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Daniel Munoz Luque

DaniTraderPRo

Daniel Munoz Luque
Daniel Munoz Luque

Daniel Munoz Luque

0 reviews
Reliability
177 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 1 254%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 072
Profit Trades:
2 200 (71.61%)
Loss Trades:
872 (28.39%)
Best trade:
1 056.66 EUR
Worst trade:
-441.01 EUR
Gross Profit:
28 611.04 EUR (353 085 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 254.83 EUR (296 782 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (318.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 186.14 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
84.04%
Max deposit load:
6.12%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.61
Long Trades:
1 533 (49.90%)
Short Trades:
1 539 (50.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
3.05 EUR
Average Profit:
13.01 EUR
Average Loss:
-22.08 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-1 082.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 228.84 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
1.43%
Annual Forecast:
17.36%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
1 228.84 EUR (13.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.49% (1 160.62 EUR)
By Equity:
1.91% (157.29 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 809
NZDCAD 699
XAUUSD 381
AUDNZD 312
USDCAD 269
NZDUSD 118
EURCAD 91
EURUSD 89
GBPCAD 78
EURGBP 65
GBPUSD 52
GBPAUD 48
AUDUSD 32
USDJPY 24
GBPJPY 3
GBPCHF 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
NZDCAD 1.3K
XAUUSD 22
AUDNZD 1.2K
USDCAD 1.5K
NZDUSD 1.1K
EURCAD 204
EURUSD 698
GBPCAD -54
EURGBP 291
GBPUSD 481
GBPAUD 68
AUDUSD 147
USDJPY 68
GBPJPY 7
GBPCHF -4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 33K
NZDCAD -13K
XAUUSD -9.2K
AUDNZD 4.7K
USDCAD 5.5K
NZDUSD 904
EURCAD 13K
EURUSD 6.4K
GBPCAD -1.1K
EURGBP 1.5K
GBPUSD 4.3K
GBPAUD 4.3K
AUDUSD 3.2K
USDJPY 3K
GBPJPY 191
GBPCHF -345
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 056.66 EUR
Worst trade: -441 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +318.37 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 082.15 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live11
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
Coinexx-Demo
0.24 × 75
DooPrime-Live 2
0.25 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarkets-Live08
0.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.44 × 116
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.54 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.57 × 487
228 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
High Risk | Fully Automated Forex Strategy

DaniTrader Aggressive is an automated Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking higher returns while understanding the increased level of risk associated with this approach.

What you can expect

  • ✅ 100% automated trading

  • ✅ Real account with verified track record

  • ✅ More than 5 years of trading experience

  • ✅ Consistent long-term management

  • ✅ No manual intervention required

The strategy uses advanced money management techniques and actively manages positions according to market conditions. While periods of drawdown are part of the strategy, the objective is to maximize long-term growth through disciplined execution.

Performance

The account has achieved over 1,200% total growth since inception, with an average monthly return around 6%, although results naturally vary depending on market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommended for

  • Investors with a medium to high risk tolerance.

  • Accounts that can withstand temporary drawdowns.

  • Traders looking for a fully automated signal without having to monitor the market daily.

Risk Notice

Forex trading involves substantial risk, and this signal follows an aggressive risk profile. It is possible to experience significant drawdowns. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

If you decide to subscribe, make sure your account settings match the recommended broker, leverage and risk parameters for the best possible copy performance.


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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DaniTraderPRo
30 USD per month
1 254%
0
0
USD
8.6K
EUR
177
97%
3 072
71%
84%
1.48
3.05
EUR
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.