- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|642
|AUDCAD
|401
|NZDCAD
|27
|GBPUSD
|9
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|567
|AUDCAD
|274
|NZDCAD
|29
|GBPUSD
|-7
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|52K
|AUDCAD
|17K
|NZDCAD
|-397
|GBPUSD
|-274
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|3.83 × 6
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.30 × 152
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
Please follow me on the following channels: MSC Signal Channel
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
- Vantage
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
📊 Signal Details – Precision Gold Trading
🥇 Trades exclusively on XAU/USD (Gold) for maximum focus and efficiency
⏱️ Operates 24/5 — use a reliable VPS to ensure smooth and uninterrupted copying
💰 Performance Potential
-
Estimated profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year
🛑 Risk Control
-
Fixed Stop Loss: 20%
📈 Trading Philosophy
👉 Risk management always comes first
👉 Focus on stable yearly returns
👉 Aim for sustainable compound growth over time
👥 Investor Guidelines
📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
⏳ Designed for long-term investment
👉 Recommended duration: minimum 1–3 months
⚠️ Important Note:
There is no holy grail in trading — only invest what you can afford to lose.
📞 Contacts & Support
💬 Need assistance or have questions? I’m here to help!
📱 WhatsApp: +84 988 612 969
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/Tony_MSC
🤝 Let’s grow your portfolio the smart way!
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USD
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