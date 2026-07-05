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Hussein Ahmed

Nexus Trader AI

Hussein Ahmed
Hussein Ahmed

Hussein Ahmed

1 主题 1 评论
0条评论
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 47%
Exness-MT5Real
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
102
盈利交易:
44 (43.13%)
亏损交易:
58 (56.86%)
最好交易:
36.97 USD
最差交易:
-9.36 USD
毛利:
248.39 USD (36 983 pips)
毛利亏损:
-167.74 USD (20 765 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (14.68 USD)
最大连续盈利:
61.58 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
90.63%
最大入金加载:
16.60%
最近交易:
6 几分钟前
每周交易:
35
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.23
长期交易:
56 (54.90%)
短期交易:
46 (45.10%)
利润因子:
1.48
预期回报:
0.79 USD
平均利润:
5.65 USD
平均损失:
-2.89 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-10.26 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-17.56 USD (4)
每月增长:
63.81%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
34.81 USD
最大值:
36.24 USD (35.73%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
25.72% (34.81 USD)
净值:
2.74% (5.78 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSDm 15
USDJPYm 15
USDCADm 13
EURJPYm 11
EURUSDm 11
USDCHFm 10
CHFJPYm 7
GBPJPYm 6
GBPCADm 5
CADJPYm 4
EURCADm 2
AUDUSDm 2
AUDJPYm 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSDm 11
USDJPYm 45
USDCADm 4
EURJPYm 5
EURUSDm -27
USDCHFm -31
CHFJPYm -10
GBPJPYm 56
GBPCADm 4
CADJPYm 23
EURCADm 1
AUDUSDm -7
AUDJPYm 6
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSDm 1.1K
USDJPYm 7.1K
USDCADm 533
EURJPYm 792
EURUSDm -2.7K
USDCHFm -2.5K
CHFJPYm -1.6K
GBPJPYm 8.9K
GBPCADm 499
CADJPYm 3.6K
EURCADm 151
AUDUSDm -657
AUDJPYm 956
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +36.97 USD
最差交易: -9 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +14.68 USD
最大连续亏损: -10.26 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

https://t.me/Signal1191_bot

Overview
This Expert Advisor combines a rules-based technical engine with an integrated AI decision layer to identify high-probability trade setups across multiple currency pairs. Every potential entry passes through several independent layers of validation before execution, filtering out low-quality signals and reducing exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

  • Multi-pair architecture with individually calibrated settings per currency pair, refined through extensive historical testing
  • AI-assisted signal confirmation layer to improve entry quality
  • Multiple independent filtering stages to reduce false signals
  • Automatic risk management with dynamic position sizing
  • Built-in protective mechanisms to help control drawdown
  • Time-based and volatility-based trade filtering for improved consistency

Why This EA
Unlike generic one-size-fits-all systems, this EA is built around the idea that every currency pair behaves differently. Each configuration is the result of extensive backtesting and optimization, rather than a single strategy applied blindly across all markets.

Recommendations

  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Use on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the system's behavior
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

Important Notes
Past performance based on historical testing does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment.

https://t.me/Signal1191_bot
没有评论
2026.08.12 18:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.12 14:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.12 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.12 09:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.12 08:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 02:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 13:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 03:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 05:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.08 05:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.08 04:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.08 04:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.06 05:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.05 23:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.05 23:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.05 23:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.05 23:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.05 23:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.05 23:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Nexus Trader AI
每月30 USD
47%
0
0
USD
233
USD
6
99%
102
43%
91%
1.48
0.79
USD
26%
1:500
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