SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Biswas
Dinesh Biswas

Biswas

Dinesh Biswas
Dinesh Biswas

Dinesh Biswas

1 topic 6 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 38%
Tickmill-Live10
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
205
Profit Trades:
149 (72.68%)
Loss Trades:
56 (27.32%)
Best trade:
40.50 USD
Worst trade:
-21.24 USD
Gross Profit:
541.27 USD (28 992 pips)
Gross Loss:
-352.60 USD (17 136 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (50.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.96 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
0.83%
Max deposit load:
7.03%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.47
Long Trades:
137 (66.83%)
Short Trades:
68 (33.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
3.63 USD
Average Loss:
-6.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-42.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.24 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
19.59%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.59 USD
Maximal:
42.24 USD (6.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.93% (42.24 USD)
By Equity:
4.29% (25.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 202
USDJPY 2
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 187
USDJPY 1
ETHUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
USDJPY 177
ETHUSD 654
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.50 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.24 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 2
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
Exness-Real16
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.87 × 61
Tickmill-Live04
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.11 × 57
Tickmill-Live02
1.12 × 166
WealthyAccumulation-Live
1.16 × 187
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.21 × 352
TickmillUK-Live03
1.26 × 272
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
1.28 × 215
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.31 × 101
EBCGroup-Live
1.36 × 11
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.50 × 2
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 4
99 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Welcome to My "Biswas" Trading Signal-


My signal is designed for institutional-minded investors and retail traders alike who prioritize capital preservation over reckless gambling. Managed with precision, this strategy focuses on extracting steady profits from the market while maintaining a strictly controlled drawdown.


💎Key Highlights:
  • Professional Risk Management: We strictly never use dangerous compounding strategies like Martingale, Grid, or averaging down. Every single trade has a pre-defined exit plan.

  • Low Market Exposure: With an average position holding time of around 10 minutes, your funds are not trapped in the market for days. We enter, secure the profit, and exit—minimizing exposure to unexpected, high-impact news events.

  • High Execution Accuracy: This signal executes an average of 35 trades per week, ensuring active but highly filtered trading opportunities.

  • Compound Growth Strategy: Our primary goal is steady, sustainable growth week after week, making it ideal for long-term investors looking to build wealth safely.

  • Drawdown: below 20%

  • Method-1: Trading is conducted using both robotic and manual methods, though manual trading predominates.

  • Method-2: Scalping and Intraday trading.


🎯Recommendations:

  1. Minimum Balance: A minimum deposit of $500 USD is highly recommended to safely match our lot sizing and risk parameters.

  1. VPS Requirement: It is mandatory to use a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency (preferably under 5ms to the broker's server) to avoid slippage during trade execution.

  2. Account Type: A Raw Spread, ECN, account with a reputable broker is strongly advised. Low spreads and fast execution are key to copying our short-duration trades successfully.

  3. Leverage: Recommended account leverage is 1:400 to allow smooth margin allocation.

  4. Avoid Double Trading: Do not run other Expert Advisors (EAs) or manual trades on the same account used for copying this signal. This ensures your margin is completely dedicated to maximizing this strategy's potential.

  5. Broker: Tickmill 


⚠️Important Notes:
 

Forex trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please subscribe only if you understand and accept the possibility of drawdown, losing periods, slippage, and broker-dependent differences.


🤝Contact:

  1. For any queries, feel free to send me a private message here on MQL5. 
  2.  (Alternative WhatsApp: +8801632299796)


No reviews
2026.07.10 14:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Biswas
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
689
USD
7
5%
205
72%
1%
1.53
0.92
USD
7%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.