- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|183
|EURUSD.r
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|580
|EURUSD.r
|9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|16K
|EURUSD.r
|263
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPMarketsLtd-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
[Trading Method and Strategy]
I will mix different trading strategies depending on the market circumstances and it can be Scalping or Grid based.
Over 1.5 decades of trading I have found that you just can not predict market movements.
However in a short distance pricing due to liquidity being filled, you can assume certain movements of medium volatility can be predicted with a 65 to 70% success rate.
I day trade every day so I manually intervene on this account every trading day (Tokyo, London, NY) where necessary so I'm on standby. I close trades and I would change the lot size up and down depending on the risk.
For Risk adjustments I intentionally avoid high risk trading hours and will adjust accordingly.
Scalping has been set to Gold at M5.
All three are set at ultraconservative rates and will return you a 20 to 30% return per year.
This scalping bot has News Filters turned on and also has built-in Stop Loss and Profit Trailing as well as Hedging Recovery orders should the price have moved too much against it's prediction.
This is a Real Live account at FP Markets. I have found that this FX Broker provides a balance of good MT5 server performance, Good Latency, Good Customer Service and they do let you withdraw your profits.
[Recommendation]
The Account should be minimal USD 5000.
Do not in any circumstances start your signal using below this deposit balance.
Go get yourself a VPS service so that when you connect to your broker, you will get a latency that is about 5-7ms or better.
If you can't find one please message me.
Withdrew in early July and Now back into trading. Had to test FX Broker credibility and service. Trading is back to normal and Signal is LIVE
withdrew the account of total today as I'm looking for another broker with lower latency or a new vps service.
USD
USD
USD