1,000 or more.

A higher balance provides more free margin and a larger safety buffer. The lot size generally remains unchanged until the account balance reaches approximately USD 10,000.

Therefore, increasing capital below this level does not normally increase the nominal trade size or monetary loss per trade. Instead, it reduces the percentage risk relative to the account balance.

Leverage: Minimum 1:50.

Account type: An ECN or Raw Spread account is strongly recommended.

Low spreads, minimal slippage, stable liquidity, competitive swap rates, and low-latency execution are important for maintaining execution quality.

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Operation: Fully automated
Risk profile: Low Risk
Position sizing: No Martingale

Symbol Configuration

Subscribers must ensure that all 28 supported Forex pairs are available in their MT5 account.

Broker-specific symbol prefixes and suffixes must be considered. For example, EURUSD may appear as EURUSD.a , EURUSD.raw , EURUSDm , or mEURUSD .

Incorrect symbol mapping or unavailable pairs may prevent trades from being copied correctly.

Performance Differences

Subscriber results may differ from the signal-provider account due to differences in spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, swap rates, contract specifications, leverage, and broker conditions.

Track-Record Transparency

The signal-provider account will not use additional deposits or withdrawals to improve the appearance of the track record.

Such transactions may distort drawdown percentages, balance development, and the visual presentation of the equity curve. The objective is to provide a transparent and undistorted representation of the strategy’s actual performance and risk.


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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Invelax Low Risk
39 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
110K
USD
21
64%
354
90%
88%
13.35
29.60
USD
1%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.