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Bui Huy Dat

MSC SuperGold IC Pro

Bui Huy Dat
Bui Huy Dat

Bui Huy Dat

3 (27)
4 products 8 signals 1 topic 4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 105%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 079
Profit Trades:
752 (69.69%)
Loss Trades:
327 (30.31%)
Best trade:
86.63 USD
Worst trade:
-112.10 USD
Gross Profit:
3 137.09 USD (255 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 273.98 USD (187 960 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (147.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.46 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
67.15%
Max deposit load:
3.85%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.08
Long Trades:
654 (60.61%)
Short Trades:
425 (39.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.17 USD
Average Loss:
-6.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-347.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-347.86 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.03%
Annual Forecast:
36.82%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
414.59 USD (22.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.53% (414.55 USD)
By Equity:
4.12% (43.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 642
AUDCAD 401
NZDCAD 27
GBPUSD 9
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 567
AUDCAD 274
NZDCAD 29
GBPUSD -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 52K
AUDCAD 17K
NZDCAD -397
GBPUSD -274
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +86.63 USD
Worst trade: -112 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +147.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -347.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.83 × 6
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.30 × 152
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Please follow me on the following channels:  MSC Signal Channel


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


📊 Signal Details – Precision Gold Trading

🥇 Trades exclusively on XAU/USD (Gold) for maximum focus and efficiency
⏱️ Operates 24/5 — use a reliable VPS to ensure smooth and uninterrupted copying

💰 Performance Potential

  • Estimated profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year

🛑 Risk Control

  • Fixed Stop Loss: 20%

📈 Trading Philosophy
👉 Risk management always comes first
👉 Focus on stable yearly returns
👉 Aim for sustainable compound growth over time

👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ Designed for long-term investment
👉 Recommended duration: minimum 1–3 months

⚠️ Important Note:
There is no holy grail in trading — only invest what you can afford to lose.

📞 Contacts & Support

💬 Need assistance or have questions? I’m here to help!

📱 WhatsApp: +84 988 612 969
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/Tony_MSC

🤝 Let’s grow your portfolio the smart way!

No reviews
2026.07.07 09:42
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.59% of days out of 218 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MSC SuperGold IC Pro
39 USD per month
105%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
36
98%
1 079
69%
67%
1.37
0.80
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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