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信号 / MetaTrader 4 / DaniTraderPRo
Daniel Munoz Luque

DaniTraderPRo

Daniel Munoz Luque
Daniel Munoz Luque

Daniel Munoz Luque

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可靠性
177
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 1 265%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
3 081
盈利交易:
2 208 (71.66%)
亏损交易:
873 (28.33%)
最好交易:
1 056.66 EUR
最差交易:
-441.01 EUR
毛利:
28 712.14 EUR (353 955 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19 288.34 EUR (296 829 pips)
最大连续赢利:
38 (318.37 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
1 186.14 EUR (6)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
75.97%
最大入金加载:
6.12%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
7.67
长期交易:
1 542 (50.05%)
短期交易:
1 539 (49.95%)
利润因子:
1.49
预期回报:
3.06 EUR
平均利润:
13.00 EUR
平均损失:
-22.09 EUR
最大连续失误:
25 (-1 082.15 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-1 228.84 EUR (7)
每月增长:
3.52%
年度预测:
42.73%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 EUR
最大值:
1 228.84 EUR (13.20%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
18.49% (1 160.62 EUR)
净值:
1.91% (157.29 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 812
NZDCAD 702
XAUUSD 384
AUDNZD 312
USDCAD 269
NZDUSD 118
EURCAD 91
EURUSD 89
GBPCAD 78
EURGBP 65
GBPUSD 52
GBPAUD 48
AUDUSD 32
USDJPY 24
GBPJPY 3
GBPCHF 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
NZDCAD 1.3K
XAUUSD 90
AUDNZD 1.2K
USDCAD 1.5K
NZDUSD 1.1K
EURCAD 204
EURUSD 698
GBPCAD -54
EURGBP 291
GBPUSD 481
GBPAUD 68
AUDUSD 147
USDJPY 68
GBPJPY 7
GBPCHF -4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 33K
NZDCAD -12K
XAUUSD -9.1K
AUDNZD 4.7K
USDCAD 5.5K
NZDUSD 904
EURCAD 13K
EURUSD 6.4K
GBPCAD -1.1K
EURGBP 1.5K
GBPUSD 4.3K
GBPAUD 4.3K
AUDUSD 3.2K
USDJPY 3K
GBPJPY 191
GBPCHF -345
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 056.66 EUR
最差交易: -441 EUR
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +318.37 EUR
最大连续亏损: -1 082.15 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live20 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live11
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
Coinexx-Demo
0.24 × 75
DooPrime-Live 2
0.25 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarkets-Live08
0.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.44 × 116
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.54 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.57 × 487
228 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
High Risk | Fully Automated Forex Strategy

DaniTrader Aggressive is an automated Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking higher returns while understanding the increased level of risk associated with this approach.

What you can expect

  • ✅ 100% automated trading

  • ✅ Real account with verified track record

  • ✅ More than 5 years of trading experience

  • ✅ Consistent long-term management

  • ✅ No manual intervention required

The strategy uses advanced money management techniques and actively manages positions according to market conditions. While periods of drawdown are part of the strategy, the objective is to maximize long-term growth through disciplined execution.

Performance

The account has achieved over 1,200% total growth since inception, with an average monthly return around 6%, although results naturally vary depending on market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommended for

  • Investors with a medium to high risk tolerance.

  • Accounts that can withstand temporary drawdowns.

  • Traders looking for a fully automated signal without having to monitor the market daily.

Risk Notice

Forex trading involves substantial risk, and this signal follows an aggressive risk profile. It is possible to experience significant drawdowns. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

If you decide to subscribe, make sure your account settings match the recommended broker, leverage and risk parameters for the best possible copy performance.


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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
DaniTraderPRo
每月30 USD
1 265%
0
0
USD
8.7K
EUR
177
97%
3 081
71%
76%
1.48
3.06
EUR
18%
1:500
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