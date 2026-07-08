- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|809
|NZDCAD
|699
|XAUUSD
|381
|AUDNZD
|312
|USDCAD
|269
|NZDUSD
|118
|EURCAD
|91
|EURUSD
|89
|GBPCAD
|78
|EURGBP
|65
|GBPUSD
|52
|GBPAUD
|48
|AUDUSD
|32
|USDJPY
|24
|GBPJPY
|3
|GBPCHF
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|NZDCAD
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|22
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|NZDUSD
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|204
|EURUSD
|698
|GBPCAD
|-54
|EURGBP
|291
|GBPUSD
|481
|GBPAUD
|68
|AUDUSD
|147
|USDJPY
|68
|GBPJPY
|7
|GBPCHF
|-4
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|33K
|NZDCAD
|-13K
|XAUUSD
|-9.2K
|AUDNZD
|4.7K
|USDCAD
|5.5K
|NZDUSD
|904
|EURCAD
|13K
|EURUSD
|6.4K
|GBPCAD
|-1.1K
|EURGBP
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|4.3K
|GBPAUD
|4.3K
|AUDUSD
|3.2K
|USDJPY
|3K
|GBPJPY
|191
|GBPCHF
|-345
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.14 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.24 × 75
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.25 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.40 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.44 × 116
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.45 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.54 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.57 × 487
DaniTrader Aggressive is an automated Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking higher returns while understanding the increased level of risk associated with this approach.
What you can expect
-
✅ 100% automated trading
-
✅ Real account with verified track record
-
✅ More than 5 years of trading experience
-
✅ Consistent long-term management
-
✅ No manual intervention required
The strategy uses advanced money management techniques and actively manages positions according to market conditions. While periods of drawdown are part of the strategy, the objective is to maximize long-term growth through disciplined execution.
Performance
The account has achieved over 1,200% total growth since inception, with an average monthly return around 6%, although results naturally vary depending on market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Recommended for
-
Investors with a medium to high risk tolerance.
-
Accounts that can withstand temporary drawdowns.
-
Traders looking for a fully automated signal without having to monitor the market daily.
Risk Notice
Forex trading involves substantial risk, and this signal follows an aggressive risk profile. It is possible to experience significant drawdowns. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
If you decide to subscribe, make sure your account settings match the recommended broker, leverage and risk parameters for the best possible copy performance.
USD
EUR
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