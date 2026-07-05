https://t.me/Signal1191_bot

Overview

This Expert Advisor combines a rules-based technical engine with an integrated AI decision layer to identify high-probability trade setups across multiple currency pairs. Every potential entry passes through several independent layers of validation before execution, filtering out low-quality signals and reducing exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

Multi-pair architecture with individually calibrated settings per currency pair, refined through extensive historical testing

AI-assisted signal confirmation layer to improve entry quality

Multiple independent filtering stages to reduce false signals

Automatic risk management with dynamic position sizing

Built-in protective mechanisms to help control drawdown

Time-based and volatility-based trade filtering for improved consistency

Why This EA

Unlike generic one-size-fits-all systems, this EA is built around the idea that every currency pair behaves differently. Each configuration is the result of extensive backtesting and optimization, rather than a single strategy applied blindly across all markets.

Recommendations

Recommended timeframe: M15

Use on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the system's behavior

VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

Important Notes

Past performance based on historical testing does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment.