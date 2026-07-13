[Trading Method and Strategy]

I will mix different trading strategies depending on the market circumstances and it can be Scalping or Grid based.

Over 1.5 decades of trading I have found that you just can not predict market movements.

However in a short distance pricing due to liquidity being filled, you can assume certain movements of medium volatility can be predicted with a 65 to 70% success rate.





I day trade every day so I manually intervene on this account every trading day (Tokyo, London, NY) where necessary so I'm on standby. I close trades and I would change the lot size up and down depending on the risk.

For Risk adjustments I intentionally avoid high risk trading hours and will adjust accordingly.





Scalping has been set to Gold at M5.

All three are set at ultraconservative rates and will return you a 20 to 30% return per year.

This scalping bot has News Filters turned on and also has built-in Stop Loss and Profit Trailing as well as Hedging Recovery orders should the price have moved too much against it's prediction.





This is a Real Live account at FP Markets. I have found that this FX Broker provides a balance of good MT5 server performance, Good Latency, Good Customer Service and they do let you withdraw your profits.





[Recommendation]

The Account should be minimal USD 5000.

Do not in any circumstances start your signal using below this deposit balance.





Go get yourself a VPS service so that when you connect to your broker, you will get a latency that is about 5-7ms or better.

If you can't find one please message me.