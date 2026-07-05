- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDm
|15
|USDJPYm
|15
|USDCADm
|13
|EURJPYm
|11
|EURUSDm
|11
|USDCHFm
|10
|CHFJPYm
|7
|GBPJPYm
|6
|GBPCADm
|5
|CADJPYm
|4
|EURCADm
|2
|AUDUSDm
|2
|AUDJPYm
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSDm
|11
|USDJPYm
|45
|USDCADm
|4
|EURJPYm
|5
|EURUSDm
|-27
|USDCHFm
|-31
|CHFJPYm
|-10
|GBPJPYm
|56
|GBPCADm
|4
|CADJPYm
|23
|EURCADm
|1
|AUDUSDm
|-7
|AUDJPYm
|6
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSDm
|1.1K
|USDJPYm
|7.1K
|USDCADm
|533
|EURJPYm
|792
|EURUSDm
|-2.7K
|USDCHFm
|-2.5K
|CHFJPYm
|-1.6K
|GBPJPYm
|8.9K
|GBPCADm
|499
|CADJPYm
|3.6K
|EURCADm
|151
|AUDUSDm
|-657
|AUDJPYm
|956
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Overview
This Expert Advisor combines a rules-based technical engine with an integrated AI decision layer to identify high-probability trade setups across multiple currency pairs. Every potential entry passes through several independent layers of validation before execution, filtering out low-quality signals and reducing exposure during unfavorable market conditions.
Key Features
- Multi-pair architecture with individually calibrated settings per currency pair, refined through extensive historical testing
- AI-assisted signal confirmation layer to improve entry quality
- Multiple independent filtering stages to reduce false signals
- Automatic risk management with dynamic position sizing
- Built-in protective mechanisms to help control drawdown
- Time-based and volatility-based trade filtering for improved consistency
Why This EA
Unlike generic one-size-fits-all systems, this EA is built around the idea that every currency pair behaves differently. Each configuration is the result of extensive backtesting and optimization, rather than a single strategy applied blindly across all markets.
Recommendations
- Recommended timeframe: M15
- Use on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the system's behavior
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
Important Notes
Past performance based on historical testing does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment.
USD
USD
USD