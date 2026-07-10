СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Biswas
Dinesh Biswas

Biswas

Dinesh Biswas
Dinesh Biswas

Dinesh Biswas

1 тема 6 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 40%
Tickmill-Live10
1:400
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
212
Прибыльных трейдов:
154 (72.64%)
Убыточных трейдов:
58 (27.36%)
Лучший трейд:
40.50 USD
Худший трейд:
-21.24 USD
Общая прибыль:
561.61 USD (30 037 pips)
Общий убыток:
-361.16 USD (17 551 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (50.64 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
52.96 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
0.83%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.03%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
55
Ср. время удержания:
19 минут
Фактор восстановления:
4.75
Длинных трейдов:
142 (66.98%)
Коротких трейдов:
70 (33.02%)
Профит фактор:
1.56
Мат. ожидание:
0.95 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.65 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.23 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-42.24 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-42.24 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
18.87%
Алготрейдинг:
5%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
3.59 USD
Максимальная:
42.24 USD (6.93%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.93% (42.24 USD)
По эквити:
4.29% (25.96 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 209
USDJPY 2
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 199
USDJPY 1
ETHUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 12K
USDJPY 177
ETHUSD 654
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +40.50 USD
Худший трейд: -21 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +50.64 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -42.24 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tickmill-Live10" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.24 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 2
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
Exness-Real16
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.87 × 61
Tickmill-Live04
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.11 × 57
Tickmill-Live02
1.12 × 166
WealthyAccumulation-Live
1.16 × 187
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.21 × 352
TickmillUK-Live03
1.26 × 272
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
1.28 × 215
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.31 × 101
EBCGroup-Live
1.36 × 11
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.50 × 2
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 4
еще 99...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Welcome to My "Biswas" Trading Signal-


My signal is designed for institutional-minded investors and retail traders alike who prioritize capital preservation over reckless gambling. Managed with precision, this strategy focuses on extracting steady profits from the market while maintaining a strictly controlled drawdown.


💎Key Highlights:
  • Professional Risk Management: We strictly never use dangerous compounding strategies like Martingale, Grid, or averaging down. Every single trade has a pre-defined exit plan.

  • Low Market Exposure: With an average position holding time of around 10 minutes, your funds are not trapped in the market for days. We enter, secure the profit, and exit—minimizing exposure to unexpected, high-impact news events.

  • High Execution Accuracy: This signal executes an average of 35 trades per week, ensuring active but highly filtered trading opportunities.

  • Compound Growth Strategy: Our primary goal is steady, sustainable growth week after week, making it ideal for long-term investors looking to build wealth safely.

  • Drawdown: below 20%

  • Method-1: Trading is conducted using both robotic and manual methods, though manual trading predominates.

  • Method-2: Scalping and Intraday trading.


🎯Recommendations:

  1. Minimum Balance: A minimum deposit of $500 USD is highly recommended to safely match our lot sizing and risk parameters.

  1. VPS Requirement: It is mandatory to use a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency (preferably under 5ms to the broker's server) to avoid slippage during trade execution.

  2. Account Type: A Raw Spread, ECN, account with a reputable broker is strongly advised. Low spreads and fast execution are key to copying our short-duration trades successfully.

  3. Leverage: Recommended account leverage is 1:400 to allow smooth margin allocation.

  4. Avoid Double Trading: Do not run other Expert Advisors (EAs) or manual trades on the same account used for copying this signal. This ensures your margin is completely dedicated to maximizing this strategy's potential.

  5. Broker: Tickmill 


⚠️Important Notes:
 

Forex trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please subscribe only if you understand and accept the possibility of drawdown, losing periods, slippage, and broker-dependent differences.


🤝Contact:

  1. For any queries, feel free to send me a private message here on MQL5. 
  2.  (Alternative WhatsApp: +8801632299796)


Нет отзывов
2026.07.10 14:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Biswas
30 USD в месяц
40%
0
0
USD
700
USD
7
5%
212
72%
1%
1.55
0.95
USD
7%
1:400
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.