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Hussein Ahmed

Nexus Trader AI

Hussein Ahmed
Hussein Ahmed

Hussein Ahmed

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 35%
Exness-MT5Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
37 (44.57%)
Loss Trades:
46 (55.42%)
Best trade:
36.97 USD
Worst trade:
-9.36 USD
Gross Profit:
203.82 USD (29 886 pips)
Gross Loss:
-142.22 USD (17 448 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (14.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.58 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
89.62%
Max deposit load:
16.60%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.70
Long Trades:
41 (49.40%)
Short Trades:
42 (50.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
5.51 USD
Average Loss:
-3.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-17.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.56 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
38.54%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.81 USD
Maximal:
36.24 USD (35.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.72% (34.81 USD)
By Equity:
2.53% (2.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDm 13
USDCADm 12
USDJPYm 11
USDCHFm 10
EURJPYm 9
EURUSDm 8
CHFJPYm 4
GBPJPYm 4
CADJPYm 4
GBPCADm 3
EURCADm 2
AUDUSDm 2
AUDJPYm 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDm 14
USDCADm 5
USDJPYm 35
USDCHFm -31
EURJPYm 4
EURUSDm -19
CHFJPYm -12
GBPJPYm 35
CADJPYm 23
GBPCADm 6
EURCADm 1
AUDUSDm -7
AUDJPYm 6
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDm 1.4K
USDCADm 762
USDJPYm 5.5K
USDCHFm -2.5K
EURJPYm 542
EURUSDm -1.9K
CHFJPYm -1.9K
GBPJPYm 5.5K
CADJPYm 3.6K
GBPCADm 900
EURCADm 151
AUDUSDm -657
AUDJPYm 956
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.97 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Overview
This Expert Advisor combines a rules-based technical engine with an integrated AI decision layer to identify high-probability trade setups across multiple currency pairs. Every potential entry passes through several independent layers of validation before execution, filtering out low-quality signals and reducing exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

  • Multi-pair architecture with individually calibrated settings per currency pair, refined through extensive historical testing
  • AI-assisted signal confirmation layer to improve entry quality
  • Multiple independent filtering stages to reduce false signals
  • Automatic risk management with dynamic position sizing
  • Built-in protective mechanisms to help control drawdown
  • Time-based and volatility-based trade filtering for improved consistency

Why This EA
Unlike generic one-size-fits-all systems, this EA is built around the idea that every currency pair behaves differently. Each configuration is the result of extensive backtesting and optimization, rather than a single strategy applied blindly across all markets.

Recommendations

  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Use on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the system's behavior
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

Important Notes
Past performance based on historical testing does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment.


No reviews
2026.08.04 02:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 13:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 03:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 05:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.08 05:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.08 04:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.08 04:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.06 05:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.05 23:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.05 23:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.05 23:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.05 23:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.05 23:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.05 23:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nexus Trader AI
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
214
USD
5
98%
83
44%
90%
1.43
0.74
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

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