- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|812
|NZDCAD
|702
|XAUUSD
|384
|AUDNZD
|312
|USDCAD
|269
|NZDUSD
|118
|EURCAD
|91
|EURUSD
|89
|GBPCAD
|78
|EURGBP
|65
|GBPUSD
|52
|GBPAUD
|48
|AUDUSD
|32
|USDJPY
|24
|GBPJPY
|3
|GBPCHF
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|NZDCAD
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|90
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|NZDUSD
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|204
|EURUSD
|698
|GBPCAD
|-54
|EURGBP
|291
|GBPUSD
|481
|GBPAUD
|68
|AUDUSD
|147
|USDJPY
|68
|GBPJPY
|7
|GBPCHF
|-4
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|33K
|NZDCAD
|-12K
|XAUUSD
|-9.1K
|AUDNZD
|4.7K
|USDCAD
|5.5K
|NZDUSD
|904
|EURCAD
|13K
|EURUSD
|6.4K
|GBPCAD
|-1.1K
|EURGBP
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|4.3K
|GBPAUD
|4.3K
|AUDUSD
|3.2K
|USDJPY
|3K
|GBPJPY
|191
|GBPCHF
|-345
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live20 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.14 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.24 × 75
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.25 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.40 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.44 × 116
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.45 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.54 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.57 × 487
DaniTrader Aggressive is an automated Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking higher returns while understanding the increased level of risk associated with this approach.
What you can expect
-
✅ 100% automated trading
-
✅ Real account with verified track record
-
✅ More than 5 years of trading experience
-
✅ Consistent long-term management
-
✅ No manual intervention required
The strategy uses advanced money management techniques and actively manages positions according to market conditions. While periods of drawdown are part of the strategy, the objective is to maximize long-term growth through disciplined execution.
Performance
The account has achieved over 1,200% total growth since inception, with an average monthly return around 6%, although results naturally vary depending on market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Recommended for
-
Investors with a medium to high risk tolerance.
-
Accounts that can withstand temporary drawdowns.
-
Traders looking for a fully automated signal without having to monitor the market daily.
Risk Notice
Forex trading involves substantial risk, and this signal follows an aggressive risk profile. It is possible to experience significant drawdowns. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
If you decide to subscribe, make sure your account settings match the recommended broker, leverage and risk parameters for the best possible copy performance.
USD
EUR
EUR