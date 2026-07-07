Please follow me on the following channels: MSC Signal Channel





🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)

Vantage

FXCE - ECN, Standard Account

ICMarket - RAW Account

- RAW Account Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account

- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account





📊 Signal Details – Precision Gold Trading

🥇 Trades exclusively on XAU/USD (Gold) for maximum focus and efficiency

⏱️ Operates 24/5 — use a reliable VPS to ensure smooth and uninterrupted copying

💰 Performance Potential

Estimated profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year

🛑 Risk Control

Fixed Stop Loss: 20%

📈 Trading Philosophy

👉 Risk management always comes first

👉 Focus on stable yearly returns

👉 Aim for sustainable compound growth over time

👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ Designed for long-term investment

👉 Recommended duration: minimum 1–3 months

⚠️ Important Note:

There is no holy grail in trading — only invest what you can afford to lose.

📞 Contacts & Support

💬 Need assistance or have questions? I’m here to help!

📱 WhatsApp: +84 988 612 969

✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/Tony_MSC

🤝 Let’s grow your portfolio the smart way!