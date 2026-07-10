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Dinesh Biswas

Biswas

Dinesh Biswas
Dinesh Biswas

Dinesh Biswas

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可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 40%
Tickmill-Live10
1:400
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
212
盈利交易:
154 (72.64%)
亏损交易:
58 (27.36%)
最好交易:
40.50 USD
最差交易:
-21.24 USD
毛利:
561.61 USD (30 037 pips)
毛利亏损:
-361.16 USD (17 551 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (50.64 USD)
最大连续盈利:
52.96 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
0.83%
最大入金加载:
7.03%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
55
平均持有时间:
19 分钟
采收率:
4.75
长期交易:
142 (66.98%)
短期交易:
70 (33.02%)
利润因子:
1.56
预期回报:
0.95 USD
平均利润:
3.65 USD
平均损失:
-6.23 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-42.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-42.24 USD (4)
每月增长:
18.87%
算法交易:
5%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.59 USD
最大值:
42.24 USD (6.93%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.93% (42.24 USD)
净值:
4.29% (25.96 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 209
USDJPY 2
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 199
USDJPY 1
ETHUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 12K
USDJPY 177
ETHUSD 654
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +40.50 USD
最差交易: -21 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +50.64 USD
最大连续亏损: -42.24 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live10 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.24 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 2
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
Exness-Real16
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.87 × 61
Tickmill-Live04
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.11 × 57
Tickmill-Live02
1.12 × 166
WealthyAccumulation-Live
1.16 × 187
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.21 × 352
TickmillUK-Live03
1.26 × 272
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
1.28 × 215
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.31 × 101
EBCGroup-Live
1.36 × 11
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.50 × 2
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 4
99 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Welcome to My "Biswas" Trading Signal-


My signal is designed for institutional-minded investors and retail traders alike who prioritize capital preservation over reckless gambling. Managed with precision, this strategy focuses on extracting steady profits from the market while maintaining a strictly controlled drawdown.


💎Key Highlights:
  • Professional Risk Management: We strictly never use dangerous compounding strategies like Martingale, Grid, or averaging down. Every single trade has a pre-defined exit plan.

  • Low Market Exposure: With an average position holding time of around 10 minutes, your funds are not trapped in the market for days. We enter, secure the profit, and exit—minimizing exposure to unexpected, high-impact news events.

  • High Execution Accuracy: This signal executes an average of 35 trades per week, ensuring active but highly filtered trading opportunities.

  • Compound Growth Strategy: Our primary goal is steady, sustainable growth week after week, making it ideal for long-term investors looking to build wealth safely.

  • Drawdown: below 20%

  • Method-1: Trading is conducted using both robotic and manual methods, though manual trading predominates.

  • Method-2: Scalping and Intraday trading.


🎯Recommendations:

  1. Minimum Balance: A minimum deposit of $500 USD is highly recommended to safely match our lot sizing and risk parameters.

  1. VPS Requirement: It is mandatory to use a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency (preferably under 5ms to the broker's server) to avoid slippage during trade execution.

  2. Account Type: A Raw Spread, ECN, account with a reputable broker is strongly advised. Low spreads and fast execution are key to copying our short-duration trades successfully.

  3. Leverage: Recommended account leverage is 1:400 to allow smooth margin allocation.

  4. Avoid Double Trading: Do not run other Expert Advisors (EAs) or manual trades on the same account used for copying this signal. This ensures your margin is completely dedicated to maximizing this strategy's potential.

  5. Broker: Tickmill 


⚠️Important Notes:
 

Forex trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please subscribe only if you understand and accept the possibility of drawdown, losing periods, slippage, and broker-dependent differences.


🤝Contact:

  1. For any queries, feel free to send me a private message here on MQL5. 
  2.  (Alternative WhatsApp: +8801632299796)


没有评论
2026.07.10 14:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Biswas
每月30 USD
40%
0
0
USD
700
USD
7
5%
212
72%
1%
1.55
0.95
USD
7%
1:400
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