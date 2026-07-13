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Ha Jeen Shon

Consistent Returns with Low Risk

Ha Jeen Shon
Ha Jeen Shon

Ha Jeen Shon

0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 10%
FPMarketsLtd-Live2
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
170
Прибыльных трейдов:
141 (82.94%)
Убыточных трейдов:
29 (17.06%)
Лучший трейд:
59.84 USD
Худший трейд:
-48.30 USD
Общая прибыль:
741.71 USD (19 454 pips)
Общий убыток:
-243.99 USD (5 630 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (96.01 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
96.01 USD (14)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.35
Торговая активность:
11.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.55%
Последний трейд:
50 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
58
Ср. время удержания:
37 минут
Фактор восстановления:
9.88
Длинных трейдов:
73 (42.94%)
Коротких трейдов:
97 (57.06%)
Профит фактор:
3.04
Мат. ожидание:
2.93 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.26 USD
Средний убыток:
-8.41 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-25.31 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-49.90 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
9.92%
Алготрейдинг:
82%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.60 USD
Максимальная:
50.38 USD (0.99%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.99% (50.38 USD)
По эквити:
4.84% (245.94 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 160
EURUSD.r 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.r 488
EURUSD.r 9
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.r 14K
EURUSD.r 263
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +59.84 USD
Худший трейд: -48 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 14
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +96.01 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -25.31 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPMarketsLtd-Live2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

[Trading Method and Strategy]

This is pure Scalping.

Over 1.5 decades of trading I have found that you just can not predict market movements. It's just a 50/50 flip of a coin which way the price will move.

However in a short distance pricing due to liquidity being filled, you can assume certain movements of high volatility can be predicted with a 65 to 70% success rate.


I day trade every day so I manually intervene on this account every trading day (Tokyo, London, NY) where necessary so I'm on standby. I close trades and I would change the lot size up and down depending on the risk.

I do Not believe 100% of EA's trading methods. Sometimes Robots do make mistakes because it's just based on pure logic.


Scalping has been set to Gold at M5 and M1 charts and EURUSD at M15 charts.

All three are set at ultraconservative rates and will return you a 20 to 30% return per year.

This scalping bot has News Filters turned on and also has built-in Stop Loss and Profit Trailing as well as Hedging Recovery orders should the price have moved too much against it's prediction.


This is a Real Live account at FP Markets. I have found that this FXBroker provides a balance of good MT5 server performance, Good Latency, Good Customer Service and they do let you withdraw your profits.


[Recommendation]

The Account should be minimal USD 5000.

Do not in any circumstance go below this please.


Go get yourself a VPS service so that when you connect to your broker, you will get a latency that is about 5-7ms or better.

Anything above 8ms is not acceptable because you will lose most of your profits.

Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 07:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 05:19 2026.08.04 05:19:46  

Withdrew in early July and Now back into trading. Had to test FX Broker credibility and service. Trading is back to normal and Signal is LIVE

2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 05:32 2026.07.17 05:32:36  

withdrew the account of total today as I'm looking for another broker with lower latency or a new vps service.

2026.07.15 17:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 15:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 15:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 13:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 08:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 08:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 08:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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Сигнал
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Активность
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Consistent Returns with Low Risk
30 USD в месяц
10%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
5
82%
170
82%
11%
3.03
2.93
USD
5%
1:500
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