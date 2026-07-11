- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
72 (37.69%)
Loss Trades:
119 (62.30%)
Best trade:
161.71 USD
Worst trade:
-119.19 USD
Gross Profit:
2 731.14 USD (1 513 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 622.92 USD (1 423 865 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (207.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
280.98 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
91.32%
Max deposit load:
13.96%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
108 (56.54%)
Short Trades:
83 (43.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
37.93 USD
Average Loss:
-22.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-295.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-295.68 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
2.58%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
338.88 USD
Maximal:
731.95 USD (15.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.85% (728.15 USD)
By Equity:
1.45% (62.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|109
|USTEC
|32
|BTCUSD
|16
|ETHUSD
|13
|US500
|7
|TSLA
|6
|XCUUSD
|5
|ORCL
|2
|DE30
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|269
|USTEC
|-62
|BTCUSD
|-61
|ETHUSD
|-77
|US500
|-65
|TSLA
|-50
|XCUUSD
|105
|ORCL
|-15
|DE30
|64
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|36K
|USTEC
|-75K
|BTCUSD
|91K
|ETHUSD
|-7.7K
|US500
|-5.6K
|TSLA
|-511
|XCUUSD
|47K
|ORCL
|-265
|DE30
|5.1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +161.71 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +207.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -295.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
MIA Trading System PRO is a fully automated, multi-strategy portfolio trading metals, major indices and cryptocurrencies around the clock.
Instead of a single setup, it runs a fleet of independent, low-correlation strategies (trend-following, mean-reversion, breakout-retest and price-action patterns) from 5-minute to 4-hour timeframes. Diversification is the core: the aim is steady, risk-controlled growth with a contained drawdown — not aggressive single-bet returns.
Risk is tightly managed: a fixed fraction of equity per trade, a predefined stop on every position, and fleet-level controls that keep sizing disciplined.
Recommended setup for copiers:
- Recommended minimum deposit: US$4,000 (absolute minimum US$3,000). Below this, the copy ratio can force some positions to your broker's minimum lot, pushing your per-trade risk above the signal's and causing your results to diverge from this track record. From US$4,000 your account mirrors the signal faithfully.
- Recommendation #1: an Exness Pro account — it matches the account this signal runs on, minimizing copy slippage so your results track the signal as closely as possible.
- Enable copying in your terminal: turn on AutoTrading (Algo Trading) and allow the signal in Tools → Options → Signals — subscribing alone is not enough.
- Keep the terminal running 24/7 — a VPS is strongly recommended. Trades that fire while your terminal is offline are not copied.
- Use comparable leverage (1:500) and keep enough free margin; the system may hold several positions at once.
- Start at a conservative risk level.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading CFDs carries risk; only use capital you can afford to lose.
Questions about the system? Check the website listed on my profile.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
1
3.8K
USD
USD
4.3K
USD
USD
4
52%
191
37%
91%
1.04
0.57
USD
USD
16%
1:500