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Lee Kian Kian

Kgold57

Lee Kian Kian
Lee Kian Kian

Lee Kian Kian

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 13%
VantageMarkets-Live 7
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
149
Profit Trades:
128 (85.90%)
Loss Trades:
21 (14.09%)
Best trade:
91.06 USD
Worst trade:
-50.45 USD
Gross Profit:
689.92 USD (58 313 pips)
Gross Loss:
-311.17 USD (30 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (62.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
127.66 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
23.65%
Max deposit load:
2.70%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.60
Long Trades:
76 (51.01%)
Short Trades:
73 (48.99%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
2.54 USD
Average Profit:
5.39 USD
Average Loss:
-14.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-82.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.26 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
82.32 USD (2.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.72% (82.38 USD)
By Equity:
12.20% (369.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 149
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 379
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 28K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +91.06 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Kgold — Built for Gold. Driven by Algorithm.

Gold moves fast.

Emotion moves faster.

Kgold removes emotion from the trading process.

Built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Kgold is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to react to changing gold market conditions and systematically execute opportunities on both sides of the market.

BUY when opportunity appears.
SELL when market conditions change.
Manage positions systematically.

No emotional decisions.
No manual trade selection.
No chasing the market.

Just disciplined, algorithm-driven execution.

Why Kgold?

✓ 100% Algorithmic Trading
✓ Exclusively Focused on XAUUSD
✓ BUY & SELL Trading Strategy
✓ Systematic Position Management
✓ Controlled Market Exposure
✓ Short to Medium Trade Duration
✓ Rule-Based Trade Execution

Trading Philosophy

Kgold is not built to predict gold.

It is built to react to it.

The strategy follows predefined algorithmic rules to identify market opportunities, execute trades and manage active positions.

The objective is not aggressive short-term growth.

The focus is on systematic execution, controlled exposure and long-term consistency.

Recommended Subscription Settings

For the best possible signal copying experience:

• Use a VPS with stable connectivity
• Maintain sufficient account balance
• Avoid manual intervention in copied positions
• Consider broker differences, spreads and execution conditions
• Use appropriate signal copying risk settings based on your own risk tolerance

Risk Disclosure

Trading XAUUSD involves significant risk.

Market volatility, broker execution, spreads and signal copying conditions may cause subscriber results to differ from the signal provider.

Drawdowns and losing trades are a natural part of trading.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.


No reviews
2026.08.06 02:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 01:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 00:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 05:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.19 23:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 12:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 05:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 02:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 01:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 01:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.12 23:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.11 23:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.11 23:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Kgold57
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
5
100%
149
85%
24%
2.21
2.54
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

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