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Ha Jeen Shon

Consistent Returns with Low Risk

Ha Jeen Shon
Ha Jeen Shon

Ha Jeen Shon

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可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 12%
FPMarketsLtd-Live2
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
193
盈利交易:
157 (81.34%)
亏损交易:
36 (18.65%)
最好交易:
59.84 USD
最差交易:
-48.30 USD
毛利:
922.55 USD (23 967 pips)
毛利亏损:
-333.31 USD (7 721 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (96.01 USD)
最大连续盈利:
96.01 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.33
交易活动:
11.00%
最大入金加载:
6.55%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
68
平均持有时间:
34 分钟
采收率:
11.70
长期交易:
83 (43.01%)
短期交易:
110 (56.99%)
利润因子:
2.77
预期回报:
3.05 USD
平均利润:
5.88 USD
平均损失:
-9.26 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-25.31 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-49.90 USD (2)
每月增长:
10.70%
算法交易:
83%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.60 USD
最大值:
50.38 USD (0.99%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.99% (50.38 USD)
净值:
4.84% (245.94 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 183
EURUSD.r 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.r 580
EURUSD.r 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.r 16K
EURUSD.r 263
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +59.84 USD
最差交易: -48 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +96.01 USD
最大连续亏损: -25.31 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPMarketsLtd-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

[Trading Method and Strategy]

I will mix different trading strategies depending on the market circumstances and it can be Scalping or Grid based.

Over 1.5 decades of trading I have found that you just can not predict market movements.

However in a short distance pricing due to liquidity being filled, you can assume certain movements of medium volatility can be predicted with a 65 to 70% success rate.


I day trade every day so I manually intervene on this account every trading day (Tokyo, London, NY) where necessary so I'm on standby. I close trades and I would change the lot size up and down depending on the risk.

For Risk adjustments I intentionally avoid high risk trading hours and will adjust accordingly.


Scalping has been set to Gold at M5.

All three are set at ultraconservative rates and will return you a 20 to 30% return per year.

This scalping bot has News Filters turned on and also has built-in Stop Loss and Profit Trailing as well as Hedging Recovery orders should the price have moved too much against it's prediction.


This is a Real Live account at FP Markets. I have found that this FX Broker provides a balance of good MT5 server performance, Good Latency, Good Customer Service and they do let you withdraw your profits.


[Recommendation]

The Account should be minimal USD 5000.

Do not in any circumstances start your signal using below this deposit balance.


Go get yourself a VPS service so that when you connect to your broker, you will get a latency that is about 5-7ms or better.

If you can't find one please message me.

没有评论
2026.08.06 07:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 05:19 2026.08.04 05:19:46  

Withdrew in early July and Now back into trading. Had to test FX Broker credibility and service. Trading is back to normal and Signal is LIVE

2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 05:32 2026.07.17 05:32:36  

withdrew the account of total today as I'm looking for another broker with lower latency or a new vps service.

2026.07.15 17:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 15:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 15:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 13:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 08:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 08:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 08:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Consistent Returns with Low Risk
每月30 USD
12%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
6
83%
193
81%
11%
2.76
3.05
USD
5%
1:500
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