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Lee Kian Kian

Kgold57

Lee Kian Kian
Lee Kian Kian

Lee Kian Kian

0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 14%
VantageMarkets-Live 7
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
162
Прибыльных трейдов:
140 (86.41%)
Убыточных трейдов:
22 (13.58%)
Лучший трейд:
91.06 USD
Худший трейд:
-50.45 USD
Общая прибыль:
721.96 USD (61 549 pips)
Общий убыток:
-320.39 USD (31 392 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
21 (62.03 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
127.66 USD (16)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.21
Торговая активность:
23.06%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.70%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
44
Ср. время удержания:
4 часа
Фактор восстановления:
4.88
Длинных трейдов:
88 (54.32%)
Коротких трейдов:
74 (45.68%)
Профит фактор:
2.25
Мат. ожидание:
2.48 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.16 USD
Средний убыток:
-14.56 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-82.26 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-82.26 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
11.28%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.03 USD
Максимальная:
82.32 USD (2.51%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.72% (82.38 USD)
По эквити:
12.20% (369.92 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 162
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 402
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 30K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +91.06 USD
Худший трейд: -50 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 16
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +62.03 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -82.26 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageMarkets-Live 7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Kgold — Built for Gold. Driven by Algorithm.

Gold moves fast.

Emotion moves faster.

Kgold removes emotion from the trading process.

Built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Kgold is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to react to changing gold market conditions and systematically execute opportunities on both sides of the market.

BUY when opportunity appears.
SELL when market conditions change.
Manage positions systematically.

No emotional decisions.
No manual trade selection.
No chasing the market.

Just disciplined, algorithm-driven execution.

Why Kgold?

✓ 100% Algorithmic Trading
✓ Exclusively Focused on XAUUSD
✓ BUY & SELL Trading Strategy
✓ Systematic Position Management
✓ Controlled Market Exposure
✓ Short to Medium Trade Duration
✓ Rule-Based Trade Execution

Trading Philosophy

Kgold is not built to predict gold.

It is built to react to it.

The strategy follows predefined algorithmic rules to identify market opportunities, execute trades and manage active positions.

The objective is not aggressive short-term growth.

The focus is on systematic execution, controlled exposure and long-term consistency.

Recommended Subscription Settings

For the best possible signal copying experience:

• Use a VPS with stable connectivity
• Maintain sufficient account balance
• Avoid manual intervention in copied positions
• Consider broker differences, spreads and execution conditions
• Use appropriate signal copying risk settings based on your own risk tolerance

Risk Disclosure

Trading XAUUSD involves significant risk.

Market volatility, broker execution, spreads and signal copying conditions may cause subscriber results to differ from the signal provider.

Drawdowns and losing trades are a natural part of trading.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 02:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 01:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 00:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 05:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.19 23:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 12:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 05:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 02:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 01:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 01:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.12 23:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.11 23:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.11 23:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
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Плечо
Kgold57
30 USD в месяц
14%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
5
100%
162
86%
23%
2.25
2.48
USD
12%
1:500
Копировать

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