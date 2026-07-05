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Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

GoldSeekIQ Live

Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

5 (3)
Ведущий трансляций сессии в Нью-Йорке. Получайте точный анализ, бесплатное обучение и бесплатные торговые сигналы по золоту, чтобы зарабатывать во время обучения. Пн-Пт, начало в 7:30 утра по восточноевропейскому времени.
Лайк и подписка
6 продуктов 1 сигнал
0 отзывов
9 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
278
Прибыльных трейдов:
161 (57.91%)
Убыточных трейдов:
117 (42.09%)
Лучший трейд:
64.73 USD
Худший трейд:
-70.08 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 982.74 USD (189 924 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 238.92 USD (169 689 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
37 (637.69 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
637.69 USD (37)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.04
Торговая активность:
13.30%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.59%
Последний трейд:
12 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
1
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.37
Длинных трейдов:
87 (31.29%)
Коротких трейдов:
191 (68.71%)
Профит фактор:
0.89
Мат. ожидание:
-0.92 USD
Средняя прибыль:
12.32 USD
Средний убыток:
-19.14 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
25 (-364.26 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-541.42 USD (12)
Прирост в месяц:
-1.35%
Алготрейдинг:
17%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
675.89 USD
Максимальная:
695.40 USD (6.94%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.94% (695.18 USD)
По эквити:
1.91% (193.18 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 278
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -256
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 20K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +64.73 USD
Худший трейд: -70 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 37
Макс. серия проигрышей: 12
Макс. прибыль в серии: +637.69 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -364.26 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.25 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Powered by GoldSeekIQ - a semi-automated, precision pullback engine for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

Most Gold systems chase price mid-move. GoldSeekIQ does the opposite - it waits for institutional liquidity to be swept, then places pending orders at optimal retracement levels. The result: a structurally higher Risk-to-Reward ratio from the moment each trade fills.

Trades are hybrid; manual bar-selection and selective auto-execution, built on a top-down institutional framework - W1, D1 and H4 Supply/Demand zones, High-Liquidity Candles (HLC), institutional liquidity levels and six H4 reversal patterns led by the Failure Swing. Every signal and every trade taken is 100% price action - no lagging indicators, ever.

📌 Signal Facts
· Symbol: XAUUSD
· Frequency: 4-5 setups per week (3-6 very low risk entries per setup)
· Style: Session/Day trading. Pullback, pending/market orders - no martingale, no grid, no averaging
· Risk: 1–1.5% per setup (up to 2% on high-confluence setups)

⚠️ Trading foreign exchange on leverage carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose some or all of your initial investment. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 16:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 06:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 16:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 12:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.05 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.05 13:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
GoldSeekIQ Live
50 USD в месяц
-3%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
9
17%
278
57%
13%
0.88
-0.92
USD
7%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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