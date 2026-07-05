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Hussein Ahmed

Nexus Trader AI

Hussein Ahmed
Hussein Ahmed

Hussein Ahmed

0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 36%
Exness-MT5Real
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
87
Прибыльных трейдов:
39 (44.82%)
Убыточных трейдов:
48 (55.17%)
Лучший трейд:
36.97 USD
Худший трейд:
-9.36 USD
Общая прибыль:
212.00 USD (31 186 pips)
Общий убыток:
-148.35 USD (18 239 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (14.68 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
61.58 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
89.62%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
16.60%
Последний трейд:
11 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
31
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
1.76
Длинных трейдов:
44 (50.57%)
Коротких трейдов:
43 (49.43%)
Профит фактор:
1.43
Мат. ожидание:
0.73 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.44 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.09 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-17.56 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-17.56 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
47.79%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
34.81 USD
Максимальная:
36.24 USD (35.73%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
25.72% (34.81 USD)
По эквити:
2.74% (5.78 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSDm 13
USDJPYm 12
USDCADm 12
EURJPYm 10
USDCHFm 10
EURUSDm 9
CHFJPYm 5
GBPJPYm 4
CADJPYm 4
GBPCADm 3
EURCADm 2
AUDUSDm 2
AUDJPYm 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSDm 14
USDJPYm 39
USDCADm 5
EURJPYm 8
USDCHFm -31
EURUSDm -22
CHFJPYm -15
GBPJPYm 35
CADJPYm 23
GBPCADm 6
EURCADm 1
AUDUSDm -7
AUDJPYm 6
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSDm 1.4K
USDJPYm 6.2K
USDCADm 762
EURJPYm 1.2K
USDCHFm -2.5K
EURUSDm -2.2K
CHFJPYm -2.4K
GBPJPYm 5.5K
CADJPYm 3.6K
GBPCADm 900
EURCADm 151
AUDUSDm -657
AUDJPYm 956
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +36.97 USD
Худший трейд: -9 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +14.68 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -17.56 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

https://t.me/Signal1191_bot

Overview
This Expert Advisor combines a rules-based technical engine with an integrated AI decision layer to identify high-probability trade setups across multiple currency pairs. Every potential entry passes through several independent layers of validation before execution, filtering out low-quality signals and reducing exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

  • Multi-pair architecture with individually calibrated settings per currency pair, refined through extensive historical testing
  • AI-assisted signal confirmation layer to improve entry quality
  • Multiple independent filtering stages to reduce false signals
  • Automatic risk management with dynamic position sizing
  • Built-in protective mechanisms to help control drawdown
  • Time-based and volatility-based trade filtering for improved consistency

Why This EA
Unlike generic one-size-fits-all systems, this EA is built around the idea that every currency pair behaves differently. Each configuration is the result of extensive backtesting and optimization, rather than a single strategy applied blindly across all markets.

Recommendations

  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Use on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the system's behavior
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

Important Notes
Past performance based on historical testing does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment.

https://t.me/Signal1191_bot
Нет отзывов
2026.08.04 02:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 13:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 03:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 05:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.08 05:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.08 04:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.08 04:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.06 05:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.05 23:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.05 23:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.05 23:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.05 23:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.05 23:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.05 23:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Nexus Trader AI
30 USD в месяц
36%
0
0
USD
216
USD
5
98%
87
44%
90%
1.42
0.73
USD
26%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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