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Lee Kian Kian

Kgold57

Lee Kian Kian
Lee Kian Kian

Lee Kian Kian

0条评论
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 15%
VantageMarkets-Live 7
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
172
盈利交易:
148 (86.04%)
亏损交易:
24 (13.95%)
最好交易:
91.06 USD
最差交易:
-50.45 USD
毛利:
780.61 USD (65 267 pips)
毛利亏损:
-358.13 USD (35 131 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (62.03 USD)
最大连续盈利:
127.66 USD (16)
夏普比率:
0.20
交易活动:
26.15%
最大入金加载:
2.70%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
31
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
5.13
长期交易:
97 (56.40%)
短期交易:
75 (43.60%)
利润因子:
2.18
预期回报:
2.46 USD
平均利润:
5.27 USD
平均损失:
-14.92 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-82.26 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-82.26 USD (3)
每月增长:
10.59%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.03 USD
最大值:
82.32 USD (2.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.72% (82.38 USD)
净值:
12.20% (369.92 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 172
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD+ 422
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD+ 30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +91.06 USD
最差交易: -50 USD
最大连续赢利: 16
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +62.03 USD
最大连续亏损: -82.26 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Kgold — Built for Gold. Driven by Algorithm.

Gold moves fast.

Emotion moves faster.

Kgold removes emotion from the trading process.

Built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Kgold is a fully algorithmic trading system designed to react to changing gold market conditions and systematically execute opportunities on both sides of the market.

BUY when opportunity appears.
SELL when market conditions change.
Manage positions systematically.

No emotional decisions.
No manual trade selection.
No chasing the market.

Just disciplined, algorithm-driven execution.

Why Kgold?

✓ 100% Algorithmic Trading
✓ Exclusively Focused on XAUUSD
✓ BUY & SELL Trading Strategy
✓ Systematic Position Management
✓ Controlled Market Exposure
✓ Short to Medium Trade Duration
✓ Rule-Based Trade Execution

Trading Philosophy

Kgold is not built to predict gold.

It is built to react to it.

The strategy follows predefined algorithmic rules to identify market opportunities, execute trades and manage active positions.

The objective is not aggressive short-term growth.

The focus is on systematic execution, controlled exposure and long-term consistency.

Recommended Subscription Settings

For the best possible signal copying experience:

• Use a VPS with stable connectivity
• Maintain sufficient account balance
• Avoid manual intervention in copied positions
• Consider broker differences, spreads and execution conditions
• Use appropriate signal copying risk settings based on your own risk tolerance

Risk Disclosure

Trading XAUUSD involves significant risk.

Market volatility, broker execution, spreads and signal copying conditions may cause subscriber results to differ from the signal provider.

Drawdowns and losing trades are a natural part of trading.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.


没有评论
2026.08.06 02:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 01:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 00:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 05:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.19 23:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 12:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 05:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 02:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 01:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 01:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.12 23:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.11 23:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.11 23:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
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成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
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预期回报
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杠杆
Kgold57
每月30 USD
15%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
6
100%
172
86%
26%
2.17
2.46
USD
12%
1:500
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