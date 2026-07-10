Welcome to My "Biswas" Trading Signal-







My signal is designed for institutional-minded investors and retail traders alike who prioritize capital preservation over reckless gambling. Managed with precision, this strategy focuses on extracting steady profits from the market while maintaining a strictly controlled drawdown.





Professional Risk Management: We strictly never use dangerous compounding strategies like Martingale, Grid, or averaging down. Every single trade has a pre-defined exit plan.

Low Market Exposure: With an average position holding time of around 10 minutes, your funds are not trapped in the market for days. We enter, secure the profit, and exit—minimizing exposure to unexpected, high-impact news events.

High Execution Accuracy: This signal executes an average of 35 trades per week, ensuring active but highly filtered trading opportunities.

Compound Growth Strategy: Our primary goal is steady, sustainable growth week after week, making it ideal for long-term investors looking to build wealth safely.

Drawdown: below 20%



Method-1: Trading is conducted using both robotic and manual methods, though manual trading predominates.

Method-2: Scalping and Intraday trading.







🎯Recommendations:

Minimum Balance: A minimum deposit of $500 USD is highly recommended to safely match our lot sizing and risk parameters.

VPS Requirement: It is mandatory to use a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency (preferably under 5ms to the broker's server) to avoid slippage during trade execution. Account Type: A Raw Spread, ECN, account with a reputable broker is strongly advised. Low spreads and fast execution are key to copying our short-duration trades successfully. Leverage: Recommended account leverage is 1:400 to allow smooth margin allocation. Avoid Double Trading: Do not run other Expert Advisors (EAs) or manual trades on the same account used for copying this signal. This ensures your margin is completely dedicated to maximizing this strategy's potential. Broker: Tickmill





⚠️Important Notes:



Forex trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please subscribe only if you understand and accept the possibility of drawdown, losing periods, slippage, and broker-dependent differences.





For any queries, feel free to send me a private message here on MQL5. (Alternative WhatsApp: +8801632299796)



