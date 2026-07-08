СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / DaniTraderPRo
Daniel Munoz Luque

DaniTraderPRo

Daniel Munoz Luque
Daniel Munoz Luque

Daniel Munoz Luque

0 отзывов
Надежность
177 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 1 249%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
3 073
Прибыльных трейдов:
2 200 (71.59%)
Убыточных трейдов:
873 (28.41%)
Лучший трейд:
1 056.66 EUR
Худший трейд:
-441.01 EUR
Общая прибыль:
28 611.04 EUR (353 085 pips)
Общий убыток:
-19 288.34 EUR (296 829 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
38 (318.37 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 186.14 EUR (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
80.55%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.12%
Последний трейд:
12 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
25
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
7.59
Длинных трейдов:
1 534 (49.92%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 539 (50.08%)
Профит фактор:
1.48
Мат. ожидание:
3.03 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
13.01 EUR
Средний убыток:
-22.09 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
25 (-1 082.15 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 228.84 EUR (7)
Прирост в месяц:
1.02%
Годовой прогноз:
12.37%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 EUR
Максимальная:
1 228.84 EUR (13.20%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
18.49% (1 160.62 EUR)
По эквити:
1.91% (157.29 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 809
NZDCAD 699
XAUUSD 382
AUDNZD 312
USDCAD 269
NZDUSD 118
EURCAD 91
EURUSD 89
GBPCAD 78
EURGBP 65
GBPUSD 52
GBPAUD 48
AUDUSD 32
USDJPY 24
GBPJPY 3
GBPCHF 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
NZDCAD 1.3K
XAUUSD -16
AUDNZD 1.2K
USDCAD 1.5K
NZDUSD 1.1K
EURCAD 204
EURUSD 698
GBPCAD -54
EURGBP 291
GBPUSD 481
GBPAUD 68
AUDUSD 147
USDJPY 68
GBPJPY 7
GBPCHF -4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD 33K
NZDCAD -13K
XAUUSD -9.2K
AUDNZD 4.7K
USDCAD 5.5K
NZDUSD 904
EURCAD 13K
EURUSD 6.4K
GBPCAD -1.1K
EURGBP 1.5K
GBPUSD 4.3K
GBPAUD 4.3K
AUDUSD 3.2K
USDJPY 3K
GBPJPY 191
GBPCHF -345
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1 056.66 EUR
Худший трейд: -441 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +318.37 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 082.15 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live20" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live11
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
Coinexx-Demo
0.24 × 75
DooPrime-Live 2
0.25 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarkets-Live08
0.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.44 × 116
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.54 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.57 × 487
еще 228...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
High Risk | Fully Automated Forex Strategy

DaniTrader Aggressive is an automated Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking higher returns while understanding the increased level of risk associated with this approach.

What you can expect

  • ✅ 100% automated trading

  • ✅ Real account with verified track record

  • ✅ More than 5 years of trading experience

  • ✅ Consistent long-term management

  • ✅ No manual intervention required

The strategy uses advanced money management techniques and actively manages positions according to market conditions. While periods of drawdown are part of the strategy, the objective is to maximize long-term growth through disciplined execution.

Performance

The account has achieved over 1,200% total growth since inception, with an average monthly return around 6%, although results naturally vary depending on market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommended for

  • Investors with a medium to high risk tolerance.

  • Accounts that can withstand temporary drawdowns.

  • Traders looking for a fully automated signal without having to monitor the market daily.

Risk Notice

Forex trading involves substantial risk, and this signal follows an aggressive risk profile. It is possible to experience significant drawdowns. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

If you decide to subscribe, make sure your account settings match the recommended broker, leverage and risk parameters for the best possible copy performance.


Нет отзывов
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
DaniTraderPRo
30 USD в месяц
1 249%
0
0
USD
8.5K
EUR
177
97%
3 073
71%
81%
1.48
3.03
EUR
18%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.