- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
194
Прибыльных трейдов:
73 (37.62%)
Убыточных трейдов:
121 (62.37%)
Лучший трейд:
161.71 USD
Худший трейд:
-119.19 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 731.74 USD (1 513 640 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 645.72 USD (1 429 641 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (207.94 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
280.98 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.02
Торговая активность:
88.03%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.96%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
9 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.12
Длинных трейдов:
111 (57.22%)
Коротких трейдов:
83 (42.78%)
Профит фактор:
1.03
Мат. ожидание:
0.44 USD
Средняя прибыль:
37.42 USD
Средний убыток:
-21.87 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
14 (-295.68 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-295.68 USD (14)
Прирост в месяц:
2.05%
Алготрейдинг:
52%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
338.88 USD
Максимальная:
731.95 USD (15.94%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
15.85% (728.15 USD)
По эквити:
1.45% (62.58 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|112
|USTEC
|32
|BTCUSD
|16
|ETHUSD
|13
|US500
|7
|TSLA
|6
|XCUUSD
|5
|ORCL
|2
|DE30
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|247
|USTEC
|-62
|BTCUSD
|-61
|ETHUSD
|-77
|US500
|-65
|TSLA
|-50
|XCUUSD
|105
|ORCL
|-15
|DE30
|64
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|USTEC
|-75K
|BTCUSD
|91K
|ETHUSD
|-7.7K
|US500
|-5.6K
|TSLA
|-511
|XCUUSD
|47K
|ORCL
|-265
|DE30
|5.1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +161.71 USD
Худший трейд: -119 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 14
Макс. прибыль в серии: +207.94 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -295.68 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real11" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 213
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.71 × 316
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|1.97 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|9.03 × 37
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|20.95 × 1323
MIA Trading System PRO is a fully automated, multi-strategy portfolio trading metals, major indices and cryptocurrencies around the clock.
Instead of a single setup, it runs a fleet of independent, low-correlation strategies (trend-following, mean-reversion, breakout-retest and price-action patterns) from 5-minute to 4-hour timeframes. Diversification is the core: the aim is steady, risk-controlled growth with a contained drawdown — not aggressive single-bet returns.
Risk is tightly managed: a fixed fraction of equity per trade, a predefined stop on every position, and fleet-level controls that keep sizing disciplined.
Recommended setup for copiers:
- Recommended minimum deposit: US$4,000 (absolute minimum US$3,000). Below this, the copy ratio can force some positions to your broker's minimum lot, pushing your per-trade risk above the signal's and causing your results to diverge from this track record. From US$4,000 your account mirrors the signal faithfully.
- Recommendation #1: an Exness Pro account — it matches the account this signal runs on, minimizing copy slippage so your results track the signal as closely as possible.
- Enable copying in your terminal: turn on AutoTrading (Algo Trading) and allow the signal in Tools → Options → Signals — subscribing alone is not enough.
- Keep the terminal running 24/7 — a VPS is strongly recommended. Trades that fire while your terminal is offline are not copied.
- Use comparable leverage (1:500) and keep enough free margin; the system may hold several positions at once.
- Start at a conservative risk level.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading CFDs carries risk; only use capital you can afford to lose.
Questions about the system? Check the website listed on my profile.
Нет отзывов
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
30 USD в месяц
2%
1
3.8K
USD
USD
4.3K
USD
USD
5
52%
194
37%
88%
1.03
0.44
USD
USD
16%
1:500