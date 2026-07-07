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Bui Huy Dat

MSC SuperGold IC Pro

Bui Huy Dat
Bui Huy Dat

Bui Huy Dat

3 (27)
4 продукта 8 сигналов 1 тема 4 комментария
0 отзывов
Надежность
36 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 39 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 111%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 083
Прибыльных трейдов:
756 (69.80%)
Убыточных трейдов:
327 (30.19%)
Лучший трейд:
86.63 USD
Худший трейд:
-112.10 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 169.79 USD (258 844 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 274.39 USD (187 960 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
24 (147.71 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
197.46 USD (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.09
Торговая активность:
69.22%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.85%
Последний трейд:
21 минута
Трейдов в неделю:
26
Ср. время удержания:
9 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.16
Длинных трейдов:
657 (60.66%)
Коротких трейдов:
426 (39.34%)
Профит фактор:
1.39
Мат. ожидание:
0.83 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.19 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.96 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-347.86 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-347.86 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
5.92%
Годовой прогноз:
71.78%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.11 USD
Максимальная:
414.59 USD (22.33%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
24.53% (414.55 USD)
По эквити:
4.12% (43.96 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 646
AUDCAD 401
NZDCAD 27
GBPUSD 9
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 600
AUDCAD 274
NZDCAD 29
GBPUSD -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 55K
AUDCAD 17K
NZDCAD -397
GBPUSD -274
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +86.63 USD
Худший трейд: -112 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +147.71 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -347.86 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 5
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 4
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
0.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
2.92 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.83 × 6
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.40 × 25
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.66 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.81 × 223
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
11.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.30 × 152
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
еще 1...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Please follow me on the following channels:  MSC Signal Channel


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


📊 Signal Details – Precision Gold Trading

🥇 Trades exclusively on XAU/USD (Gold) for maximum focus and efficiency
⏱️ Operates 24/5 — use a reliable VPS to ensure smooth and uninterrupted copying

💰 Performance Potential

  • Estimated profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year

🛑 Risk Control

  • Fixed Stop Loss: 20%

📈 Trading Philosophy
👉 Risk management always comes first
👉 Focus on stable yearly returns
👉 Aim for sustainable compound growth over time

👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ Designed for long-term investment
👉 Recommended duration: minimum 1–3 months

⚠️ Important Note:
There is no holy grail in trading — only invest what you can afford to lose.

📞 Contacts & Support

💬 Need assistance or have questions? I’m here to help!

📱 WhatsApp: +84 988 612 969
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/Tony_MSC

🤝 Let’s grow your portfolio the smart way!

Нет отзывов
2026.07.07 09:42
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.59% of days out of 218 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
MSC SuperGold IC Pro
39 USD в месяц
111%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
36
98%
1 083
69%
69%
1.39
0.83
USD
25%
1:500
Копировать

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