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Joaquim Severiano De Carvalho Junior

MIA Trading System PRO

Joaquim Severiano De Carvalho Junior
Joaquim Severiano De Carvalho Junior

Joaquim Severiano De Carvalho Junior

I've been a trained psychologist for nearly 15 years — and that background is directly behind how this system was designed. Studying the human mind taught me, above all, how much emotional bias (fear, greed, overtrading, revenge trading) corrupts decisions in discretionary trading. That realization
0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
1 / 3.8K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 2%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
194
Прибыльных трейдов:
73 (37.62%)
Убыточных трейдов:
121 (62.37%)
Лучший трейд:
161.71 USD
Худший трейд:
-119.19 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 731.74 USD (1 513 640 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 645.72 USD (1 429 641 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (207.94 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
280.98 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.02
Торговая активность:
88.03%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.96%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
9 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.12
Длинных трейдов:
111 (57.22%)
Коротких трейдов:
83 (42.78%)
Профит фактор:
1.03
Мат. ожидание:
0.44 USD
Средняя прибыль:
37.42 USD
Средний убыток:
-21.87 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
14 (-295.68 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-295.68 USD (14)
Прирост в месяц:
2.05%
Алготрейдинг:
52%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
338.88 USD
Максимальная:
731.95 USD (15.94%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
15.85% (728.15 USD)
По эквити:
1.45% (62.58 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 112
USTEC 32
BTCUSD 16
ETHUSD 13
US500 7
TSLA 6
XCUUSD 5
ORCL 2
DE30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 247
USTEC -62
BTCUSD -61
ETHUSD -77
US500 -65
TSLA -50
XCUUSD 105
ORCL -15
DE30 64
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 31K
USTEC -75K
BTCUSD 91K
ETHUSD -7.7K
US500 -5.6K
TSLA -511
XCUUSD 47K
ORCL -265
DE30 5.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +161.71 USD
Худший трейд: -119 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 14
Макс. прибыль в серии: +207.94 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -295.68 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real11" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 213
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 20
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.71 × 316
Exness-MT5Real11
1.97 × 90
Exness-MT5Real7
9.03 × 37
Exness-MT5Real15
20.95 × 1323
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
MIA Trading System PRO is a fully automated, multi-strategy portfolio trading metals, major indices and cryptocurrencies around the clock.

Instead of a single setup, it runs a fleet of independent, low-correlation strategies (trend-following, mean-reversion, breakout-retest and price-action patterns) from 5-minute to 4-hour timeframes. Diversification is the core: the aim is steady, risk-controlled growth with a contained drawdown — not aggressive single-bet returns.

Risk is tightly managed: a fixed fraction of equity per trade, a predefined stop on every position, and fleet-level controls that keep sizing disciplined.

Recommended setup for copiers:
- Recommended minimum deposit: US$4,000 (absolute minimum US$3,000). Below this, the copy ratio can force some positions to your broker's minimum lot, pushing your per-trade risk above the signal's and causing your results to diverge from this track record. From US$4,000 your account mirrors the signal faithfully.
- Recommendation #1: an Exness Pro account — it matches the account this signal runs on, minimizing copy slippage so your results track the signal as closely as possible.
- Enable copying in your terminal: turn on AutoTrading (Algo Trading) and allow the signal in Tools → Options → Signals — subscribing alone is not enough.
- Keep the terminal running 24/7 — a VPS is strongly recommended. Trades that fire while your terminal is offline are not copied.
- Use comparable leverage (1:500) and keep enough free margin; the system may hold several positions at once.
- Start at a conservative risk level.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading CFDs carries risk; only use capital you can afford to lose.

Questions about the system? Check the website listed on my profile.
Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 04:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 20:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 00:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 23:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 02:35
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 02:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 01:35
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 01:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 00:33
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 00:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.11 13:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.11 13:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.11 13:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.11 13:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.11 13:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
MIA Trading System PRO
30 USD в месяц
2%
1
3.8K
USD
4.3K
USD
5
52%
194
37%
88%
1.03
0.44
USD
16%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.