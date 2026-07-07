- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|651
|AUDCAD
|406
|NZDCAD
|27
|GBPUSD
|9
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|534
|AUDCAD
|280
|NZDCAD
|29
|GBPUSD
|-7
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|48K
|AUDCAD
|17K
|NZDCAD
|-397
|GBPUSD
|-274
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Xellion-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.14 × 7
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|2.20 × 20
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.46 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.75 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|3.83 × 6
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|5.54 × 37
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.69 × 95
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|9.96 × 114
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|10.21 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|12.93 × 228
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.30 × 152
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
Please follow me on the following channels: MSC Signal Channel
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
- Vantage
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
📊 Signal Details – Precision Gold Trading
🥇 Trades exclusively on XAU/USD (Gold) for maximum focus and efficiency
⏱️ Operates 24/5 — use a reliable VPS to ensure smooth and uninterrupted copying
💰 Performance Potential
-
Estimated profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year
🛑 Risk Control
-
Fixed Stop Loss: 20%
📈 Trading Philosophy
👉 Risk management always comes first
👉 Focus on stable yearly returns
👉 Aim for sustainable compound growth over time
👥 Investor Guidelines
📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
⏳ Designed for long-term investment
👉 Recommended duration: minimum 1–3 months
⚠️ Important Note:
There is no holy grail in trading — only invest what you can afford to lose.
📞 Contacts & Support
💬 Need assistance or have questions? I’m here to help!
📱 WhatsApp: +84 988 612 969
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/Tony_MSC
🤝 Let’s grow your portfolio the smart way!
USD
USD
USD