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Joaquim Severiano De Carvalho Junior

MIA Trading System PRO

Joaquim Severiano De Carvalho Junior
Joaquim Severiano De Carvalho Junior

Joaquim Severiano De Carvalho Junior

I've been a trained psychologist for nearly 15 years — and that background is directly behind how this system was designed. Studying the human mind taught me, above all, how much emotional bias (fear, greed, overtrading, revenge trading) corrupts decisions in discretionary trading. That realization
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
1 / 3.8K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
72 (37.69%)
Loss Trades:
119 (62.30%)
Best trade:
161.71 USD
Worst trade:
-119.19 USD
Gross Profit:
2 731.14 USD (1 513 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 622.92 USD (1 423 865 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (207.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
280.98 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
91.32%
Max deposit load:
13.96%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
108 (56.54%)
Short Trades:
83 (43.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
37.93 USD
Average Loss:
-22.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-295.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-295.68 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
2.58%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
338.88 USD
Maximal:
731.95 USD (15.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.85% (728.15 USD)
By Equity:
1.45% (62.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 109
USTEC 32
BTCUSD 16
ETHUSD 13
US500 7
TSLA 6
XCUUSD 5
ORCL 2
DE30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 269
USTEC -62
BTCUSD -61
ETHUSD -77
US500 -65
TSLA -50
XCUUSD 105
ORCL -15
DE30 64
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 36K
USTEC -75K
BTCUSD 91K
ETHUSD -7.7K
US500 -5.6K
TSLA -511
XCUUSD 47K
ORCL -265
DE30 5.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +161.71 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +207.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -295.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 213
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 20
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.71 × 316
Exness-MT5Real11
1.99 × 89
Exness-MT5Real7
9.03 × 37
Exness-MT5Real15
20.95 × 1323
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
MIA Trading System PRO is a fully automated, multi-strategy portfolio trading metals, major indices and cryptocurrencies around the clock.

Instead of a single setup, it runs a fleet of independent, low-correlation strategies (trend-following, mean-reversion, breakout-retest and price-action patterns) from 5-minute to 4-hour timeframes. Diversification is the core: the aim is steady, risk-controlled growth with a contained drawdown — not aggressive single-bet returns.

Risk is tightly managed: a fixed fraction of equity per trade, a predefined stop on every position, and fleet-level controls that keep sizing disciplined.

Recommended setup for copiers:
- Recommended minimum deposit: US$4,000 (absolute minimum US$3,000). Below this, the copy ratio can force some positions to your broker's minimum lot, pushing your per-trade risk above the signal's and causing your results to diverge from this track record. From US$4,000 your account mirrors the signal faithfully.
- Recommendation #1: an Exness Pro account — it matches the account this signal runs on, minimizing copy slippage so your results track the signal as closely as possible.
- Enable copying in your terminal: turn on AutoTrading (Algo Trading) and allow the signal in Tools → Options → Signals — subscribing alone is not enough.
- Keep the terminal running 24/7 — a VPS is strongly recommended. Trades that fire while your terminal is offline are not copied.
- Use comparable leverage (1:500) and keep enough free margin; the system may hold several positions at once.
- Start at a conservative risk level.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading CFDs carries risk; only use capital you can afford to lose.

Questions about the system? Check the website listed on my profile.
No reviews
2026.08.05 04:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 20:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 00:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 23:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 02:35
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 02:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 01:35
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 01:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 00:33
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 00:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.11 13:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.11 13:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.11 13:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.11 13:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.11 13:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MIA Trading System PRO
30 USD per month
3%
1
3.8K
USD
4.3K
USD
4
52%
191
37%
91%
1.04
0.57
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.