Powered by GoldSeekIQ - a semi-automated, precision pullback engine for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

Most Gold systems chase price mid-move. GoldSeekIQ does the opposite - it waits for institutional liquidity to be swept, then places pending orders at optimal retracement levels. The result: a structurally higher Risk-to-Reward ratio from the moment each trade fills.

Trades are hybrid; manual bar-selection and selective auto-execution, built on a top-down institutional framework - W1, D1 and H4 Supply/Demand zones, High-Liquidity Candles (HLC), institutional liquidity levels and six H4 reversal patterns led by the Failure Swing. Every signal and every trade taken is 100% price action - no lagging indicators, ever.

📌 Signal Facts

· Symbol: XAUUSD

· Frequency: 4-5 setups per week (3-6 very low risk entries per setup)

· Style: Session/Day trading. Pullback, pending/market orders - no martingale, no grid, no averaging

· Risk: 1–1.5% per setup (up to 2% on high-confluence setups)



⚠️ Trading foreign exchange on leverage carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose some or all of your initial investment. Only invest what you can afford to lose.