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Bui Huy Dat

MSC SuperGold IC Pro

Bui Huy Dat
Bui Huy Dat

Bui Huy Dat

3 (27)
4 产品 8 信号 1 主题 4 评论
0条评论
可靠性
37
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 39 USD per 
增长自 2025 100%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 093
盈利交易:
761 (69.62%)
亏损交易:
332 (30.38%)
最好交易:
86.63 USD
最差交易:
-112.10 USD
毛利:
3 185.28 USD (259 943 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 349.36 USD (195 531 pips)
最大连续赢利:
24 (147.71 USD)
最大连续盈利:
197.46 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
71.26%
最大入金加载:
3.85%
最近交易:
11 几小时前
每周交易:
25
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
2.02
长期交易:
664 (60.75%)
短期交易:
429 (39.25%)
利润因子:
1.36
预期回报:
0.76 USD
平均利润:
4.19 USD
平均损失:
-7.08 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-347.86 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-347.86 USD (7)
每月增长:
-1.64%
年度预测:
-19.89%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.11 USD
最大值:
414.59 USD (22.33%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
24.53% (414.55 USD)
净值:
5.63% (66.56 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 651
AUDCAD 406
NZDCAD 27
GBPUSD 9
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 534
AUDCAD 280
NZDCAD 29
GBPUSD -7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 48K
AUDCAD 17K
NZDCAD -397
GBPUSD -274
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +86.63 USD
最差交易: -112 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +147.71 USD
最大连续亏损: -347.86 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
FPTradingLLC-Live
2.20 × 20
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
2.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.46 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.83 × 6
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.54 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.69 × 95
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
10.21 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
12.93 × 228
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.30 × 152
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
1 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Please follow me on the following channels:  MSC Signal Channel


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


📊 Signal Details – Precision Gold Trading

🥇 Trades exclusively on XAU/USD (Gold) for maximum focus and efficiency
⏱️ Operates 24/5 — use a reliable VPS to ensure smooth and uninterrupted copying

💰 Performance Potential

  • Estimated profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year

🛑 Risk Control

  • Fixed Stop Loss: 20%

📈 Trading Philosophy
👉 Risk management always comes first
👉 Focus on stable yearly returns
👉 Aim for sustainable compound growth over time

👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ Designed for long-term investment
👉 Recommended duration: minimum 1–3 months

⚠️ Important Note:
There is no holy grail in trading — only invest what you can afford to lose.

📞 Contacts & Support

💬 Need assistance or have questions? I’m here to help!

📱 WhatsApp: +84 988 612 969
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/Tony_MSC

🤝 Let’s grow your portfolio the smart way!

没有评论
2026.07.07 09:42
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.59% of days out of 218 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
MSC SuperGold IC Pro
每月39 USD
100%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
37
98%
1 093
69%
71%
1.35
0.76
USD
25%
1:500
复制

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