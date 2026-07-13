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Ha Jeen Shon

Consistent Returns with Low Risk

Ha Jeen Shon
Ha Jeen Shon

Ha Jeen Shon

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
FPMarketsLtd-Live2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
139
Profit Trades:
118 (84.89%)
Loss Trades:
21 (15.11%)
Best trade:
59.84 USD
Worst trade:
-48.30 USD
Gross Profit:
592.63 USD (15 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-209.29 USD (4 945 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (96.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.01 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
12.04%
Max deposit load:
6.55%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.61
Long Trades:
56 (40.29%)
Short Trades:
83 (59.71%)
Profit Factor:
2.83
Expected Payoff:
2.76 USD
Average Profit:
5.02 USD
Average Loss:
-9.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.79%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.60 USD
Maximal:
50.38 USD (0.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.99% (50.38 USD)
By Equity:
4.84% (245.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 129
EURUSD.r 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 374
EURUSD.r 9
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 10K
EURUSD.r 263
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.84 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLtd-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

[Trading Method and Strategy]

This is pure Scalping.

Over 1.5 decades of trading I have found that you just can not predict market movements. It's just a 50/50 flip of a coin which way the price will move.

However in a short distance pricing due to liquidity being filled, you can assume certain movements of high volatility can be predicted with a 65 to 70% success rate.


I day trade every day so I manually intervene on this account every trading day (Tokyo, London, NY) where necessary so I'm on standby. I close trades and I would change the lot size up and down depending on the risk.

I do Not believe 100% of EA's trading methods. Sometimes Robots do make mistakes because it's just based on pure logic.


Scalping has been set to Gold at M5 and M1 charts and EURUSD at M15 charts.

All three are set at ultraconservative rates and will return you a 20 to 30% return per year.

This scalping bot has News Filters turned on and also has built-in Stop Loss and Profit Trailing as well as Hedging Recovery orders should the price have moved too much against it's prediction.


This is a Real Live account at FP Markets. I have found that this FXBroker provides a balance of good MT5 server performance, Good Latency, Good Customer Service and they do let you withdraw your profits.


[Recommendation]

The Account should be minimal USD 5000.

Do not in any circumstance go below this please.


Go get yourself a VPS service so that when you connect to your broker, you will get a latency that is about 5-7ms or better.

Anything above 8ms is not acceptable because you will lose most of your profits.

No reviews
2026.08.06 07:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 05:19 2026.08.04 05:19:46  

Withdrew in early July and Now back into trading. Had to test FX Broker credibility and service. Trading is back to normal and Signal is LIVE

2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 05:32 2026.07.17 05:32:36  

withdrew the account of total today as I'm looking for another broker with lower latency or a new vps service.

2026.07.15 17:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 15:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 15:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 13:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 08:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 08:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 08:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Consistent Returns with Low Risk
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
5
81%
139
84%
12%
2.83
2.76
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

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