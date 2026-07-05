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Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

GoldSeekIQ Live

Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

  • Day trader, Developer, Educator 在  Blue Mont Capital
  • 波兰
  • 1422
5 (3)
纽约时段直播主持人。获取精准的黄金分析、免费教育和免费交易信号，边学边赚。周一至周五，美国东部时间上午 7:30 开始。
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YouTube：http://www.youtube.com/@stevetradesgold
6 产品 1 信号
0条评论
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2026 -3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
278
盈利交易:
161 (57.91%)
亏损交易:
117 (42.09%)
最好交易:
64.73 USD
最差交易:
-70.08 USD
毛利:
1 982.74 USD (189 924 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 238.92 USD (169 689 pips)
最大连续赢利:
37 (637.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
637.69 USD (37)
夏普比率:
-0.04
交易活动:
11.80%
最大入金加载:
1.59%
最近交易:
14 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.37
长期交易:
87 (31.29%)
短期交易:
191 (68.71%)
利润因子:
0.89
预期回报:
-0.92 USD
平均利润:
12.32 USD
平均损失:
-19.14 USD
最大连续失误:
25 (-364.26 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-541.42 USD (12)
每月增长:
-5.27%
算法交易:
17%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
675.89 USD
最大值:
695.40 USD (6.94%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.94% (695.18 USD)
净值:
1.91% (193.18 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 278
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -256
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 20K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +64.73 USD
最差交易: -70 USD
最大连续赢利: 37
最大连续失误: 12
最大连续盈利: +637.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -364.26 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.25 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
61.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Powered by GoldSeekIQ - a semi-automated, precision pullback engine for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

Most Gold systems chase price mid-move. GoldSeekIQ does the opposite - it waits for institutional liquidity to be swept, then places pending orders at optimal retracement levels. The result: a structurally higher Risk-to-Reward ratio from the moment each trade fills.

Trades are hybrid; manual bar-selection and selective auto-execution, built on a top-down institutional framework - W1, D1 and H4 Supply/Demand zones, High-Liquidity Candles (HLC), institutional liquidity levels and six H4 reversal patterns led by the Failure Swing. Every signal and every trade taken is 100% price action - no lagging indicators, ever.

📌 Signal Facts
· Symbol: XAUUSD
· Frequency: 4-5 setups per week (3-6 very low risk entries per setup)
· Style: Session/Day trading. Pullback, pending/market orders - no martingale, no grid, no averaging
· Risk: 1–1.5% per setup (up to 2% on high-confluence setups)

⚠️ Trading foreign exchange on leverage carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose some or all of your initial investment. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

没有评论
2026.08.11 11:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.05 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 16:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 06:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 16:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 12:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.05 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.05 13:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GoldSeekIQ Live
每月50 USD
-3%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
9
17%
278
57%
12%
0.88
-0.92
USD
7%
1:500
复制

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