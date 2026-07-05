- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDm
|13
|USDCADm
|12
|USDJPYm
|11
|USDCHFm
|10
|EURJPYm
|9
|EURUSDm
|8
|CHFJPYm
|4
|GBPJPYm
|4
|CADJPYm
|4
|GBPCADm
|3
|EURCADm
|2
|AUDUSDm
|2
|AUDJPYm
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDm
|14
|USDCADm
|5
|USDJPYm
|35
|USDCHFm
|-31
|EURJPYm
|4
|EURUSDm
|-19
|CHFJPYm
|-12
|GBPJPYm
|35
|CADJPYm
|23
|GBPCADm
|6
|EURCADm
|1
|AUDUSDm
|-7
|AUDJPYm
|6
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDm
|1.4K
|USDCADm
|762
|USDJPYm
|5.5K
|USDCHFm
|-2.5K
|EURJPYm
|542
|EURUSDm
|-1.9K
|CHFJPYm
|-1.9K
|GBPJPYm
|5.5K
|CADJPYm
|3.6K
|GBPCADm
|900
|EURCADm
|151
|AUDUSDm
|-657
|AUDJPYm
|956
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Overview
This Expert Advisor combines a rules-based technical engine with an integrated AI decision layer to identify high-probability trade setups across multiple currency pairs. Every potential entry passes through several independent layers of validation before execution, filtering out low-quality signals and reducing exposure during unfavorable market conditions.
Key Features
- Multi-pair architecture with individually calibrated settings per currency pair, refined through extensive historical testing
- AI-assisted signal confirmation layer to improve entry quality
- Multiple independent filtering stages to reduce false signals
- Automatic risk management with dynamic position sizing
- Built-in protective mechanisms to help control drawdown
- Time-based and volatility-based trade filtering for improved consistency
Why This EA
Unlike generic one-size-fits-all systems, this EA is built around the idea that every currency pair behaves differently. Each configuration is the result of extensive backtesting and optimization, rather than a single strategy applied blindly across all markets.
Recommendations
- Recommended timeframe: M15
- Use on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the system's behavior
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
Important Notes
Past performance based on historical testing does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment.
USD
USD
USD