- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|172
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD+
|422
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD+
|30K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Kgold — Built for Gold. Driven by Algorithm.
Gold moves fast.
Emotion moves faster.
Kgold removes emotion from the trading process.
Built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Kgold is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to react to changing gold market conditions and systematically execute opportunities on both sides of the market.
BUY when opportunity appears.
SELL when market conditions change.
Manage positions systematically.
No emotional decisions.
No manual trade selection.
No chasing the market.
Just disciplined, algorithm-driven execution.
Why Kgold?
✓ 100% Algorithmic Trading
✓ Exclusively Focused on XAUUSD
✓ BUY & SELL Trading Strategy
✓ Systematic Position Management
✓ Controlled Market Exposure
✓ Short to Medium Trade Duration
✓ Rule-Based Trade Execution
Trading Philosophy
Kgold is not built to predict gold.
It is built to react to it.
The strategy follows predefined algorithmic rules to identify market opportunities, execute trades and manage active positions.
The objective is not aggressive short-term growth.
The focus is on systematic execution, controlled exposure and long-term consistency.
Recommended Subscription Settings
For the best possible signal copying experience:
• Use a VPS with stable connectivity
• Maintain sufficient account balance
• Avoid manual intervention in copied positions
• Consider broker differences, spreads and execution conditions
• Use appropriate signal copying risk settings based on your own risk tolerance
Risk Disclosure
Trading XAUUSD involves significant risk.
Market volatility, broker execution, spreads and signal copying conditions may cause subscriber results to differ from the signal provider.
Drawdowns and losing trades are a natural part of trading.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD