MIA Trading System PRO is a fully automated, multi-strategy portfolio trading metals, major indices and cryptocurrencies around the clock.





Instead of a single setup, it runs a fleet of independent, low-correlation strategies (trend-following, mean-reversion, breakout-retest and price-action patterns) from 5-minute to 4-hour timeframes. Diversification is the core: the aim is steady, risk-controlled growth with a contained drawdown — not aggressive single-bet returns.





Risk is tightly managed: a fixed fraction of equity per trade, a predefined stop on every position, and fleet-level controls that keep sizing disciplined.





Recommended setup for copiers:

- Recommended minimum deposit: US$4,000 (absolute minimum US$3,000). Below this, the copy ratio can force some positions to your broker's minimum lot, pushing your per-trade risk above the signal's and causing your results to diverge from this track record. From US$4,000 your account mirrors the signal faithfully.

- Recommendation #1: an Exness Pro account — it matches the account this signal runs on, minimizing copy slippage so your results track the signal as closely as possible.

- Enable copying in your terminal: turn on AutoTrading (Algo Trading) and allow the signal in Tools → Options → Signals — subscribing alone is not enough.

- Keep the terminal running 24/7 — a VPS is strongly recommended. Trades that fire while your terminal is offline are not copied.

- Use comparable leverage (1:500) and keep enough free margin; the system may hold several positions at once.

- Start at a conservative risk level.





Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading CFDs carries risk; only use capital you can afford to lose.





Questions about the system? Check the website listed on my profile.