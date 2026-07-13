信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Universal Forex EA
Martin Murygin

Universal Forex EA

Martin Murygin
Martin Murygin

Martin Murygin

0条评论
可靠性
22
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 39 USD per 
增长自 2026 10%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
463
盈利交易:
345 (74.51%)
亏损交易:
118 (25.49%)
最好交易:
347.65 USD
最差交易:
-268.63 USD
毛利:
11 410.63 USD (139 080 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 607.22 USD (103 849 pips)
最大连续赢利:
162 (10 974.05 USD)
最大连续盈利:
10 974.05 USD (162)
夏普比率:
0.41
交易活动:
89.92%
最大入金加载:
9.44%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
177
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
8.69
长期交易:
278 (60.04%)
短期交易:
185 (39.96%)
利润因子:
7.10
预期回报:
21.17 USD
平均利润:
33.07 USD
平均损失:
-13.62 USD
最大连续失误:
48 (-269.83 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-470.60 USD (32)
每月增长:
-0.39%
年度预测:
-4.73%
算法交易:
50%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6.18 USD
最大值:
1 127.91 USD (1.02%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.02% (1 127.67 USD)
净值:
1.26% (1 387.12 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 50
GBPUSD 39
EURCHF 38
CADCHF 35
USDCHF 30
NZDCHF 30
GBPCAD 24
GBPCHF 22
USDCAD 21
NZDCAD 20
EURCAD 17
AUDCHF 17
NZDUSD 16
GBPJPY 15
GBPNZD 13
EURUSD 13
AUDUSD 13
USDJPY 12
AUDJPY 8
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 5
EURAUD 5
EURNZD 4
EURJPY 3
XTIUSD 2
GBPAUD 2
XAUUSD 1
XNGUSD 1
NZDJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD -24
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURCHF 1.4K
CADCHF 462
USDCHF 374
NZDCHF 230
GBPCAD 2.3K
GBPCHF 1.1K
USDCAD 381
NZDCAD 698
EURCAD -26
AUDCHF -39
NZDUSD 423
GBPJPY -169
GBPNZD 970
EURUSD 391
AUDUSD -18
USDJPY -129
AUDJPY -78
CADJPY -21
CHFJPY 509
EURAUD -5
EURNZD 59
EURJPY 14
XTIUSD 16
GBPAUD 1
XAUUSD -318
XNGUSD -186
NZDJPY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 3.1K
GBPUSD 17K
EURCHF 10K
CADCHF 2.2K
USDCHF 1.2K
NZDCHF 1.4K
GBPCAD 23K
GBPCHF 9.4K
USDCAD -1.9K
NZDCAD 9.7K
EURCAD 4K
AUDCHF -2.6K
NZDUSD 4.7K
GBPJPY -31K
GBPNZD 15K
EURUSD 4K
AUDUSD -1.4K
USDJPY -28K
AUDJPY -13K
CADJPY -3.4K
CHFJPY 8.1K
EURAUD -139
EURNZD 1.3K
EURJPY 1.9K
XTIUSD 10
GBPAUD 164
XAUUSD -46
XNGUSD -185
NZDJPY 117
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +347.65 USD
最差交易: -269 USD
最大连续赢利: 162
最大连续失误: 32
最大连续盈利: +10 974.05 USD
最大连续亏损: -269.83 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 25
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.33 × 4566
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.98 × 224
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
TickmillUK-Live
2.67 × 9
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
27 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Important note: To perfectly copy this system, you need a minimum of 20,000 USD in capital. If you have less than that, which is understandable, it is much better to rent the EA that trades on this account in the MQL5 Market and install it on the account because you can then significantly reduce the trading frequency / mode. This is different from choosing a smaller ratio when copying. Soon, the EA will be available in the MQL5 Market.

This EA is a fully automated MT5 signal designed for long-term, risk-adjusted capital growth.

The strategy combines mean-reversion and reversal signals with stochastic momentum filters, rule-based position management, spread and slippage filters, and swap-cost optimization. The objective is not to maximize short-term returns, but to achieve consistent performance across extended market cycles. The system trades all 28 unique Forex pairs, which are formed from: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF and CAD.

This demonstrates one key point: this EA does not trade in just one or a few symbols, but trades across the board in every Forex symbol as long as there is sufficient liquidity, which is available in the main 28 Forex pairs. Because the same core trading logic is applied across the entire major-currency universe, the strategy is not dependent on the historical behavior of one specific pair. This provides strong evidence that the underlying trade logic has a genuine structural edge rather than being the result of pair-specific historical optimization.

Recommended Requirements

Minimum capital: A minimum of USD 20,000 is recommended for a perfect 1:1 copy. Capital below this amount with a 1:1 copy may result in significant drawdowns. Copying with a ratio below 1:1 may result in trades not being taken.

Leverage: Minimum 1:30.

Account type: An ECN or Raw Spread account is strongly recommended.

Operation: Fully automated
Risk profile: Normal Risk
Position sizing: No Martingale

Symbol Configuration

Subscribers must ensure that all 28 supported Forex pairs are available in their MT5 account.

Broker-specific symbol prefixes and suffixes must be considered. For example, EURUSD may appear as EURUSD.a , EURUSD.raw , EURUSDm , or mEURUSD .

Incorrect symbol mapping or unavailable pairs may prevent trades from being copied correctly.

Track-Record Transparency

The signal-provider account will not use additional deposits or withdrawals to improve the appearance of the track record.

Such transactions may distort drawdown percentages, balance development, and the visual presentation of the equity curve. The objective is to provide a transparent and undistorted representation of the strategy’s actual performance and risk.


没有评论
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Universal Forex EA
每月39 USD
10%
0
0
USD
110K
USD
22
50%
463
74%
90%
7.09
21.17
USD
1%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载