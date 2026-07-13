[Trading Method and Strategy]

This is pure Scalping.

Over 1.5 decades of trading I have found that you just can not predict market movements. It's just a 50/50 flip of a coin which way the price will move.

However in a short distance pricing due to liquidity being filled, you can assume certain movements of high volatility can be predicted with a 65 to 70% success rate.





I day trade every day so I manually intervene on this account every trading day (Tokyo, London, NY) where necessary so I'm on standby. I close trades and I would change the lot size up and down depending on the risk.

I do Not believe 100% of EA's trading methods. Sometimes Robots do make mistakes because it's just based on pure logic.





Scalping has been set to Gold at M5 and M1 charts and EURUSD at M15 charts.

All three are set at ultraconservative rates and will return you a 20 to 30% return per year.

This scalping bot has News Filters turned on and also has built-in Stop Loss and Profit Trailing as well as Hedging Recovery orders should the price have moved too much against it's prediction.





This is a Real Live account at FP Markets. I have found that this FXBroker provides a balance of good MT5 server performance, Good Latency, Good Customer Service and they do let you withdraw your profits.





[Recommendation]

The Account should be minimal USD 5000.

Do not in any circumstance go below this please.





Go get yourself a VPS service so that when you connect to your broker, you will get a latency that is about 5-7ms or better.

Anything above 8ms is not acceptable because you will lose most of your profits.